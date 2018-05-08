Record attendance at NRA Dallas convention

Suck it, Hogg.
From Dana Loesch Twitter:
“New record attendance for #NRAAM: 87,154 law-abiding attendees over the three-day weekend in Dallas. #2A”
Meanwhile, Oliver North has been named the new President of the NRA. From MSN:
“Oliver North is poised to become president of the National Rifle Association “within a few weeks”, the gun rights group announced Monday.
The process to name North as the NRA’s president was initiated Monday morning by the group’s board of directors.
NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre called North “a true hero and warrior for freedom” and said the group’s members “are proud to stand with him.”
“This is the most exciting news for our members since Charlton Heston became President of our Association,” LaPierre said in a statement.”
Also: The month of April had a record number of NICS background checks.
DCG
Good News for sure!
Here’s more really good News…
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/05/07/sessions-says-all-illegal-border-crossers-will-be-prosecuted-children-may-be-separated-from-parents.html
NRA Prez is a way better gig than being a Colonel. Plus, the politics are finally out in the open. Happy for this man and for us.
Also: Manly men doing manly things are back! B. Hussy 0bãma and his husband M00ch tried to turn us all into knob gobblers, but, thank God, the pendulum is swinging back with far greater gusto than anything ever swung in the pants of the first “ladý”.
Not sure North is the right guy for the job, given past history, but won’t say “yay” or “nay,” as I probably don’t know enough to cast my vote. Hope North is the right guy for the job. Glad to know attendance was higher than ever. Hopefully gun and ammo sales will also be higher than ever this year and in years to come and Mr Hog (not a typo) and the likes of him, including all the HELLywood crowd, will drown in their lies and stupidity and fade into oblivion soon enough so they don’t pollute the atmosphere with their speeches – do they even know what their carbon footprint is and how much they are contributing to global warming with their constant brain farts? Libtard commies; what can be expected!
