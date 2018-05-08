First, this is NOT an anti-Catholic post. If anything, it is anti-celebrity, anti-vanity, anti-blasphemy. Some of the finest Christians I know express their faith in Jesus Christ in the Roman Catholic Church.

Blasphemy at the Met

Vogue: Met Gala 2018 Theme: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” MAY 4, 2018 4:04 PM – by Laird Borrelli-Persson Monday, May 7th, the Costume Institute will sanctify its love of fashion as it presents “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” Designed to create a dialogue between fashion and the masterworks of religious art in the museum’s holdings, the show will be presented in a trinity of locations: the Anna Wintour Costume Center, the medieval galleries at the Met’s Fifth Avenue location, and further uptown at the Cloisters. Central to the conversation will be the papal garb on loan from the Sistine Chapel sacristy, many of which have never been seen outside the Vatican, even in the 1983 Met blockbuster, “The Vatican Collections: The Papacy and Art.” Read the whole article at: https://www.vogue.com/article/met-gala-2018-theme-heavenly-bodies-fashion-and-the-catholic-imagination

Blasphemy – Mockery

At what point do we recognize the truth about this event? Indeed many showed up with creative and lovely outfits. But then we have the inevitable spawn of Madona.

The usual gaggle of pigs in the parlor.

Question:

Who Benefits

Answer:

“Officially, it’s the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit, a black-tie extravaganza held the first Monday in May to raise money for the Costume Institute (a.k.a. the fashion department).” – New York Times

With all this fine art at the Met thing taking on a Catholic Church identity, complete with the presence of church officials and artwork on loan from the Vatican, I at first, thought it might somehow benefit some church related needs. But no, it raises money to support the training of more fashion designers.

Hey! Where's the spirit cooking workshop?

