Watch how this Ohio grandfather foiled an armed man

On April 3, 2018, a quick-thinking granddad foiled an armed suspect with a simple move.

Bill, who walks with a cane, was leaving the Columbus Metropolitan Library with his granddaughter, when he heard police sirens.

He looked around and saw a man with his hand in his waistband running toward him, with police officers in pursuit, yelling “Police! Get on the ground! Gun! Gun! Drop the gun!”.

As the armed suspect passed behind him, Bill extended his right leg backward and tripped the suspect.

That move enabled police to catch up with the suspect to make an arrest, which police say probably saved the 18-year-old suspect’s life.

Bill told police: “I saw who you guys were chasing and I could see he was holding something in his waistband while he was running from you guys, but he had a pretty good lead on your closest officer. He was coming my way, so I got in his way to slow him down so you guys could get him.”

Police recovered a Glock 9 MM pistol with a high capacity extended clip containing 29 rounds. The suspect, with a lengthy criminal record, went back to jail. No one was injured.

Columbus Police wrote on their Facebook page:

Thank you “Bill” for sticking your leg out for us.

