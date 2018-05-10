Inclusivity: Everyone makes NJ school’s cheer squad after parent complains

From NY Post: A New Jersey mom went to her daughter’s school and complained about her not making the cheerleading squad — so now everyone gets to make the team.
“All my hard work has been thrown out the window,” seethed cheerleader Stephanie Krueger about the ruling during a Board of Education meeting last week in East Hanover. “I tried my hardest. Now everything is going away because of one child who did not make the team, and their parent complained.”
Instead of having tryouts and making cuts, cheer coaches at Hanover Park High School have decided to let everyone participate. The school’s athletic director said they changed the policy as a direct result of the mom’s complaint.
When asked to do away with the new rule, officials threatened to scrap the 10-member squad altogether — telling parents and students that everyone makes the team, or nobody does.
The school claims it wants to make cheerleading more “inclusive” and says it plans to stick by its decision. The local board of education is reportedly reviewing the policy.
Krueger and several other cheerleaders voiced their anger last Wednesday during a board meeting, according to News 12 New Jersey.
“I came up here to state that I did not put in 18 months of work to lead up to this moment, just to be told it didn’t matter anymore,” said sophomore Jada Alcontara.
In response to the outrage, the school board released a statement saying: “In order to facilitate a more inclusive program, the alignment between the various cheerleading squads would be modified to allow all interested students to be able to participate. This decision was made in the best interest of all students and was made to be as inclusive as possible.”
The board president said a ruling on the matter would be made at a later date.
If everyone is a cheer leader, then who will be the spectators?
And so it goes they are teaching indoctrination of the youth so when the time comes they will lay down and fall in line and do what the government wants them to do with out question. They need to call them out on this. They need to start teaching school again and stop playing stupid political games with our children’s minds. Teacher leave those kids alone a lot in that song lyric.
One cry-ass kid whines because they didn’t make the team and its mommy runs to its rescue forcing an entire school to change its rules. Wonderful…NOT!
Whatever happened to “These are the rules:”?
Just watch. This “child” will get hurt or insulted and the legal battles will begin. Taxpayers will end up footing the bill and the property taxes will go up just because one whining little cry-ass had to have their way.
Oy!
Everyone should play on the teams! (Sarc.)
According to the logic of the mother of the girl who didn’t make the cheerleading squad, everybody should be able to play in the NFL, everybody should be able to go to school at M.I.T.
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
Sure, it is okay to give everyone a trophy – but is that preparing them for their future roles in the world when competition steps into play. No, because when they step outside their world of fantasy – won’t they get a jolt and a surprise? Will they call for their parents to step in like they did back during school days.
Wake up you Mama marshmallows. Teach your children how to be competitive and still win – and if they don’t win – teach them how to act when they lose.
That’s life – sometimes you win and sometimes you lose.
kommonsentsjane
Many Years ago, a wise Old Man from Chicago told me that: “If Everybody Wins, then Nobody Wins..”
