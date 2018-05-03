US government seeking one million volunteers for massive study of DNA, health habits

What could possibly go wrong?
From NY Post: Wanted: a million people willing to share their DNA and 10 years of health habits, big and small, for science.
On Sunday, the US government will open nationwide enrollment for an ambitious experiment: If they can build a large enough database comparing the genetics, lifestyles and environments of people from all walks of life, researchers hope to learn why some escape illness and others don’t, and better customize ways to prevent and treat disease.
“A national adventure that is going to transform medical care” is how Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, describes his agency’s All of Us Research Program.
Congress has authorized $1.45 billion over 10 years for the project. It all hinges on whether enough people around the country will sign up, either online or through participating health centers.
There’s already interest: More than 25,000 people got early entry to the project over the past year through an invitation-only pilot test run by participating universities and health providers.
Why study so many? Most of today’s medical care is based on what happened to the average person in short studies of a few hundred or thousand patients with a specific health condition.
And most people who volunteer for those studies are white, leaving questions about the best care for people of different races.
“One-size-fits-all is far from an optimal strategy,” Collins said Tuesday in announcing enrollment for All of Us.
The project involves “precision medicine,” using traits that make us unique to forecast and treat disease. Learning enough to individualize care requires studying a massive number of participants: the healthy and not-so-healthy, young and old, rural and urban, blue-collar and white-collar — and people of all races and ethnicities.
For now, participants must be at least 18. Next year, the study will open to children, too.
While there are other big “biobanks” of genetic data from at least 100,000 people, the NIH project aims to be the largest and most diverse of its kind. At least half of the participants must be from groups traditionally under-represented in medical research, Collins stressed.
Genes aren’t the whole story: Sure, what genes you harbor can raise your risk for various diseases. But other factors can increase or reduce some genetic risks.
So first volunteers will share electronic health records and blood samples, and answer periodic questionnaires about their diet, sleep, environmental exposures and other lifestyle factors. Theymight wear fitness trackers and other sensors.
And later this year they’ll start undergoing genetic testing, initially to look for so-called “variants” in DNA that affect disease risk, similar to what some private companies now sell, Collins said. Fully mapping the genetic code is too pricey now for a million people, but that more comprehensive approach eventually will be used with some participants, too.
Among the first lessons Collins hopes to learn is about resilience: Why do some people stay healthy despite smoking or pollution or poor nutrition? “We have no idea how those people escape those odds,” he said.
Learn your results: Unlike with most medical studies, participants can choose to see their own test results and share them with their physician long before the study reaches any big-picture conclusions. A caution: There are still many questions about how best to use the results of genetic tests. Still, “we will try to help their doctors sort through what it means,” Collins said.
One result that might bring a quick benefit: Genetic variants can signal who is prone to side effects from more than 100 drugs, information that could be used to prescribe a safer drug if only their doctors knew, Collins added.
Protecting privacy: The privacy of DNA databases made headlines last week when investigators used a free genealogy website to track down a suspected California serial killer. That’s pretty different than the security under which medical DNA must be handled.
NIH said it has taken as many steps as possible to safeguard against would-be hackers. Volunteers’ medical data is stripped of identifying information and replaced with a code. Only scientists meeting specific security requirements will be cleared to study the data. NIH also said federal “certificates of confidentiality” prohibit disclosure to law enforcement.
Privacy wasn’t a worry for Michelle McNeely, 41, an early participant at Dallas’ Baylor Scot & White Health System. She underwent breast cancer treatment in 2016 and considers taking part in All of Us a way to give back.
“If they can use my genes and someone’s genes in California and someone’s genes in New York to find some common ground, to help discover some cure — they can use my genes all day long,” McNeely said.
DCG
Lets see its for the government and its DNA and they want you to volunteer to give it. 1.) They will lie about anything to get anything to control the masses.
2.) It’s all in the premise of research for the greater good yea RIGHT.
3.) Since when did the government do anything that benefits Joe citizens so no it just another way to track and find people when they want to.
Sorry pass the buck lets start with all of Congress and see were that gets ya.
Some of that DNA would probable show up in some data base of them being rapist or have committed a crime that left there DNA on. So ask your self are they lining up to help out I don’t think so.
Big Brother under a different face to track control and be all up in your business.
That’s very true. I suspect it goes even farther than that. They will contend that certain things lead to disease, and therefore, insurance shouldn’t have to cover illnesses where the patient participated in those activities or was predestined to get the disease.
None of this is “good” nor is it to “help” us with anything.
lophatt . . . . the very first thought I had was . . . when the insurance companies get ahold of the evidence that those who have thus and such gene .. . . you can just bet that either the insurance companies will come up with some way of withholding coverage, or denying coverage all together.
I for one would never give either the government, or insurance companies any advantage to screw me over.
In the final months of my Dad’s life, and we issued a “do not resuscitate order,” for some reason–we were asked to give approval to utilize his genes supposedly for “scientific purposes.” Since I had authority over his medical care, my answer was “NO.” I just do not believe in allowing any agency to have any more information about oneself that is REQUIRED BY LAW.
Anyone who is foolish enough to sign up to serve in this investigational group . . . is an imbecile, to say the least.
Auntie Lulu, glad you said NO! I would have said very politely OUT OF HERE!
Hell, there are plenty of illegals to enroll for the government’s ambitious experiment: the agency can use the illegals to build a large enough database comparing the genetics, lifestyles and environments from where they came from, that way we can avoid contamination and avoid being carriers of what fungus they bring to us.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Isn’t 1.45 BILLION dollars a Jim dandy expenditure of our tax dollar. It’s not like they would allow a real fix to the problem if it meant ceasing the expenditure of money on meds to treat the condition. No, we would not want to cut into the profits of Big Pharma {Sarc}
DON’T DO IT! Don’t let anyone — government or a “private” genealogy company — get hold of your DNA because you never know what they’ll do with that information.
They’ll clean the slate of every backlogged cold case crime they have with YOUR DNA! You’ll be famous.
I’ve heard people say “if you’ve got nothing to hide (committed no crimes) then what’s the big deal?”
These are the same people who probably invite an “Alexa” into their home.
DNA science isn’t exact/perfect nor is the creepy Google technology. Both of these items can be used against you as well, even if you have done nothing wrong.
They could have fed and housed a whole lot of homeless Veterans with the $1.45B.
