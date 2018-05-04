Mystery pooper at NJ high school is school superintendent

You can’t make this stuff up.

Every day, someone has been defecating on or near the football field and track of Holmdel High School in Holmdel Township, Monmouth County, New Jersey.

School employees began monitoring the area.

On Monday, April 30, 2018, the mystery pooper was caught in the act and was arrested by police at 5:50 a.m., according to Sgt. Theodore Sigismondi.

It turns out the Pooping Tom is none other than the superintendent of Kenilworth School District, Dr. Thomas Tramaglini, 42, who lives about 3 miles from Holmdel High School in neighboring Aberdeen. He was running — and pooping — on the high school’s athletic fields at 5:50 a.m. before he was arrested and charged with lewdness and littering.

Tramaglini replaced Superintendent Scott Taylor who resigned in August 2015. Tramaglini previously served as Saddle Brook School District Superintendent (2008-2010); Chief Academic Officer in Keansburg; had held positions in Plumsted and Freehold Borough; and was employed as an adjunct professor at Rutgers University, from which he had received his master’s degree and Ph.D. in educational administration. In 2015, Tramaglini received the “Excellence in Education Leadership Award” from Rutgers University.

Tramaglini has taken a paid leave of absence from his $147,504 a year job as Kenilworth School Superintendent. Citing state law, the school district explains that leave can only be unpaid if a person is indicted or faces tenure charges (whatever that means).

The littering charge carries a potential fine up to $500. The penalties for the other charges are more serious: Tramaglini could face up to 90 days in jail, a fine of up to $2,000 and up to 90 days of community service on the public defecation charge; the lewdness charge, which is a disorderly conduct offense could result in up to 6 months in jail and up to $1,000 in fines. Former Essex County assistant prosecutor Dennis Kearney told NJ.com the case will likely just result in fines.

Sources: NJ. com; Heavy.com

~Eowyn