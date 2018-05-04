Friday Funny: Hillary’s funeral arrangements

Posted on May 4, 2018

Hillary Clinton goes to Israel to peddle her book.

While in Jerusalem, she suffers a heart attack and dies.

The Israeli government tells the U.S. embassy: “You can have her shipped home for $50,000, or you can bury her here, in the Holy Land, for just $100.”

The Americans go into a corner to discuss for a few minutes. They return with their answer — they want Hillary shipped home.

The Israeli diplomat is puzzled and asks, “Why would you spend $50,000 to ship her home, when it would cost you only $100 to have her buried here?”

The American diplomats reply: “Long ago a man died here, was buried here, and three days later he rose from the dead. We just can’t take the risk.”

H/t Ken R.

~Eowyn

One response to “Friday Funny: Hillary’s funeral arrangements

  1. Cabin 1954 | May 4, 2018 at 4:19 am | Reply

    Good one. Very good.

    Liked by 1 person

