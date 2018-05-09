Did you know there is a “kink community?”

WARNING!!! Mind Bleach Required!!!
AP: ‘Kink community’ angry at New York attorney general comments
By David Crary
NEW YORK (AP) — Many members of what’s widely known as the kink community are outraged that Eric Schneiderman, in resigning as New York’s attorney general, depicted his alleged violence toward several women as “role-playing and other consensual sexual activity.”
Aficionados of kinky sex noted that Schneiderman’s accusers insisted they had given no consent — which is considered obligatory among most practitioners of kink…
Read more here: https://apnews.com/dad2eb1ffee74190ae6f6a4c095d9e99/’Kink-community’-angry-at-New-York-attorney-general-comments
I did not know there was such a “community” and wish I had not seen the term
On the other hand, if such a “community” does exist, it is best we know who and where it is so we can defend against it.
There is so much mental and spiritual risk when even touching this subject that I am not going to venture into detail about it. Even serial killer Ted Bundy warned of the dangers of BDSM pornography shortly before his execution.
The fact that a group can openly identify itself as the “kink community” is a testimony to the damage done to our culture by things like the novel, “50 Shades of Grey.”
The Epistle of Jude speaks to the peril involved in dealing with such a level of perversion.
“But, dear friends, remember what the apostles of our Lord Jesus Christ foretold. They said to you, “In the last times there will be scoffers who will follow their own ungodly desires.” These are the people who divide you, who follow mere natural instincts and do not have the Spirit.
But you, dear friends, by building yourselves up in your most holy faith and praying in the Holy Spirit, keep yourselves in God’s love as you wait for the mercy of our Lord Jesus Christ to bring you to eternal life.
Be merciful to those who doubt; save others by snatching them from the fire; to others show mercy, mixed with fear—hating even the clothing stained by corrupted flesh.
To him who is able to keep you from stumbling and to present you before his glorious presence without fault and with great joy— to the only God our Savior be glory, majesty, power and authority, through Jesus Christ our Lord, before all ages, now and forevermore! Amen.”
I so agree with this comment — “On the other hand, if such a “community” does exist, it is best we know who and where it is so we can defend against it.” I do not know how many people have told me they do not keep up with politics or what is happening in this world because they truly believe that “what they do not know will not hurt them.” I on the other hand am just the opposite. I want to know what is happening because, if I do not know about it how can I avoid being taken in by it. This is probably not the best example, but Weinstein’s so-called casting couch. Any one that knew what that was and participated any way should not be throwing stones at Weinstein. They are just as guilty.
Of course there is a “kink” or BDSM “community”! Evil is now in the open. There are even worse groups: bestialists, pedophiles, sadistic pedos who get off on raping babies, and groups with perversions that I had to look up to find out what they mean. See, for example:
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2017/09/22/the-secret-life-of-antifa-professor-mike-isaacson-smotheringchokingmummification-fetishes/
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2017/11/18/sen-al-franken-joked-about-anal-rape-of-babies/
I haven’t looked at the links but the names Isaacson and Franken somehow seem connected…
Dr. Eowyn you are right. There is a Katy Perry video on youtube that promotes cannibalism. I have studied Latin American history at a secular university that went on about how evil Christopher Columbus and the conquistadors were. All my life I have heard how evil the white people were regarding how they treated the indigenous people. Yes there were excesses. There were acts of genocide by some. What does not get much metion is the pervasiveness of cannabalism and human sacrifice among Native Americans. The myth of the noble savage goes back to Nathaniel Hawthorne. When Cortes conquored Montezuma 95% of his force was indigenous. So many of the indegenous people saw Cortes unifying force a means of stoping the Aztecs from dominating their culture, defeating them in conquest, eating their prisoners and sacrificing them to Aztec gods.
Time for some Good ol’ 14th Century Societal Cleansing.. Gather the Wood around the Stake and stand by with the “cleansing torch.”
Truth! Evil IS now out for all to see and they don’t care if we do see! They are flaunting it in our faces.
The more they flaunt it at us and the more we accept it by not pushing back the more evil it will become and the more they will shove it at us even in using the law to do it. So we must push back at every turn with prayer and action to do anything we can to shut them up.
There was talk about kink communities 40 years ago. It was just very hushed up back then. The only reason I know is because I came across some very weird people in my college days, even way back then.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What else will we have to endure before the Day of the Lord? I once considered myself a fairly knowledgable guy about the ways of the world but whats crawling out of the woodwork now shocks me. My former company (that I’ve since sold and am no longer affliated with) is accepting and sponsoring things I never even pondered! I once told an advertising ‘guru’ I’d see the business go under before I sponsored a float in the Gay Pride parade. The company has one now so in many cases they have to see ld codgers like me vanish before they go all out.
In Diary of a Country Priest the terminally ill father tells a sinner that “Hell is not to love anymore.” Imagine the horror of being cut off from all love. There is nothing new under the sun but this current wave of kink, perversion, net porn, etc. debases people by turning the sacredness of sexual love between a man and woman in marriage into a loveless, masturbatory descent into Hell.
When the story about Schneiderman came out on Monday, I read an article by Ronan Farrow, with details about what two of the women claim he did to them. What struck me about it is that these women are both screeching liberal feminists, but they let this man slap them so hard it damaged their inner ears, and they felt like their jaw was broken. They also said he choked them almost to the point of unconsciousness. He didn’t do it just one time, but many times, and they kept letting him do it. They would stop seeing him for a while, but then take him back; and he would proceed as usual. Lather, rinse, and repeat. 😒 I thought feminism was all about putting men in their place and all that jazz. I guess not. I’m as far from being a feminist as anyone, but it would only take one slap across the face to convince me not to ever see that man again. What is wrong with these people? Is there an epidemic of brain damage going around?
