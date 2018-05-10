Amazon launches model “smart homes” across the US so customers can try out Alexa

That device is ALWAYS listening and recording you. It won’t be doing that in my home.
I get that people enjoy new technologies but are you so lazy that you can’t get up to turn off the lights?
From Daily Mail: Amazon.com has set up model ‘smart’ homes across the United States for shoppers to experience what it’s like for voice aide Alexa to dim the lights, turn on the TV or order more laundry detergent.
The rollout underscores how Amazon aims to make Alexa and the company’s growing list of services, from shopping and entertainment to home security, an everyday part of consumers’ lives. It also steps up competition with retailers such as Best Buy Co Inc that focus on showcasing technology and advising shoppers.
Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer, said it has partnered with Lennar Corp to convert some of the home construction company’s model homes into showrooms for Alexa. The so-called ‘Amazon Experience Centers’ are now open near 15 cities including Los Angeles, Dallas and Washington, with more to come.
‘Today, the choices open to customers are, you can go to a brick-and-mortar store and you can see devices on demo tables. You go online and do your research. But you fundamentally are left to imagine what an integrated home would look like,’ said Nish Lathia, general manager of Amazon Services, in the company’s Vallejo, California experience center outside San Francisco.
The centers are ‘intended to educate and inspire’.
‘On the secondary benefit, yes, if it drives sales, we’re not complaining,’ he said.
David Kaiserman, president of Lennar Ventures, said the centers should increase traffic to Lennar’s model homes and spark ideas for potential home buyers. Lennar will get a standard commission for Amazon sales to customers it helped acquire, too.
The global smart home market is expected to reach an estimated $107.4 billion by 2023, according to market research firm ReportLinker.
Best Buy is betting big on this trend. It has expanded its In-Home Advisor program to all major U.S. markets and employs more than 350 advisors under the initiative, its most recent annual report said.
Experts visit customers’ homes and consult on issues from increasing appliance efficiency to setting up connected gadgets – similar in nature to Amazon’s 1.5-year-old ‘Smart Home Services,’ which is poised to gain from the new experience centers.
‘We’re excited about Best Buy’s program,’ said Amazon’s Lathia. ‘The more customers that get educated about smart home, the better it is for everybody.’
Philippe Ferrey, an Amazon Expert present at the Vallejo center, previously worked five years for Best Buy as a Geek Squad agent, he said.
So how many of these are they planning on building? I would venture to say only the elite will be able to afford them. And who wants your whole life recorded not me.
When I can’t get up and walk over to the light switch I’ll just throw something at the switch. Too much control for a retailer to have in their hands, no telling who would buy your info if they were to sell it. Seems amazon wants to keep their hands in your pockets. Sell you the house then use their techs to keep it up for you. A 24/7 money pit.
Brian . . . . I’m with you 100%. Why would any reasonably intelligent person GIVE OVER TO a third party so much information regarding your life? Yes, people do love the latest in gadgets, but they are just denying the fact that these folks can track every aspect of your life.
I have two `17″ PC’s, I taped the hole where you can film from, I did the same with my Kindle. I don’t want people spying on me, my life, my conversations, on anything. Really, those who fall for taking on the burden of these gizmos’ are as foolish as the poor Native American’s who traded Manhattan Inland for a handful of trinkets and beads. Please, please think before you sign up for this kind of a dead!
As far as I am concerned, this is just another reason to hold Bezos in very low esteem.
No thank you.
Big Brother is doing a lot more than watching and listening in. One stated goal for the coming regimented living is hermetically sealed single- and multi-family dwellings whose temperature—and hence fuel use—is externally controlled, requiring fixed windows that in turn require electronically controlled air exchanges, and God help you when the power is out. One announced purpose is ensuring that citizens’ fuel use does not cause shortages for military or industrial uses of oil, which is the basis of the Green Movement and its army of would-be commissars and get-rich-quick scammers selling the sort of automated crap to be controlled by Alexa by its offering “suggestions.”
The purpose of shows like This Old House, which laid the groundwork, has been the subtle conflation of synthetic, recycled industrial garbage—made into simulacra of traditional building products—with yesteryear’s natural building materials, which they’ve accomplished by pretending to be all about restoring and conserving vernacular styles. Homeowners of some of the most expensive houses proudly call their off-gassing, leaky styrofoam boxes, sprayed with a thin coat of cement plaster, “stuccoed.” Almost every supposed miracle product is shortly followed by unforeseen deterioration, such as undetected, highly toxic off-gassing and grossly premature material breakdown from normal use and weathering.
So, it’s no surprise to me that Lennar would team up with Amazon to advance external control of the very air we breathe since both are exemplars of the corporate face of American fascism. If I’m not mistaken, Lennar was bankrupt until the ‘09 bailout and Amazon, I’d guess, is allowed to concentrate the means of distribution into as few hands as possible to eventually regulate our every purchase, as was outlined some years ago in the insiders’ book, Nudge.
Today, we place orders; tomorrow, we will be given them.
Don’t. Do. It.
Don’t. Get. Alexa.
