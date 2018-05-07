Michelle Obama still questioning why women voted for President Trump in 2016

Posted on May 7, 2018 by | 12 Comments

From Fox News: Former first lady Michelle Obama said Saturday that she was “concerned about us as women and how we think” in the wake of Donald Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

Obama was the keynote speaker at the United State of Women Summit in Los Angeles, where she was joined on stage by “Black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross.

“When the most qualified person running was a woman, and look what we did instead, I mean that says something about where we are,” said Obama in reference to the election, in which 41 percent of all women — and 52 percent of white women — pulled the lever for Trump.

“If we as women are still suspicious of one another, if we still have this crazy, crazy bar for each other that we don’t have for men,” Obama added, “if we’re not comfortable with the notion that a woman could be our president … then we have to have those conversations with ourselves as women.”

Since leaving the White House last year, Obama has emphatically denied that she will run for elected office and did so again on Saturday.

“Change starts close to home. So looking for the next person to run … that’s been our distraction,” she said. “We’re just going to wait for the next person to save us.”

“All of us here in the room are the answer to our own problems,” Obama added. “It is not finding the one right person that we think can save us from ourselves. It’s us.”

DCG

12 responses to “Michelle Obama still questioning why women voted for President Trump in 2016

  1. Goldbug | May 7, 2018 at 10:35 am | Reply

    Why is this ugly-to-the-bone witch/warlock still in the news? Nobody cares what (s)he thinks.

  2. lophatt | May 7, 2018 at 10:38 am | Reply

    They can’t seriously be planning to run the “ape in heels”? Of course they “ran” Hillary. There has been no better example of poor judgement. This ghetto representative of the criminal class is not short on nerve.

    I wouldn’t want to know anyone that would actually attend anything she appeared at.

  3. phoenix | May 7, 2018 at 10:40 am | Reply

    She is an idiot. I question the women who listen to her and/or Killary. Just a modicum of common sense and I.Q. would go a long way to explaining why women voted for Trump instead of the alternative.

  4. palcau ioan | May 7, 2018 at 10:43 am | Reply

    wooden language,woodpecker woman(man),but am amazed that this creature can find audience to listen her/his bs..sad

  5. Anonymous | May 7, 2018 at 10:43 am | Reply

    Mooch ain’t too bright…

  6. Mad Celt | May 7, 2018 at 11:08 am | Reply

    And she will til the day they lower her 6 feet down. The matter is over her head.

  7. Dr. Eowyn | May 7, 2018 at 11:14 am | Reply

    How would Mooch know about women since he isn’t one?
    Stop being brainwashed. Believe what your eyes tell you. Mooch is a man or, rather, a transvestite.

  8. gitardood | May 7, 2018 at 12:02 pm | Reply

    first of all, is he a “real” woman or tranny? I’ve seen evidence for the latter. Even Joan Rivers spoke about it – to her unfortunate demise.

  9. gitardood | May 7, 2018 at 12:20 pm | Reply

    thanks for overlooking my “mental slip” LOL – writing he instead of she re Michael Robinson

