Fake-Pope Francis invites satanist Katy Perry to promote Transcendental Meditation at Vatican

Pop singer Katy Perry is a self-professed satanist.
In an interview with a woman wearing a pair of upside-down cross earrings, Perry said she had sold her soul to the Devil. She said:
“I released a record when I was 16, because I grew up in a household where all I ever did was sing gospel music and my parents were both traveling ministers, I kind of sing about what was going on in my life at 15. That’s how I got introduced to the music industry. I swear I wanted to be like the Amy Grant* of music. It didn’t work out, so I sold my soul to the Devil.”
*Amy Grant is called the Queen of Christian Pop.
If you think that interview was a fluke or that Perry was joking, here she is some years later, saying the same thing:
“When I was 15, because I grew up in a household where all I ever did was listen to gospel music and my parents were both traveling ministers, so I kind of sang about what was going on in my life at 15 and that’s how I got introduced to the music industry. I swear I wanted to be like the Amy Grant of music. Yeah. But it didn’t work out, and so I sold my soul to the devil.”
Katy Perry is also a vocal LGBT advocate and a promoter of cannibalism.
But fake pope Francis saw fit to invite this admitted satanist to the Vatican to speak on Transcendental Meditation (TM) at a New Age-y conference on April 26-28, “Unite to Cure — How Science, Technology and the 21st Century Will Impact Culture and Society”.
The conference has the imprimatur of the Vatican: it was co-sponsored by the Pontifical Council for Culture and the CURA Foundation, a tax-exempt global health movement; conference collaborators included the Vatican Secretariat of State, the Vatican Secretariat for Communications, and the Pontifical Academy for Life.
LifeSiteNews reports that among the conference speakers were New Age guru and alternative medicine mogul Deepak Chopra, motivational and self-help life coach Tony Robbins, and pedophile former-VP Joe Biden.
On day three of the Vatican conference, Perry joined a discussion on “Impacting Children’s Health Through (Transcendental) Meditation Globally” with her mentor, Bob Roth — CEO of the David Lynch Foundation and a TM mentor to Oprah Winfrey and Dr. Oz.
Roth’s organization distributed a gift pack to participants at the beginning of the conference, which contained a one-eye “meditating” charm bangle and a book promoting TM.
A Vatican official said: “They did manage to distribute these gifts through (at least) one hotel where some conference participants were staying. Many other guests distributed their own materials to fellow attendees, as is the nature of these events.”
A source close to the Vatican told LifeSiteNews:
“For Katy Perry to speak about Transcendental Meditation from the same seat used by the Pope during major Church meetings is symbolic of the chaos, disorientation and scandal that marks this pontificate. It would be one thing to have her presence moderated by a Church leader, but to have the podium given over to celebrity TM proponents with no Church voice to counter them is unconscionable.”
Perry and her boyfriend, paddling-a-canoe-while-nude actor Orlando Bloom, were later treated to a royal tour of the Vatican by Archbishop Paul Tighe, secretary of the Pontifical Council for Culture, and an audience with fake-Pope Francis.
The Catholic Church has long regarded Transcendental Meditation to be an occult practice:
- In 1989 in a letter to bishops issued by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger (who became Pope Benedict XVI) warned against TM: “it can degenerate into a cult of the body and can lead surreptitiously to considering all bodily sensations as spiritual experiences.”
- In 2003, the Pontifical Council for Culture issued this warning about TM: “Many people are convinced that there is no harm in ‘borrowing’ from the wisdom of the East, but the example of Transcendental Meditation (TM) should make Christians cautious about the prospect of committing themselves unknowingly to another religion (in this case, Hinduism), despite what TM’s promoters claim about its religious neutrality.”
LifeSiteNews contacted the Pontifical Council for Culture to ask why Perry was an invited speaker, but has received no response.
Meanwhile, the body of Catholic clergy of cardinals, archbishops, bishops and priests continue their silence about this imposter pope in Rome.
See also:
- Pope Francis’s Vatican put on a pagan light show on the feast day of Our Lady’s Immaculate Conception
- The Illegitimate Pope: Election of Jorge Bergoglio as Pope Francis was contaminated by lobbying in violation of papal laws
- Francis: The pope who refuses to genuflect at the consecration
- ‘Pope’ Francis joked about Christ’s crucifixion
- Pope Francis is ashamed of the Cross, knows better than the Gospels
- Pope Francis calls abortion activist a ‘great’ woman
- Delusional: Pope Francis says he’s on waiting list to be a saint
- Vatican’s Nativity scene is too sexually provocative even for Facebook
- Catholic Church under Pope Francis: Critics censored, threatened with excommunication
- Radical homosexual priest appointed to Vatican says gay sex can express Jesus’ ‘self-gift‘
- Pope Francis’ Vatican: a cesspool of pedophiles and homosexuals
~Eowyn
I am no fan of Katy Perry BUT I believe you cannot call her a satanist because she said she sold her soul to the devil. That statement to me says the devil is the commercial music industry. She sang Gospel music and wanted to be the next Amy Grant. Instead she went commercial and in her family the commercial music industry was equal to the devil or it was evil. Many people who have taken what they consider to be the wrong path use that analogy. The Pope….yep he is fake all the way and because of him I no longer support the Catholic church. I still believe in God but the Catholic church not so much.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The One, Holy, Catholic and Apostalic Church is alive and well. Just smaller in numbers now. “I say to you, that he will quickly revenge them. But yet the Son of man, when he cometh, shall He find, think you, faith on earth?”
[Luke 18:8]
LikeLiked by 2 people
While what you say in regards to Katy makes sense from your explanation, and for other musicians it might apply, but fact is that most (if not all) “successful” celebrities actually do sell themselves to the devil, truly, and they know/admit it. This is their trade off. They get to be famous, rich, and idolized in THIS world, without realizing what truly awaits them eternally.
To address your last two sentences… Current pope, totally “fake” and abandoning everything Catholics have stood for. But on the flip side, and the real truth of it, everything about Catholicism is false, and 100% against true scripture. There is absolutely no scriptural justification for pope, bishop, Cardinal, priest, etc. but with special attention to office of pope, that is a truly blasphemous and heretical position. ALL popes are “fake”. So, if you no longer support Catholicism, great! But I wish that it wasn’t just because of the actions of the current pope, but rather your learning the truths I just mentioned, and that Catholicism, like all other false religions, comes from Satan.
LikeLike
Lol! You may want to study your history. Catholics put the Bible together, decided which books to put in, which to leave out, wrote it out by hand in tiny monk cells for centuries and have died over the long years to protect it. So when you diss Catholicism, you diss the Faith that gave you the Bible you profess to be your only authority. What came first…the Bible or the Church? What did the faithful do for authority for the first 300 years before the Bible was put together in its present form? And if you hate Catholicism so much, why do you believe what was put together by Catholics? You don’t entirely. It’s why ML took out seven of its sacred books.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You may want to study the Bible, and by that, I mean the true word of God, and not the perverted/twisted versions. If you do, you will find what I posted is correct
LikeLike
Katy practices occult symbology in all her music videos, yet she’s not a satanist?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bergoglio isn’t Catholic because he is not a Confessor of the Faith. Therefore, Bergoglio CANNOT lead the Faithful or be the Vicar of Christ. Bergoglio and all of his predecessors going back to John XXIII (a known freemason) were put in place by freemasons/jews who made it no secret that their aim was to eventually have “one of [their] own” on the throne of Peter. Read the “Alta Vendita” by John Vennari
Bergoglio was not properly ordained (the ordination rite was changed around 1968) and is therefore not a priest who is able to OFFER the unchanging and unchangeable SACRIFICE of the Holy Mass. Bergoglio is therefore not a bishop since he is not a priest. (The rite of consecration of bishop I think was also changed.) Since he isn’t a bishop, he cannot possibly be the Bishop of Rome, aka the Pope.
The Catholic Church CANNOT change. What resides in Rome has been, for many, many decades (and possibly centuries) an imposter church.
By the way, if you want to read a Papal Bull written by Pope Paul IV (1559), regarding how, why and when a Pope, ipso facto, loses his authority, read “Cum Ex Apostolatus Officio”. This Papal Bull has never been abrogated.
http://www.dailycatholic.org/cumexapo.htm
LikeLiked by 1 person
I see no legitimate reason that these two should meet, other than to get an exorcism preformed..on both of them.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Here again another way to indoctrinate people in to thinking that if the church says its ok then why not do it. satan the great deceiver is at it again he has a lot up his sleeve. Gods wrath on those who deceive the sheep will be the worst level of hades there is.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amy Grant is many things, but Christian is not one of them. She misled many by the songs she sang, making people think she was singing about God. Even then, she abandoned her “Christian life” for an openly sinful one, so she wouldn’t have to keep up pretenses any longer. Of course, being disfellowshipped and rejected by true Christians probably played a part in that too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No Retreat, don’t you think you are being a bit judgmental about Amy Grant? She lives in the public eye, so unlike us, her mistakes are very visible. Forgiveness is a vital part of our lives. When Jesus said, “forgive us our sins as we forgive those who sinned against us,” He was clearly implying that we will need lots of forgiveness along the way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually, no, I don’t think I am “being a bit judgmental”. I am merely making a statement based on very available info about her. Look at the lyrics to a number of Amy’s songs. Look at many of her actions, including doing drugs and being adulterous. Adulterous even while she was singing her “Christian music”. She divorced her Christian husband, to go marry her partner in adultery, Vince gill. Marrying someone you have an adulterous relationship with, does not make the adultery go away. Forgiveness of Amy is not my place. She has done nothing to me personally that requires her to ask it of me, nor for me to give it. She needs to ask her jilted husband, who begged her not to leave him, for forgiveness, and God. It is not being judgmental to call someone out for what they are, in fact it is scriptural. By her words and actions, it is completely obvious that Amy Grant is NOT a Christian
LikeLike
As much as I’d like for Francis to be a fake pope, chances are he is not. The Holy Spirit merely gives us the leaders we deserve as a society. If you want to know the state of the Church, just look at the state of the world. Pray for him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A number of my closest Catholic friends are extremely troubled about Pope Francis.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pope Frankie like Obongo was PUT there for one reason being the “push” for The New World Order, and we THE CHURCH cannot undo what the “insiders” of the Vatican have been slowly pursuing since WW 2. I’ve always maintained Frankie is as fake as a bleach blonde hiding the black roots so nobody can see the real color.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I want my Church back. Lord please cleanse your Church
LikeLiked by 2 people
The people in the pews are going to have to do it. Don’t count on the bishops/priests, etc. Why do you think Dante put the bishops in the lower levels of hell in his “Inferno”?
LikeLiked by 3 people