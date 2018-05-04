Mystery pooper at NJ high school is school superintendent

You can’t make this stuff up.
Every day, someone has been defecating on or near the football field and track of Holmdel High School in Holmdel Township, Monmouth County, New Jersey.
School employees began monitoring the area.
On Monday, April 30, 2018, the mystery pooper was caught in the act and was arrested by police at 5:50 a.m., according to Sgt. Theodore Sigismondi.
It turns out the Pooping Tom is none other than the superintendent of Kenilworth School District, Dr. Thomas Tramaglini, 42, who lives about 3 miles from Holmdel High School in neighboring Aberdeen. He was running — and pooping — on the high school’s athletic fields at 5:50 a.m. before he was arrested and charged with lewdness and littering.
Tramaglini replaced Superintendent Scott Taylor who resigned in August 2015. Tramaglini previously served as Saddle Brook School District Superintendent (2008-2010); Chief Academic Officer in Keansburg; had held positions in Plumsted and Freehold Borough; and was employed as an adjunct professor at Rutgers University, from which he had received his master’s degree and Ph.D. in educational administration. In 2015, Tramaglini received the “Excellence in Education Leadership Award” from Rutgers University.
Tramaglini has taken a paid leave of absence from his $147,504 a year job as Kenilworth School Superintendent. Citing state law, the school district explains that leave can only be unpaid if a person is indicted or faces tenure charges (whatever that means).
The littering charge carries a potential fine up to $500. The penalties for the other charges are more serious: Tramaglini could face up to 90 days in jail, a fine of up to $2,000 and up to 90 days of community service on the public defecation charge; the lewdness charge, which is a disorderly conduct offense could result in up to 6 months in jail and up to $1,000 in fines. Former Essex County assistant prosecutor Dennis Kearney told NJ.com the case will likely just result in fines.
~Eowyn
Doesn’t this freak’s contract contain a “morality” clause? What a pathetic excuse for a human.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Is he a liberal?
LikeLiked by 4 people
How very strange. What a way to ruin your career prospects. Imagine going to jail and Bubba ask, “What are you in for?” This jerk has to tell Bubba, “Defecation”. Bubba will then get up and move further down the bench.
LikeLiked by 3 people
How can you run and do that and not get it all over your ankles or your feet?
Who in their right mind oops there is the key but this is really over the top with disgusting school stuff. Was he living under a rock or what? I thought maybe a disgruntled student but hey seems anything is possible these days look at crooked hillary still walking er stumbling around free still.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jersey. Figures.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you google earth this school, you’ll see on the front of the school (the high school) an architectural design that looks like the teeth on a hand-saw.
These “teeth” are actually a series of “M”‘s and “W”‘s, two MAJOR treasure signs of the secret societies. These teeth state that :”There is an access to the underground within this building.” The football filed gives it away, too, as the “oval” (football, race car, etc. ANY oval) is also a major symbol.
In this case, the football field is next to the school, however, like in the case of my home town of Harlan, Iowa, these football fields are built WHERE THERE IS AN ACCESS.(ANCIENT ACCESS POINT).
In Harlan’s case, the geo-glyphs that point out the access-point is under the Veterans Memorial Auditorium, and it is protected by the local Masonic Lodge, Parian 321.
I assure you that the local Masonic Lodge controls the one at Holmdel High.
LikeLike
The high school of David Hogg also has these access points, and they are used in the false flags when students get killed for a satanic agenda.
LikeLike
That sounds like some kind of demonic behavior.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Societal breakdown, how will we ever reverse this or recover from it. My whole life, you never even spoke of defecation, a forbidden subject except at the Doctors if you absolutely had to, and it was between you and a professional, privately. Now, they talk about it everywhere, on TV, in the News, on the Internet. It still really astounds me when I hear a female talk about it. I don’t even think the term unlady-like even exists anymore, not sure, don’t even want to know at this point.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember the Post the other day about the human waste kids toys? I was embarrassed to even read it. They are desensitizing and acclimating us to the demoralization of our species. We need some type of Renaissance.
LikeLike
Will he continue in his employment with the school?
LikeLiked by 1 person