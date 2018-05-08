Is Hillary Clinton now wearing a back brace? Twitter users spot “weird protrusion” coming from her back

Dr. Eowyn has chronicled the many, many, MANY health problems of Hillary here on our blog. See the following:
It now appears that Hillary is possibly dealing with some sort of back issue. Twitter users spotted what appears her to be wearing a back brace. Back braces can be worn for multiple reasons: neck issues, back issues, spinal support for deformities or fractures, muscular support, arthritis, scoliosis as well as other reasons.
What’s up with ol’ Hillary now, I wonder?
From Daily Mail: Hillary Clinton has been spotted on multiple occasions lately wearing long jackets paired with colorful scarves that cover her neck and drape down over her back.
But Clinton’s style choice, which she has even worn out in 80 degree temperatures, has prompted speculation that she has something to hide… a back brace.
Eagle-eyed social media users noticed a strange protrusion coming from Clinton’s back when she was photographed visiting her daughter Chelsea’s apartment in New York last week. The supposed back brace was clearly visible under her blue jacket as she left her daughter’s building and headed back to her waiting car.
She wore a patterned blue scarf high around her neck despite the summer-type temperatures in Manhattan.
Those on social media were also quick to point out her upright posture and bundled up clothing.
‘(Hillary) looks to be wearing some sort of back brace – weird protrusion and scarf (80 degrees in NYC) up to her chin,’ one Twitter user wrote.
‘Is Hillary wearing a back brace now? Something was not natural about her posture and bundled up clothing. Weird!’ another person tweeted.
Hillary also opted for a long jacket and scarf when she took to a stage in New Zealand on Monday where she is currently engaged in a speaking tour. She was photographed sitting overly upright in her chair while she was being interviewed in front of the crowd.
During public appearances earlier this year, Clinton was spotted wearing a cast after breaking her wrist when she slipped in a hotel bath.
Clinton also had to wear a surgical boot at various points late last year after she fell down some stairs in her heels and broke her toe.
Thank goodness this wreck of a womyn isn’t our president!
DCG
Looks Like the devil is taking her on the installment plan.
Good one!
YouKnowWho . . . . What an excellent observation! Congratulations.
Like the old Johnny Cash song; “I got it one piece at a time….., ” .
Kuru disease is tough.
I think it’s a bullet-proof vest. With so much coming out about her and her child trafficking for child sex and child sacrifice…I suspect many are raging angry and would love to do a hit on her. I would much prefer to see her languishing at Club Gitmo for life.
Some of Mark Dice’s commenters had some funny suggestions.😁
I’d say it looks like the door to her battery compartment is ajar.
Probably her missing hard drives.
It’s a bullet proof vest.
No, it’s a suicide vest.
You just found all those missing emails!
😁
Ha, ha, ha, those are great. I think its the alien trying to escape. I saw a piece on her recently being in New Zealand and there were close ups of her with their prime minister (I think). It was the double. I’m sure of it. It was the one in Manhattan when she had her “spell”.
The sooner her and McLame die the better humanity will be
Let’s see her convicted before she croaks!
“Thank goodness this wreck of a womyn isn’t our president!”
Indeed, DCG!
Hillary had sported strange bulges on her back before — under her green jacket at a private fundraiser on the evening of February 24, 2016 in the home of Lisa and Joseph Rice in Charleston, SC. At the time, Jim Hoft of Gateway Pundit thought the bulges are from a defibrillator vest.
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2016/08/12/strange-bulges-under-hillarys-coat-suggest-a-defibrillator-vest/
