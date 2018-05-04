MSM creeps: former CNBC director spied on nanny with hidden bathroom camera; 27 more women accuse Charlie Rose

CBS News reports that on May 1, 2018, Daniel Switzen, a former director for the CNBC television network, entered a guilty plea to a charge he used a camera hidden in a bathroom tissue box to spy on his family’s nanny and her friends in his Pleasantville, N.Y. home.

On Nov. 13, 2017, the 19-year-old nanny discovered the camera. That evening, Switzen was arrested by Pleasantville village police, accused of videoing the nanny while she was “dressing or undressing”.

Switzen faces between one-and-a-half and four years in state prison for felony unlawful surveillance, and will be required to register as a sex offender. He will be sentenced on Aug. 21.

Meanwhile, 27 more women have come forward accusing PBS/CBS Good Morning’s Charlie Rose of sexual misconduct, which was known but ignored by network management.

Recall that last November, eight women who were either employees or aspired to work for Rose at PBS’s Charlie Rose showsaid Charlie Rose had made unwanted sexual advances toward them, including lewd phone calls, walking around naked in their presence, and groping their breasts, buttocks or genital areas. (See “CBS & PBS fired Charles Rose after 8 women accused him of sexual misconduct, incl. walking around naked“)

Rose’s new accusers include (WaPo):

Former research assistant Joana Matthias, now 63, says that in 1976, Rose exposed his penis and touched her breasts in the NBC News Washington bureau where they worked: “This other personality would come through, and the groping would happen”. Sophie Gayter, now 27, says when she worked at “60 Minutes” in 2013, Rose groped her buttocks as they walked down an office hallway to a recording studio: “I had been there long enough to know that it was just the way things went. People said what they wanted to you, people did what they wanted to you.” Annmarie Parr says that in 1986 when she was a 22-year-old news clerk and when Rose was filling in as an anchor on “CBS Morning News,” he made “lewd, little comments” about her appearance and asked “Annmarie, do you like sex? Do you enjoy it? How often do you like to have sex?” Beth Homan-Ross, now 61, says that in 1986 when Rose was a co-anchor on CBS in Washington and she worked directly with him as an assistant producer, he frequently made sexual remarks about her breasts and buttocks. When she arrived at his house to deliver materials or prepare him for work, he would sometimes open the door naked , holding a towel. More than once, Rose asked her to come into his bathroom while he was showering, which she declined, waiting outside. Corrina Collins was a 20-year-old intern on Rose’s PBS show in 2003. He brought her on a CBS trip to California for a “60 Minutes II” assignment. On the plane, Rose insisted she drink wine and began to “paw” her. Collins became drunk and threw up in the plane’s bathroom. Rose squeezed her breast during the car ride from the airport. He insisted that they work in his hotel room, where he told her, “I want you to ride me.” She quickly left his room. Collins says: “It felt predatory. I had already said no, but he was going to persist.”

All of the above five women had complained about Rose to management, who did nothing.

76-year-old Charlie Rose the creep actually is trying to make a comeback. Reportedly, he is slated to star in a show where he’ll interview other high-profile men like Matt Lauer and Louis C.K. who had also been toppled by sex scandals. That’s chutzpah! (Page Six)

