STDs on the rise across the country, skyrocketing in LA County

Los Angeles County health officials are blaming homophobia, stigma, racism, and threats of violence. I blame the person who is having unprotected sex with multiple partners.
From Fox LA: LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Sexually transmitted diseases are on the rise across the nation, but the problem is particularly acute in Los Angeles County, it was reported Monday.
Not only does the county have the most cases, it also has some of the highest rates of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis in California and the nation, the Los Angeles Times reported Monday morning.
Some public health experts have blamed the heavy use of online dating apps, arguing that they lead to more casual sex among people 25 and younger, who are the most likely to be infected and also the least inclined to seek testing, according to the newspaper.
Though the precise cause of the increase is not clear, some entrepreneurs and public health officials are trying to tackle the problem with technology. Dozens of organizations now offer STD tests that can be ordered online and mailed to homes. The customer provides a sample, sends it back to a lab and receives results within a few days. But as these tests become more popular, experts warn that they may not always be accurate.
Rates of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis in the U.S. had been fluctuating for several years, but all surged in 2014. A particularly staggering statistic, the 1.4 million chlamydia cases reported that year, marked the highest number of annual cases of any condition ever reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to The Times.
In California, the per-capita incidence of the three diseases is higher and has been climbing since 2010.
What? How? Are the LA county health officials that stupid? Yes, it appears they are.
“As Seen on TV…STD Test Kits..Home Version..Order Now..Operators Standing By”. BTW, I didn’t see the word immigrant anywhere in the Post, probably because nancy pelosi said they’re disease free!
Somewhere in Arizona these same chasers of the American Dream are loosening their bowels in the Romaine lettuce fields. During the occupation of Japan following their surrender my dad served in the interm government. He told us that they had to crack down on farmers who were using human waste as fertilizer. Army doctors were being swamped by patients stricken with E. Coli. GIs were coming down with strains of veneral diseases that were baffling the same doctors. To compound it the queers were dropping like flies with the same symptoms of both.
Progressivism in action…
No one can face the cause, only the consequenses. Thats a reciept for destruction. Gods laws make perfect, common sense once you ponder His reasons. All sin leads eventually to death so He commands men not to sin. Very simple and highly efficient.
Amen!
Sexual sin is the worst. you get what satan gives you when you allow yourself to become part of that culture. As Mad Celt said, the wages of sin are death. the wages of a horrendous sin are more of a horrendous death in pain.
And to blame it all on everyone else is so left wing deflecting, it’s unreal.
yes Brian, sexual sin and the culture of sin are very hypnotic without Jesus and obama sold both to the country by embracing homosexuality and all of its subcultures.
what is missing today is love of the Lord, shame, and repentance.
It all falls on the promiscuous men and women that practice unethical sex to reach ultimate heights in anomalous cravings.
“Rates of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis in the U.S. had been fluctuating for several years, but all surged in 2014.”
obama had his second inauguration in 2013 and was riding high on lgbtqrstuv “rights”….looks like celebration of those “rights” also coincided with infections/diseases, including drug-resistant infections/diseases.
the norm is that when deviants develop infections/diseases they usually like to ‘spread the love’….this is anything but “love”.
once they get infected or diseased, they then want others to become infected or diseased so carrying infections/diseases becomes the ‘new normal’ and no infected or diseased individual will feel like a ‘leper’.
Can you imagine thousands of years ago when people had leprosy they had the common sense to quarantine themselves from others to reduce the risk of infection of the general public? A few decades ago, when people developed VD or STDs, they were shamed over it. Today, people wear infection/disease with a badge of honor while sadistically infecting others…this is another example of how far we have fallen as a society.
If people didn’t run around like a pack of feral dogs, this wouldn’t be an issue.
