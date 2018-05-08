Tuesday Funny: Sex with ghosts

A professor at Wayne State University in Detroit was giving a lecture

on Paranormal Studies.

Wanting to involve his students as participants instead of being a passive audience, the professor asks, “How many people here believe in ghosts?”

About 90 students raise their hands.

“Well, that’s a good start. Out of those who believe in ghosts, do any of you think you have seen a ghost?”

About 40 students raise their hands.

“That’s really good. I’m really glad you take this seriously. Has anyone here ever talked to a ghost?”

About 15 students raise their hand.

“Has anyone here ever touched a ghost?”

Three students raise their hands.

“That’s fantastic! Now let me ask you one more question: Have any of you ever made love to a ghost?”

Only one student way in the back of the lecture hall raises his way.

The professor takes off his glasses and says, “Son, all the years I’ve been giving this lecture, no one has ever claimed to have made love to a ghost. You’ve got to come up here and tell us about your experience.”

Hamad grinned and nodded, got up, and made his way up to the podium.

When he reached the front of the lecture hall, the professor asks, “So, Hamad, tell us what it’s like to have sex with a ghost?”

Hamad replied, “Shit, from way back there I thought you said goats.”

H/t Ken R.

~Eowyn