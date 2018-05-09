Did you know there is a “kink community?”

WARNING!!! Mind Bleach Required!!!

AP: ‘Kink community’ angry at New York attorney general comments

By David Crary

NEW YORK (AP) — Many members of what’s widely known as the kink community are outraged that Eric Schneiderman, in resigning as New York’s attorney general, depicted his alleged violence toward several women as “role-playing and other consensual sexual activity.”

Aficionados of kinky sex noted that Schneiderman’s accusers insisted they had given no consent — which is considered obligatory among most practitioners of kink…

Read more here: https://apnews.com/dad2eb1ffee74190ae6f6a4c095d9e99/’Kink-community’-angry-at-New-York-attorney-general-comments

I did not know there was such a “community” and wish I had not seen the term

On the other hand, if such a “community” does exist, it is best we know who and where it is so we can defend against it.

There is so much mental and spiritual risk when even touching this subject that I am not going to venture into detail about it. Even serial killer Ted Bundy warned of the dangers of BDSM pornography shortly before his execution.

The fact that a group can openly identify itself as the “kink community” is a testimony to the damage done to our culture by things like the novel, “50 Shades of Grey.”

The Epistle of Jude speaks to the peril involved in dealing with such a level of perversion.

“But, dear friends, remember what the apostles of our Lord Jesus Christ foretold. They said to you, “In the last times there will be scoffers who will follow their own ungodly desires.” These are the people who divide you, who follow mere natural instincts and do not have the Spirit.

But you, dear friends, by building yourselves up in your most holy faith and praying in the Holy Spirit, keep yourselves in God’s love as you wait for the mercy of our Lord Jesus Christ to bring you to eternal life.

Be merciful to those who doubt; save others by snatching them from the fire; to others show mercy, mixed with fear—hating even the clothing stained by corrupted flesh.

To him who is able to keep you from stumbling and to present you before his glorious presence without fault and with great joy— to the only God our Savior be glory, majesty, power and authority, through Jesus Christ our Lord, before all ages, now and forevermore! Amen.”

