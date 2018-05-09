North Korea releases 3 U.S. hostages ahead of summit with President Trump

Before even meeting Kim Jong-un, President Trump has already achieved more with North Korea than all his predecessors.

To begin, President Trump has stood firm, despite North Korea’s missile tests and threatening bombastic rhetoric:

In response to Kim’s threat to fire missiles at Guam, a U.S. territory on which is the Andersen Air Force Base, Trump responded that if North Korea failed to cease nuclear testing and threats, future threats would be “met with fire and fury and frankly power, the likes of which this world has never seen before,” and vowed to “totally destroy” North Korea if the United States were “forced to defend itself or its allies”.

On September 23, 2017, the U.S. flew B-1B bombers from Guam and F-15C Eagle fighter escorts from Okinawa, in international airspace over waters east of North Korea.

On October 9, 2017, two US B-1 bombers carried out mock missile launches off both coasts of South Korea, along with South Korean and Japanese fighter jets.

North Korea buckled:

On March 8, 2018, following a meeting with President Trump, South Korean diplomat Chung Eui-yong revealed that Kim Jong-un had expressed “eagerness” to meet with Trump, which South Korean President Moon Jae-in calls a “miracle,” and that the U.S. accepted the invitation. Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said that “in the meantime, all sanctions and maximum pressure [on North Korea] must remain.”

On April 21, 2018, Kim announced he would halt nuclear tests and intercontinental missile launches, as well as dismantle the atomic testing facility at Punggye-ri in the north east as a “transparent guarantee” of the end of testing. According to the South China Morning Post, two groups of Chinese experts say the Punggye-ri military facility had collapsed “putting China and other nearby nations at unprecedented risk of radioactive exposure” and that this could be the real reason behind Kim’s decision to end his missile and nuclear trials. Indeed, there were reports last year of major earthquakes and landslides in the facility’s mountainous area in the wake of five test blasts. See also “Just desserts: Kim Jong Un’s ballistic missile accidentally hit a North Korean city”.

The latest: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo just returned from North Korea with three Americans whom Pyongyang had held hostage. They landed at Andrews Air Force Base this morning at 2:00 A.M.

President Trump tweeted this morning:

I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting. They seem to be in good health. Also, good meeting with Kim Jong Un. Date & Place set.

Followed by:

Secretary Pompeo and his “guests” will be landing at Andrews Air Force Base at 2:00 A.M. in the morning. I will be there to greet them. Very exciting!

President Trump had indicated that a date and place are set for the summit with Kim, but he will not yet reveal what they are.

If the US-North Korea summit goes well, Trump will be remembered and celebrated in history.

And the heads of Demonrats/liberals/Progressives will explode.

~Eowyn