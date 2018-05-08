Record attendance at NRA Dallas convention

Suck it, Hogg.

From Dana Loesch Twitter:

“New record attendance for #NRAAM: 87,154 law-abiding attendees over the three-day weekend in Dallas. #2A”

Meanwhile, Oliver North has been named the new President of the NRA. From MSN:

“Oliver North is poised to become president of the National Rifle Association “within a few weeks”, the gun rights group announced Monday.

The process to name North as the NRA’s president was initiated Monday morning by the group’s board of directors.

NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre called North “a true hero and warrior for freedom” and said the group’s members “are proud to stand with him.”

“This is the most exciting news for our members since Charlton Heston became President of our Association,” LaPierre said in a statement.”

Also: The month of April had a record number of NICS background checks.

See also:

DCG