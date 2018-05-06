Gun-control hypocrite: Actress Alyssa Milano protected with armed body guards at anti-NRA protest

Actress Alyssa Milano is an outspoken gun-control advocate. See DCG’s post, “Alyssa Milano, Alec Baldwin, Amy Schumer help launch anti-NRA campaign“.
That hasn’t stopped her from being paid big bucks toting guns in her TV/movie roles.
Yesterday, May 5, surrounded by armed body guards, Milano attended an anti-NRA protest in downtown Dallas.
Will Haraway, a CCW member of the National Rifle Association (NRA), asks one of Milano’s body guards if he’s armed.
The guard — a burly black dude — gets into Haraway’s personal space and in his face, and says: “I’m going to ask you to leave.”
Haraway: “How far do I have to go?”
Guard: “I’m going to need you on the sidewalk.”
Someone yells: “Hypocrite! Alyssa, you’re a hypocrite! You have armed security here!”
Here’s the video, captured by Ben Howe:
Ben Howe cites Section 42 of Dallas City Code, according to which Milano’s security guard has no authority to force Haraway to leave because the anti-NRA protest was conducted in public space.
H/t Big Lug and The American Mirror
See also “Hollywood gun hypocrisy: 500+ armed guards at 2018 Academy Awards”.
~Eowyn
Shocker, not.
Hey Alyssa, pay your taxes! https://theminorityreportblog.com/2017/07/26/trump-hater-alyssa-milano-is-broke-owes-millions-in-taxes-and-stiffed-her-employees/
Dang, there went a chance to make some money. Let the big idiot physically force you to leave a public area and it’s all on camera. Sue Milano and her bodyguard. Why didnt he call the police, he can still make a police report, that is threat by intimidation and throw in civil rights violation on top of that.
Lui M Pestana . . . . I am all in favor of suing Milano and her bodyguard(s), here they think that because she is a star, and they are being paid to “protect her” that they can push an average citizen around. Since this rally was on public property, this behavior is ridiculous.
Since Milano is so deep in debt, it is little wonder that she needs to work at keeping her name in the media, so that she can remain “relevant” and the dollars still roll in.
At any event when a Hollywood type shows up, leave! Otherwise the craps going to get so deep you’ll need waders.
