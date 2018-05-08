The Truth About Organ Donation: 13 y.o. boy wakes up as doctors prepare to harvest his organs

If you have doubts about donating your organs, you should heed this story.
Trenton McKinley, a 13-year-old boy in Mobile, Alabama, sustained brain injuries so severe that his parents agreed to donate his organs. But on the day when doctors would declare him dead in preparation for harvesting his organs, Trenton woke up.
LifeNews reports, May 7, 2018, that two months ago, Trenton suffered severe injuries when a small utility trailer that he was riding in flipped over. Doctors thought his brain injuries were so severe that he would never regain consciousness, so his parents agreed to remove his life support and donate his organs.
Trenton’s mom, Jennifer Reindl, said that her son showed no vital signs for a full 15 minutes. Eventually, she signed the papers to donate his organs, believing his life would help save other children’s: “A man from the UAB organ donation came and talked to us in the family conference room about donating five organs to UAB children’s hospital that would save five other children. We said yes, that also insured that they would continue to keep Trenton alive to clean his organs for the donation.”
Then, Trenton shocked everyone.
Reindl said, “The next day he was scheduled to have his final brain wave test to call his time of death but his vitals spiked so they canceled the test.” Trenton’s parents praised God for their son’s recovery. Reindl wrote on Facebook: “All glory to God…. I am so thankful for every second I get to spend my time with my son.”
Trenton is not only awake, but he also can walk, read and even do math problems again, although he still suffers from pain and seizures from seven skull fractures, and will need surgery again in the future. He is at home receiving therapy and beginning to heal.
The boy told local news reporters he had been in heaven for a little while after the accident, “I was in an open field walking straight,” and believes “There’s no other explanation but God” for his recovery.
About organ donations, here’s a warning from Paul A. Byrne, M.D., “Facts About Being An Organ Donor“:
You’ve probably heard and read a great deal of positive publicity about the benefits of the organ donor program – information which is provided by those in the medical profession deeply involved in the so-called “gift of life”. But when presenting their information they deliberately leave us believing the donor is already truly dead before the organs are taken. They intentionally omit the in-depth explanation of the necessary procedure a donor must undergo WHILE STILL ALIVE.
Prior to 1968 a person was declared dead only after their breathing and heart stopped for a determinate period of time. The current terminology “Brain Death” was unheard of.
When surgeons realized they had the capability of taking organs from one seemingly “close to death” person and implanting them into another person to keep the recipient alive longer, a “Pandora’s Box” was opened.
In the beginning, through trial and error, they discovered it was not possible to perform this “miraculous” surgery with organs taken from someone truly dead–even if the donor was without circulation for merely a few minutes – because organ damage occurs within a very brief time after circulation stops.
To justify their experimental procedures it was necessary for them to come up with a solution which is how the term “Brain Death” was contrived. To verify the determination of “brain death” they developed more than 30 different sets of criteria to declare “brain death” (DBD) published from 1968–1978. Every new set was less strict than previous sets–now there are many more. Dear reader, those criteria are flawed.
Recently we read and heard about the young man in Oklahoma declared “brain dead,” but his cousin, a nurse, recognized response during the 4 hours of preparation to take his organs. The transplant was not done. This young man is living proof that “brain death” is not true death. If his organs had been taken, he would have been killed.
He even attested to being able to hear and understand what was taking place but was unable to speak in his own defense as a result of his brain injury. Most frighteningly, he could not cry out “STOP!” when it came to the harvesting of his own organs. IMPORTANT: This is not an isolated case.
More recently, when there is a desire to get organs while the donor still has obvious brain activity, a Do-Not-Resuscitate (DNR) is obtained to stop the life support. When the donor is pulseless for as short as 75 seconds (but the heart is still beating) the organs are taken – this is called Donation by Cardiac Death (DCD). When a heart is taken for transplantation, after about 1 hour of operating, while the heart is beating and blood pressure and circulation are normal, the heart is stopped by the transplant surgeon. Then the surgeon lifts the heart from the donor’s chest.
Once DBD or DCD has been verified and permission extracted from distraught family members (in cases where relatives cannot be located the government often now makes the determination on our behalf) the “organ donor” undergoes hours, sometimes days, of torturous treatment utilized to protect and preserve the body-container of “spare parts!” The “organ donor” is forced to endure the excruciating painful and ongoing chemical treatment in preparation for organ excising. Literally the “donor” is now an organ warehouse and used for the sole purpose of organ preservation until a compatible recipient can be located.
Organ removal is performed while the patient is given only a paralyzing agent but no anesthetic! Multi-organ excision, on the average, takes three to four hours of operating during which time the heart is beating, the blood pressure is normal and respiration is occurring albeit the patient is on a ventilator. Each organ is cut out until finally the beating heart is stopped, a moment before removal.
It is well documented the heart rate and blood pressure go up when the incision is made. This is the very response the anesthesiologist often observes in everyday surgery when the anesthetic is insufficient. But, as stated above, organ donors are not anesthetized.
There are growing numbers of protesters among nurses and anesthesiologists, who react strongly to the movements of the supposed “corpse.” These movements are sometimes so violent it makes it impossible to continue the taking of organs. Resulting from their personal experiences and attestations, many in the medical profession have removed themselves from this program altogether and/or are having second thoughts about the donor being factually or truly dead.
The federal government has been deeply involved in promoting vital organ transplantation. A federal mandate issued in 1998 states that physicians, nurses, chaplains, and other health care workers may not speak to a family of a potential organ donor without first obtaining approval from the regional organ retrieval system. Only a “designated requester” trained to approach family members is allowed to discuss the matter with them. Why? Because studies show that these “specialists” have greater success in obtaining permission. They are trained to “sell” the concept of organ donation, using emotionally-laden phrases such as “giving the gift of life,” “your loved one’s heart will live on in someone else,” and other similar platitudes – all empty of true meaning. Don’t forget that the donation and transplant industry is a multibillion dollar enterprise…. One thing, however, is clear: donor families do not receive any monetary benefit from their “gift of life.”
In the midst of trauma and shock the anguishing family/loved ones of the patient are subjected to immense pressures by those seeking to obtain approval for taking the organs. Incapable of making a decision based on factual and sound information, “consent” is obtained through coercive measures. “No hope” for recovery is the first step in this process followed by the false declaration of death—“brain death.” Relatives are not only persuaded to “consent” and participate in organ donation, but also they are made to feel obligated. Fully “informed consent” is not part of the organ donation process….
More often there is a rush to pronouncement of “brain death” when a young person has been suddenly critically injured. Parents and young persons must be fully informed and armed with the truth before such a decision is forced upon them at the time of greatest distress.
Part of every declaration of “brain death” is the apnea test which is not for the benefit of the patient. It is the last so-called “clinical” test to achieve the declaration of “brain death.”
The need for a ventilator doesn’t mean the brain is permanently incapacitated or one’s health cannot be restored! This “life support” device is a supplement to the patient’s compromised, weakened physical condition and may be necessary in providing the patient with oxygen while removing carbon dioxide during the most crucial period. Time and continued medical care are necessary for the ongoing treatment to protect and preserve the patient’s life. The ventilator provides the patient and physician this valuable time as it eases the patient’s distressed respiratory system allowing time for therapy and healing.
Knowing full well how critical the ventilator is, to withdraw it when it is needed most is absurd! Yet, it is planned for the patient to be taken off for up to 10 minutes – the patient can only get worse! This test is sometimes lethal. Make sure to instruct all medical staff: “DO NOT DO AN APNEA TEST!”
Almost all states have now passed a presumed intent for donation law; Delaware introduced a presumed consent bill. At least 8 European countries have presumed consent. This means we are all subject to having our organs taken without our expressed consent!
Great strides have been made in the use of artificial organs. Recent articles are publicizing the newest, vastly improved artificial hearts soon to be available for those with a failing heart who are on a transplant waiting list.
Here is exciting and hopeful news for those with brain injuries. Successful results of hypothermic therapy have been published from studies done in Japan and Germany with a 60-70% success rate. Also, new research has demonstrated the benefit of the steroid, progesterone, in patients with head injury….
Saving a life is certainly a good thing but using others as sacrificial lambs is throwing the door wide open to compounding venues. Currently, there are those who are working on developing new human beings for the sole purpose of organ transplantation. Conversely, the good news is, other researchers have discovered methods to grow just the organs which can be accomplished using the affected persons own genes.
See also:
- Euthanasia on the rise in America due to lucrative organ-harvesting
- Netherlands joins growing list of countries with presumed consent for organ donation
~Eowyn
Organ donation is big business.
Those with means (especially politicians) regularly jump the line. Suspect human trafficking is among other things, for harvesting organs.
Vivisection it sounds like. At least administer massive pain medication in addition to paralytics.
There are cases where it is clear a patient has no chance of recovery (i.e. gunshot to the head where the brain is partially missing), but otherwise law needs tightened up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh and British hospitals would have killed him off without missing a beat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dang!…Almost made my heart stop just reading. Clearly,..there can be only one incentive for such a cold hearted practice.
LikeLike
I went through this with my brother in ‘93 after he had a cerebral hemorrhage. At the doctors’ request, his wife was persuaded to have him removed from life support and a DNR order put in place. He started breathing on his own again and several nurses swore he was aware when family were by his bedside. His kidneys started failing after a few days and he was declared brain dead, which those nurses again denied was the case.
A family meeting with the organ donor rep, a smooth talking creep, was arranged in a small conference room during which we heard all the flowery b.s. about saving lives. This rep glibly explained that my sister-in-law would have to rescind the DNR since they needed to alter my brother’s blood chemistry. Fortunately a resident had just joined us and told us the reality, which was that the DNR order would be lifted so the organ team could harvest my brother’s organs while he was still very much alive. These organ donor surgeons and their staffs are ghouls. The organ donor rep, in my opinion, was a true psychopath who enjoyed pressuring and manipulating us under those circumstances.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dan . . . . Thank you for telling us your first hand experience. I can only conclude that those who at involved in this high dollar enterprise are . . .ghouls.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks for that first-hand description. Many have a hard time believing that doctors would participate in these things. They are wrong. The medical profession is one of the most conformist entities there is.
Between the natural professional interests of the doctors themselves, there are organizations like the AMA that strive to “mystify” the practice of medicine to avoid scrutiny. Admittedly it is a delicate balance for many reasons.
This is very much a product of “for profit” medicine. I know that most here seem to believe that there is some form of sanctity in this, I don’t. Profit can not be the motivating factor in the service of humanity. I think they should be paid appropriately for their training and sacrifice.
In order to do some of the things that doctors are required to do, there has to be a sort of “scientific detachment”. Many of the procedures are not pretty and, empathy is the last thing a physician wants while performing these.
This can tend to make physicians a little “schizophrenic”. Many times unpleasant things must be done. Just as a priest must administer Extreme Unction to a deceased person, it may not be pretty but must be done.
There is big money in organ transplants. It seems that the ugly truth is that most (if not all) of these are obtained from living people. I have read that those involved with this business have tried to have the diagnosis of death changed to suit their purposes,
The fact is that we do not always know when someone is “dead” or specifically what that means. We do not “know” if someone is conscious of their environment or what is happening to them. There doesn’t appear to be much interest in a wider discussion. These things are done somewhat clandestinely, for a purpose I think.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“the ugly truth is that most (if not all) of these are obtained from living people”
Organs for transplant are useless when excised from a dead donor, as Dr. Paul Byrne explains:
“they discovered it was not possible to perform this “miraculous” surgery with organs taken from someone truly dead–even if the donor was without circulation for merely a few minutes – because organ damage occurs within a very brief time after circulation stops.”
LikeLike
Worldwide there is a chronic, severe shortage of organs for transplant.
There is virtually no organ donation in Israel. Jobs’ transplant doctor
was rewarded with a paid off luxury house for providing the needed
pancreas promptly. A number of “organ-gathering” rings have
been busted in various countries. big money. Also transplant
doctors need organs to pursue their careers. Allegedly remains of
discarded pedophilia victims are eaten by pigs after organs have been
removed.
LikeLike
Thank God Trenton woke up!
Hopefully his story will have more people steer clear of organ harvesting.
LikeLike
Amen, DCG!
LikeLiked by 2 people
DCG . . . . Truly, there was some Heavenly intervention in this case. If he had normally delayed waking up .. . he would have transitioned to the other side.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have an Advanced Health Care Directive on file which stipulates “NO” to organ donation and “NO” to DNR…I also checked online at california organ donation site to make sure I am not in their system:
https://register.donatelifecalifornia.org/profile/login/
organ donation is a very corrupt and satanic (rituals) business..I am certain people have been saved by it…but, I am also just as certain people have been maimed and murdered because of it as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
MomOfIV . . . . very wise council. How do we know but what a person who has failing heart, liver, eyes, etc. perhaps the Eternal time line is supposed to intervene and perhaps God in His Great Wisdom has mandated that this person is supposed to cross the veil and join all those who have gone before.
Doctors, being doctors, think that they approach the wisdom of God, because they have developed techniques to delay death, but this very situation has resulted in a shady business model where there is a rush to judgement as to who should be ushered out of this world, and when.
I have never signed up to be an organ donor, and I don’t plan on it. I do not wish ill on any other person, and I am deeply sorrowed over whatever physical maladies they may be suffering from, but I want to go down into my grave the same way I came into this world, intact.
At the time my Mother died, my Father would not agree to an autopsy. She died in the time that was appropriate in the eyes of God the Eternal Father, and having someone cut her up and look at and weigh each of her organs, and then just throw them back in the chest cavity is sacrilegious. Having an autopsy has nothing to do with the process of dying. Now, if there wee reason to suspect that a murder had occurred, then I suppose one must submit to that, but as far as I am concerned–NOT FOR ME EVER!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I have never signed up to be an organ donor”
In many states — and countries as well — the norm is “implied organ donor,” which means that it is assumed you are one unless you EXPLICITLY state you don’t want your organs donated/harvested.
LikeLike
Thank you for this dire warning, Dr. Eowyn. We have seen China’s organ harvesting vans, and it is clear to all that when profits are this big, many will ignore the cries of conscience.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When you have signed an organ donation form, the doctors are not very interested in keeping you alive. Just a fact!
LikeLiked by 3 people
These things really make me sick. The dishonesty is staggering. When you consider that ALL medical doctors know this, why is it so seldom discussed?
Once I had “organ donor” listed on my license. When I found out more about it I had it changed. They actually paralyze the “victim” before “harvesting” their organs. Talk about vampiric.
Many who have been in comas relate to hearing everything around them and understanding conversations. Indeed this whole Idea of what constitutes death keeps shifting to accommodate fiscal interests.
In light of this, how can even unreligious people push for state-controlled health care or “end of life” care? You KNOW what’s going to happen. As soon as you hit the red side of the ledger you’re toast.
LikeLiked by 2 people
lophatt . . . . Bravo! What a wonderful, concise listing of points that should convince everyone to shun this practice. You ae right on the mark.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Obviously what needs to happen is that a technique needs to be developed to utilize organs from the decidedly deceased (we’re talking head crushed into bits level dead, none of this “brain death” hokum.) or a technique to grow organs from raw materials without needing to kill an individual.
The question is, how can either of these better techniques be made to happen? (And, more gruesomely, but necessary, would they be possibly held back/suppressed, by these mad doctors, if they were developed?)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Scientists are “growing” just organs, not a whole body, which I believe is ghoulish and unholy.
LikeLike
Dr Eowyn . . . . Excellent article! Thank you for the warning. This reminds me of the ghoulish “grave robbers” of the 1800’s. The very idea that a person is given a paralytic, but no anesthesia and then the doctors go in cutting out the organs they want . . . rather reminds me of a trip to the store! This is just too ghoulish!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reblogged this on Selah Ministries.
LikeLiked by 1 person