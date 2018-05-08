London crime spree continues: Five victims die during knife and shooting attacks in London weekend violence

From Daily Mirror: A man has become the fifth person to die during a weekend of Bank Holiday violence after suffering a knife wound in the street.
Emergency crews were called to Becks Lane in Macclesfield, Cheshire, following reports a man had been hurt at around 8.50pm yesterday. Police said they found an injured 37-year-old man, who died at the scene.
A 15-year-old boy and a man, 29, have been arrested as part of ongoing enquiries into the circumstances, the Macclesfield Express reports.
The suspects are both from the Macclesfield area. A police spokesman said the deceased man’s next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
The incident comes amid a weekend of violence, with four others having died in shootings and stabbings in London, Merseyside and Luton.
Other people, including a 13-year-old boy, have survived incidents.
On Saturday evening, rapper Rhyhiem Ainsworth Barton, 17, was shot dead in Southwark, south London, despite medics’ efforts to save him. Police were called to the scene shortly after 6pm following reports of gunshots heard on Cooks Road, Kennington, Scotland Yard said.
Rhyhiem, an aspiring architect, was found nearby on Warham Street suffering from a gunshot injury. He was pronounced dead at 6.56pm. There have so far been no arrests and enquiries continue.
Less than 24 hours after the tragedy, two other children – aged just 13 and 15 – survived being shot in broad daylight in one of the capital’s streets.
The younger boy, who was walking along the street with his parents, is believed to have been an “innocent bystander” in the shooting, police said. He was found to have a “shotgun pellet wound to the head”, while the older boy had suffered “head injuries, caused by a number of shotgun pellets”.
Detectives are now appealing for witnesses to the incident in Harrow – as a 39-year-old man has been arrested and released under investigation.
In a separate incident yesterday, a 22-year-old man was found to have been shot in New Cross Road, south east London.
Meanwhile, in Ealing, a 43-year-old man was stabbed following a reported dispute over a motorist’s driving down a residential street.
Outside of the capital, gangland fixer John Kinsella, 53, was shot dead by a bike-riding assassin in Merseyside on Saturday morning. The next day, a 20-year-old man, identified as Fatah Warsame, from the Cardiff area, died after being stabbed in Liverpool city centre.
And yesterday evening, another stabbing victim, also aged 20, was killed in Bishopscote Road, Luton.
In a heartbreaking plea following Rhyhiem’s death on Saturday, the teenager’s mum begged: “Let my son be the last”.
Tearfully speaking of her “handsome” son amid the crime wave, Pretana Morgan added: “Just let it stop. What must be, must be.”
She also said: “It’s not about race, it’s not about nation, it’s not about culture. Nothing. It’s just a human race. Just one human race. So children, please let my son be the last.”
Police in London have said extra patrols, including undercover cops, are working over the Bank Holiday to keep the streets safe. Armed officers, dog units, traffic motorcycles and air support have also been dispatched to support “highly visible local patrols”.
DCG
Gun control in the “mother” land! You can recover from a shot but, not from a blade.
you could defend better vs blade too
Alma . . . . You expressed exactly what I have always thought . . . I would rather be shot, than knifed. I think repairing a gun shot is perhaps easier than repairing the damage of possible multiple sliced through organs. I just wish that that England could get this crap stopped, but I suppose with a mayor such as they have–it will go on and on and on . . .
Wouldn’t it be great if the Brits rearmed to defend themselves? That would really discourage attacks. Sadiq Khan should never have been elected.
They’re turning London into a sh*thole
Elect a moron and get moronic results. We learned that with Obama, didn’t we, gang?
Mad Celt . . . . Yes, indeed we did learn that. We are still suffering from the results of Obongo.
How can that possibly be, I thought knives were outlawed??
Reblogged this on necltr and commented:
What has happened to Pretana Morgan and most of the rest of Western Europe drives me to sorrow, not mockery. A continent of civil individuals reduced to that condition through innocent trust in their leaders. Recipients of propaganda presented in many forms with various chemicals eaten, imbibed, inhaled and received through injection are doing the work of a few. “It’s not about race, it’s not about nation, it’s not about culture. Nothing. It’s just a human race. Just one human race. So children, let my son be the last.” Dealing with her first sentence, it is about nation and culture. Please read chapters eight and nine of the Koran and the nations with cultures created by parts of it. As for race, some may or may not see a role played there, but I look at the “culture” part of the supposed cause. However, as a correction, there is just one human species, there are many human races. I pray that civilization not take the form intended for it by those abusing their power for evil purposes. I will not “get used to it,” nor will I get used to the Mayor Khans and his superiors. I will pray to my God in the name of Jesus Christ, (with the Holy Spirit, being one.) I am not a polytheist.
marblenecltr . . . . Amen to that! What an excellent comment. Thank you.
It looks like “The Plan” is advancing nicely, right on schedule. What once was a proud and peaceful place is now more akin to Beirut in the ’70’s. You see the secret of “The Plan” is that they are not going to “uplift” the unwashed. They are going to “knock down” the successful.
One could ask, “how does any of this make sense”? Why would it be necessary for people from different cultures to come to England (for example)? Why is this desirable? Why is this “necessary”?
No one in their right mind would do something like this naturally. So we have entities like the UN and the EU to ensure that The Cabal’s work proceeds apace. The fact that they can find morons to cheer these developments is a testament to the effectiveness of their conditioning.
