Gun-control hypocrite: Actress Alyssa Milano protected with armed body guards at anti-NRA protest

Actress Alyssa Milano is an outspoken gun-control advocate. See DCG’s post, “Alyssa Milano, Alec Baldwin, Amy Schumer help launch anti-NRA campaign“.

That hasn’t stopped her from being paid big bucks toting guns in her TV/movie roles.

Yesterday, May 5, surrounded by armed body guards, Milano attended an anti-NRA protest in downtown Dallas.

Will Haraway, a CCW member of the National Rifle Association (NRA), asks one of Milano’s body guards if he’s armed.

The guard — a burly black dude — gets into Haraway’s personal space and in his face, and says: “I’m going to ask you to leave.”

Haraway: “How far do I have to go?”

Guard: “I’m going to need you on the sidewalk.”

Someone yells: “Hypocrite! Alyssa, you’re a hypocrite! You have armed security here!”

Here’s the video, captured by Ben Howe:

This is Will Haraway a CCW @nra member. He asked @Alyssa_Milano’s security if he was armed (he was) and then asked Alyssa about it. Here’s what happened. (She comes to talk to him after this and I will post that longer video shortly). pic.twitter.com/qMsq6rbzDd — Ben (@BenHowe) May 5, 2018

Ben Howe cites Section 42 of Dallas City Code, according to which Milano’s security guard has no authority to force Haraway to leave because the anti-NRA protest was conducted in public space.

