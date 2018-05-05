Culture of death: Rave reviews for former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richard’s book

The IRONY is completely lost on the “reproductive rights” social justice warriors.

Cecile Richard’s book, “Make Trouble: Standing Up, Speaking Out, and Finding the Courage to Lead–My Life Story” has an astounding 97% of 5-star reviews on Amazon. Here’s some of the reviews:

“It is a reminder to all of us, especially women, to stand up for what we believe in. Our strength is in our numbers. Woman have always been the caretakers, the nurtures and now we need to take care and nurture the America we believe in and see in our future.”

and now we need to take care and nurture the America we believe in and see in our future.” “Reading MAKE TROUBLE is like hanging out with the coolest, smartest woman you know while she saves the world . It’s patient, informative, and also very funny. Could not recommend more.”

. It’s patient, informative, and also very funny. Could not recommend more.” “What an inspiring story about how to make change and pie in America. I know what I’m getting my mom for mothers day! ”

” “So many lessons to learn. I left with this: one person CAN make a difference, ask questions, speak up, be persistent My favorite line is when Cecile’s three year old son Daniel says he wants to grow up and be a woman. So many fierce women in his life—he wanted IN. A must read. I’m giving this not just to all my strong female friends— but to their daughters as well. Blueprint for how to lead the resistance.”

So many fierce women in his life—he wanted IN. A must read. I’m giving this not just to all my strong female friends— but to their daughters as well. Blueprint for how to lead the resistance.” “Yes! Western women are the most privileged class the planet has ever known, but that doesn’t mean we can’t play the victim card, make accusations, and destroy the patriarchy. Let’s build a new civilization based on matriarchy. Who’s coming with me?!”

Let’s build a new civilization based on matriarchy. Who’s coming with me?!” “The best how to guide to make a difference in the world for the better.”

“Read the whole book in one sitting. Buy for any young woman you know.”

Well, aren’t those reviews special? A few questions for the Richard’s sychophants:

How can you have “ strength in numbers ” when you choose to murder and eliminate future members of the population?

” when you choose to murder and eliminate future members of the population? How is a woman considered a “ caretaker ” when she kills her baby?

” when she kills her baby? How can a woman “ nurture ” the future when she kills the future?

” the future when she kills the future? How can a woman “ change the world ” while she kills future children that may have the intelligence/skills to actually change the world?

” while she kills future children that may have the intelligence/skills to actually change the world? How can a woman think it’s appropriate to give this book to their mother, on Mother’s Day , which celebrates a baby killer?

, which celebrates a baby killer? If you want to destroy the patriarchy so much then why are you having sex with the evil men?

How does one “make a difference in the world for the better” by killing babies?

Good riddance Cecile…

DCG