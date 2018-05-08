Art – Fashion – Religion – Vanity

Posted on May 8, 2018 by | 9 Comments

First, this is NOT an anti-Catholic post. If anything, it is anti-celebrity, anti-vanity, anti-blasphemy. Some of the finest Christians I know express their faith in Jesus Christ in the Roman Catholic Church.

Blasphemy at the Met

Vogue: Met Gala 2018 Theme: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”

MAY 4, 2018 4:04 PM – by Laird Borrelli-Persson

Monday, May 7th, the Costume Institute will sanctify its love of fashion as it presents “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” Designed to create a dialogue between fashion and the masterworks of religious art in the museum’s holdings, the show will be presented in a trinity of locations: the Anna Wintour Costume Center, the medieval galleries at the Met’s Fifth Avenue location, and further uptown at the Cloisters. Central to the conversation will be the papal garb on loan from the Sistine Chapel sacristy, many of which have never been seen outside the Vatican, even in the 1983 Met blockbuster, “The Vatican Collections: The Papacy and Art.”

Read the whole article at: https://www.vogue.com/article/met-gala-2018-theme-heavenly-bodies-fashion-and-the-catholic-imagination

Blasphemy – Mockery

At what point do we recognize the truth about this event? Indeed many showed up with creative and lovely outfits. But then we have the inevitable spawn of Madona.

The usual gaggle of pigs in the parlor.

Question:
Who Benefits

Answer:
“Officially, it’s the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit, a black-tie extravaganza held the first Monday in May to raise money for the Costume Institute (a.k.a. the fashion department).” – New York Times

With all this fine art at the Met thing taking on a Catholic Church identity, complete with the presence of church officials and artwork on loan from the Vatican, I at first, thought it might somehow benefit some church related needs. But no, it raises money to support the training of more fashion designers.

Hey! Where’s the spirit cooking workshop?

This entry was posted in spiritual warfare, war on Christianity and tagged , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

9 responses to “Art – Fashion – Religion – Vanity

  1. palcau ioan | May 8, 2018 at 10:13 am | Reply

    mocking christianity and blasfemy anyway,anyhow,everytime and everywhere,is a cool trend for these loosers,but they will have time ,incredible much more time to enjoy and wear all these in hell,satan is waiting for them to his parade…he is jealous ,so jealous of his ,,creatures,, ,so sexy,so beautifuls,but all godless,unfortunately

    Liked by 1 person

  2. Hadenoughalready | May 8, 2018 at 10:14 am | Reply

    Proof positive that the catholic “church” has gone astray.

    Liked by 1 person

  3. Gary Jones | May 8, 2018 at 10:25 am | Reply

    You only need watch the continual behavior of the current satanic pope to see how wayward and degraded the church has become. Even though I am lifelong atheist, I am continually shocked at the pope’s wholesale abandonment of the faith of 2000 years.

    Liked by 1 person

  4. MyBrainHurts | May 8, 2018 at 10:42 am | Reply

    Ugly people wearing ugly clothes bought for insanely ugly prices to attend an ugly affair.

    Liked by 2 people

  5. DCG | May 8, 2018 at 11:01 am | Reply

    Cultural appropriation!!!

    Liked by 1 person

  6. Auntie Lulu | May 8, 2018 at 11:07 am | Reply

    Now is some down right disgusting apparel! What any lamebrain would wish to mock anyone’s religious garments is beyond me.

    Liked by 2 people

  7. Xanon | May 8, 2018 at 12:48 pm | Reply

    The living God Man is not a corporate religion .Pizzagate / Pedogate is true and real. #WakeUp

    Liked by 1 person

  8. Dr. Eowyn | May 8, 2018 at 1:06 pm | Reply

    Utterly repugnant. More evidence than Francis is an anti-Pope.

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s