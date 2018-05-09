Chelsea Manning vows to eliminate US borders, close prisons and abolish ICE

Remember voters, elections will have consequences. Just a taste of what’s happening in Maryland right now:
- ICE arrests illegal alien for Maryland crash that killed FBI agent, fire marshal
- Charges dropped for immigrant teens accused of school sex assault in Maryland
- Cowards – and bast*rds: Networks censor rape of 14-year-old girl in Maryland by an illegal alien
- Two illegal alien high school students in Maryland brutally rape a 14-year-old girl
- Monsters among us: MS-13 behead and cut out man’s heart; Salvadorean torture-kills elderly veteran
- Sanctuary policy allows them in: MS-13 gang decapitate and stab victim 100 times, heart ripped out
From Daily Mail: Chelsea Manning is no longer living as a transgender woman in a male military prison, serving the lengthiest sentence ever for revealing US government secrets. She’s free to grow out her hair, travel the world, and spend time with whomever she likes.
But a year since former President Barack Obama commuted Manning’s 35-year sentence, America’s most famous convicted leaker isn’t taking an extended vacation.
Far from it: The Oklahoma native has decided to make an unlikely bid for the U.S. Senate in her adopted state of Maryland.
Manning, 30, filed to run in January and has been registered to vote in Maryland since August. She lives in North Bethesda, not far from where she stayed with an aunt while awaiting trial.
Her aim is to unseat Sen. Ben Cardin, a 74-year-old Maryland Democrat who is seeking his third Senate term and previously served 10 terms in the U.S. House.
Manning, who also has become an internationally recognized transgender activist, said she’s motivated by a desire to fight what she sees as a shadowy surveillance state and a rising tide of nightmarish repression.
‘The rise of authoritarianism is encroaching in every aspect of life, whether it’s government or corporate or technological,’ Manning told The Associated Press during an interview at her home in an upscale apartment tower.
On the walls of her barely furnished living room hang Obama’s commutation order, and photos of U.S. anarchist Emma Goldman and Anglo-Irish playwright Oscar Wilde.
Manning’s longshot campaign for the June 26 primary would appear to be one of the more unorthodox U.S. Senate bids in recent memory, and the candidate is operating well outside the party’s playbook.
She says she doesn’t, in fact, even consider herself a Democrat, but is motivated by a desire to shake up establishment Democrats who are ‘caving in’ to President Donald Trump’s administration. She vows she won’t run as an independent if her primary bid fails.
She’s certainly got an eye-catching platform: Close prisons and free inmates; eliminate national borders; restructure the criminal justice system; provide universal healthcare and basic income.
The top of her agenda? Abolish the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a federal agency created in 2003 that Manning asserts is preparing for an ‘ethnic cleansing.’
Manning ticks off life experiences she believes would make her an effective senator: a stint being homeless in Chicago, her wartime experiences as a U.S. Army intelligence analyst in Iraq – even her seven years in prison. She asserts she’s got a ‘bigger vision’ than establishment politicians.
But political analysts suspect the convicted felon is not running to win.
‘Manning is running as a protest candidate, which has a long lineage in American history, to shine light on American empire,’ said Daniel Schlozman, a political science professor at Johns Hopkins University. ‘That’s a very different goal, with a very different campaign, than if she wanted to beat Ben Cardin.’
Manning’s insurgent candidacy thus far has been a decidedly stripped-down affair, with few appearances and a campaign website that just went up. In recent days, she approached an anti-fracking rally in Baltimore almost furtively, keeping to herself for much of the demonstration.
But when it was her turn to address the small group, her celebrity status was evident. People who never met her called her by her first name and eagerly took photos.
Manning has acknowledged leaking more than 700,000 secret military and State Department documents to activist website WikiLeaks in 2010. She said her motivation was a desire to spark debate about U.S. foreign policy, and she has been portrayed as both a hero and a traitor.
Read the rest of the story here.
There’s no other way to put it: BRADLEY Manning is insane.
No argument there…
The alleged (or originally assigned) human Manning is not proposing anything that George Soros or the transhumanist crowd has not already crowed about.
But I get something. As a man, I look at women, and I see the advantage they have over us (at least from my own assigned vantagepoint): The woman, usually, can lean on the man. But WHOM can the man lean on? (Who, but God?) As Dr. Henry Makow has posted, men are here to exercise power, and women are supposed to surrender their power, to their husbands, for Love. Sounds like a pretty good deal to me! After all, it worked out for my parents fairly well, and they were married for 57 years.
Except for cannibalism and ritual sacrifice, I cannot imagine a more wicked act than castrating a man—let alone cosmetically altering him to appear as a woman. (Unless a health condition mandates that the man be surgically castrated). I cannot imagine a mere failure of a man, a victim of circumstance, if you will, would even WANT to have this done to himself. It is not only “beyond the pale,” but an INCOMPREHENSIBLE act of treason to God and one’s gender.
There is only one answer that fits a rational profile: Manning is either clinically insane, or he is possessed by the Devil (or both). Well, he has made his choice. Question is, will others get to make their rational choices, once mental illness has been INSTITUTIONALIZED as a matter of policy???
Don’t say “It can’t happen here.” Even Sinclair Lewis saw that pan out, and he described it quite well.
Well, like Kurtz in “Apocalypse Now,” Manning appears to have gone over the hill. For good. He is gone. We cannot allow the Madmen in Charge to take us with them, and we have to fight prepared: The Devil is gearing up for his Final Battle.
Why, WHY, do people continue to fall into the trap of calling these “people” what they want to be called? WHY?
This asshole’s name is BRADLEY, not Chelsea, damn it!
IT is a male and will NEVER be a female no matter what they call themselves or what they decide to wear, lop off or install.
That goes for weirdo BRUCE Jenner, too. It’s NOT a “Caitlyn” and NEVER will be.
The more we continue to call them what they want, they become empowered to up-tick their perversions.
STOP aiding and abetting these morons in twisting things upside down.
Think about Kanye, too– not only did he marry into the Kardashians but Bruce Jenner is his mother-in-law.
Also remember when she crashed the ‘A Night for Freedom’ Gala speaking engagement? Organized by Mike Cernovich, Gavin Mcinnes, and James Okeef’, she went under false pretense, didn’t pay for a ticket, just showed up and crashed the party. It was on the 1 year anniversary of Trumps Inauguration. Then after the event she tweeted how they were all Fascists/alt Right and she/he stands opposed to us. It’s a creep for sure, antifa was protesting outside, blocking attendees, one beat up a 56yr old Trump supporter and got arrested…
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5295275/Chelsea-Manning-claims-gatecrashed-pro-Trump-gala.html
Another Article…
https://slate.com/technology/2018/01/why-did-chelsea-manning-go-to-an-alt-right-party.html
Bradley Manning– seen before, now life shows art’s realistic…
Honestly, I can’t even look at this clown without having to turn away. Our culture is so abused and wrong minded right now that it will take something huge to change it. On the other hand, those of us who belong to Jesus Christ are moving on with or without the repentance of people like Manning. Their sin will not hold our peace hostage.
I once vowed to go to the moon but, hey, that was stupid and I soon realized it was. Trouble with these looney lefties is they never wake up from these larger than life daydreams. Besides, thats not how politics works anyway. Promise cake and ice cream but deliver a shitte sandwich. The idealistic dumbasses can’t tell the difference.
