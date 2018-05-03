Thursday Funny: What will your dog do in a home invasion

If a masked intruder broke into your home, would your dog attack or run away?

In a recent case, a robber kicked down the door of a home with two dogs, but instead of teaming up to take him down, the canines took off.

Inside Edition put some dogs to the test to find out whether they would confront the burglar or wimp out.

As you saw, both a yellow Labrador and the black pit bull-lab mix wimped out, running away instead of protecting their owners.

But Ellen Icamp’s much smaller dogs — the medium-sized Frodo and diminutive Dobby the Chihuahua — proved to have the heart of a lion.

~Eowyn