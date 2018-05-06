Family dog selects kitten to adopt from shelter

Whoever coined the idiom “Fight like cats and dogs” evidently had never known this pair.

It all started when Raven the dog’s human family went to the shelter one day to adopt an animal.

They allowed Raven to choose.

Instead of picking a dog, Raven selected a tiger-striped kitten.

Raven and Woodhouse are inseparable. They eat and sleep together.

Source: PawMyGosh

FOTM‘s Stovepipe has a dog and cat, Lady and Pearl, who love each other just like Raven and Woodhouse!

~Eowyn

3 responses to “Family dog selects kitten to adopt from shelter

  1. palcau ioan | May 6, 2018 at 4:11 am | Reply

    beautiful!

    Liked by 2 people

  2. Stovepipe | May 6, 2018 at 4:38 am | Reply

    Wow! Thank you Dr. Eowyn. They’re cuddled up next to me right now!

    Liked by 2 people

