Don’t let anyone trouble you…

The Fear Continues

BND: Televangelist Jim Bakker calls his Missouri cabins the safest spot for the Apocalypse

BY KAITLYN SCHWERS

Televangelist Jim Bakker suggests that if you want to survive the end of days, the best thing you could do is buy one of his cabins in Missouri’s Ozark Mountains. And while you’re at it, be sure to pick up six 28-ounce “Extreme Survival Warfare” water bottles for $150…

Read more here: http://www.bnd.com/news/nation-world/national/article210538069.html#storylink=cpy

St. Paul dealt with similar alarmists in his 2nd letter to the church at Thessalonica.

1Concerning the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ and our being gathered to him, we ask you, brothers and sisters, 2not to become easily unsettled or alarmed by the teaching allegedly from us—whether by a prophecy or by word of mouth or by letter—asserting that the day of the Lord has already come.

— 2 Thessalonians 2

Bakker’s activities are not identical to the ones St. Paul rebuked here, but the harm done is the same. It is to remove people from their confidence in Jesus, and to throw them into despair. This is a tactic worthy of Sun Tsu, who wrote The Art of War. The most successful general is the one who persuades his enemy to give up without a fight.

So Mr. Bakker, you are telling us we need to be afraid of what men might do. Is that what Jesus would advise?

4“I tell you, my friends, do not be afraid of those who kill the body and after that can do no more. 5But I will show you whom you should fear: Fear him who, after your body has been killed, has authority to throw you into hell. Yes, I tell you, fear him.

– Luke 12:4-5

Let’s stand with Jesus, take up the full armor of God, and engage the enemy, instead of hoarding survival food and hiding under a rock.

What’s the worst that could happen? We might die?

If you were born the chances of your death are 100%!

Food for thought.

♞