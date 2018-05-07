Don’t let anyone trouble you…

The Fear Continues
BND: Televangelist Jim Bakker calls his Missouri cabins the safest spot for the Apocalypse
BY KAITLYN SCHWERS
Televangelist Jim Bakker suggests that if you want to survive the end of days, the best thing you could do is buy one of his cabins in Missouri’s Ozark Mountains. And while you’re at it, be sure to pick up six 28-ounce “Extreme Survival Warfare” water bottles for $150…
Read more here: http://www.bnd.com/news/nation-world/national/article210538069.html#storylink=cpy
St. Paul dealt with similar alarmists in his 2nd letter to the church at Thessalonica.
1Concerning the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ and our being gathered to him, we ask you, brothers and sisters, 2not to become easily unsettled or alarmed by the teaching allegedly from us—whether by a prophecy or by word of mouth or by letter—asserting that the day of the Lord has already come.
— 2 Thessalonians 2
Bakker’s activities are not identical to the ones St. Paul rebuked here, but the harm done is the same. It is to remove people from their confidence in Jesus, and to throw them into despair. This is a tactic worthy of Sun Tsu, who wrote The Art of War. The most successful general is the one who persuades his enemy to give up without a fight.
So Mr. Bakker, you are telling us we need to be afraid of what men might do. Is that what Jesus would advise?
4“I tell you, my friends, do not be afraid of those who kill the body and after that can do no more. 5But I will show you whom you should fear: Fear him who, after your body has been killed, has authority to throw you into hell. Yes, I tell you, fear him.
– Luke 12:4-5
Let’s stand with Jesus, take up the full armor of God, and engage the enemy, instead of hoarding survival food and hiding under a rock.
What’s the worst that could happen? We might die?
If you were born the chances of your death are 100%!
Food for thought.
infiltration…deception…new age movement…oh Lord!
Jim Bakker is a charlatan and a whore who peddles fear porn.
Anybody who buys in to this a-hole’s b.s. deserves to be conned .
I couldn’t agree more doctor. I’ll spare everyone my usual rant about “The Foursquare Church of Signs and Serpents Rising”. In some parts of the country this replaces movies. They compete with each other for the worst theology.
“Good” theology is what the audience pays for. That involves telling them what they wish to hear. Just like Mc Donald’s. In and out, altar call, ka-ching, and you’re off to the casino.
Wow! A water bottle for $150? Such a deal .. LOL.
But, if you buy enough of them there’ll be a blinding flash of light and….bang, you’re “raptured” right out of there!
In the 1980s the combined scandals of the Bakkers and Swaggarts caused the conservative Christian voice to be exiled from the public square until now. This is very harmful for our causes like pro life. These men became a caricature of corruption that has been used against the church ever since.
It is harmful for Christianity, period. People come to associate this with Christianity. That is the major problem of division.
Look out for the stampede of the elite as they rush from their properties in New Zealand and the Rocky Mountain bunkers for the security of the cabins.
So it’s simply fear and fear mongering?hmmm. Guess Noah was wrong to prepare an ark. Guess Lot was wrong to leave Cedom and Amorrah. Guess YHVH was wrong to provide a place for Elijah for 3.5 years where he was fed by ravens,, living in a cave by a brook. All I guess I’m saying is that IT’S NOT WRONG TO PREPARE. No we don’t do so out of fear, we know YHVH is supreme above all, His arm is not shortened that He cannot deliver, but if one searches the scriptures one finds plenty of “preparedness”. The other side of the coin, is to not prepare due to indolence, misguided belief that one doesn’t have to because YHVH will take care of it – after all He could just send manna, make water gush from a rock, etc.
How can “survival food” enable one to survive THE APOCALYPSE? Apocalypse, by definition, is the destruction and end of the world. Inquiring minds want to know.
No disrespect, but you really need to be less gullible.
There is an effort by EVERY government on Earth to build shelter for the battle of Armageddon. Many people also have build underground, or in mountain type shelters for the same reason. Do they REALLY think God couldn’t find them there?
