First, this is NOT an anti-Catholic post. If anything, it is anti-celebrity, anti-vanity, anti-blasphemy. Some of the finest Christians I know express their faith in Jesus Christ in the Roman Catholic Church.
Blasphemy at the Met
Vogue: Met Gala 2018 Theme: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”
MAY 4, 2018 4:04 PM – by Laird Borrelli-Persson
Monday, May 7th, the Costume Institute will sanctify its love of fashion as it presents “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” Designed to create a dialogue between fashion and the masterworks of religious art in the museum’s holdings, the show will be presented in a trinity of locations: the Anna Wintour Costume Center, the medieval galleries at the Met’s Fifth Avenue location, and further uptown at the Cloisters. Central to the conversation will be the papal garb on loan from the Sistine Chapel sacristy, many of which have never been seen outside the Vatican, even in the 1983 Met blockbuster, “The Vatican Collections: The Papacy and Art.”
Blasphemy – Mockery
At what point do we recognize the truth about this event? Indeed many showed up with creative and lovely outfits. But then we have the inevitable spawn of Madona.
The usual gaggle of pigs in the parlor.
Question:
Who Benefits
Answer:
“Officially, it’s the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit, a black-tie extravaganza held the first Monday in May to raise money for the Costume Institute (a.k.a. the fashion department).” – New York Times
With all this fine art at the Met thing taking on a Catholic Church identity, complete with the presence of church officials and artwork on loan from the Vatican, I at first, thought it might somehow benefit some church related needs. But no, it raises money to support the training of more fashion designers.
Hey! Where’s the spirit cooking workshop?
mocking christianity and blasfemy anyway,anyhow,everytime and everywhere,is a cool trend for these loosers,but they will have time ,incredible much more time to enjoy and wear all these in hell,satan is waiting for them to his parade…he is jealous ,so jealous of his ,,creatures,, ,so sexy,so beautifuls,but all godless,unfortunately
Proof positive that the catholic “church” has gone astray.
You only need watch the continual behavior of the current satanic pope to see how wayward and degraded the church has become. Even though I am lifelong atheist, I am continually shocked at the pope’s wholesale abandonment of the faith of 2000 years.
Liberation theology commies have certainly gotten their money’s worth out of the current one.
Ugly people wearing ugly clothes bought for insanely ugly prices to attend an ugly affair.
Cultural appropriation!!!
Now is some down right disgusting apparel! What any lamebrain would wish to mock anyone’s religious garments is beyond me.
The living God Man is not a corporate religion .Pizzagate / Pedogate is true and real. #WakeUp
Utterly repugnant. More evidence than Francis is an anti-Pope.
