Thursday Funny: What will your dog do in a home invasion

If a masked intruder broke into your home, would your dog attack or run away?
In a recent case, a robber kicked down the door of a home with two dogs, but instead of teaming up to take him down, the canines took off.
Inside Edition put some dogs to the test to find out whether they would confront the burglar or wimp out.
As you saw, both a yellow Labrador and the black pit bull-lab mix wimped out, running away instead of protecting their owners.
But Ellen Icamp’s much smaller dogs — the medium-sized Frodo and diminutive Dobby the Chihuahua — proved to have the heart of a lion.
~Eowyn
tysm,was amazing to watch it,but now you made me wondering…if my dogs(4 sharpei) would do something for me …just in case…give me the adress of these fake burglars! lol hmmm
Ever see police doggies? They are the big ones, but they’re trained to go after the bad dudes. Whereas when they’re the little love bugs in a home, it’s totally different. However, I’ve been told many times that burglars are far more afraid of ankle biters than they are of big dogs. If you want a big dog to protect you, get a German Shepherd and have them trained as protectors. Little dogs make a lot of racket too, which can frighten away burglars when you’re not home. I’ll keep my two mini Schnauzers…they really go berserk when a stranger comes around.
“Ankle biters” sure have earned that moniker….
Those are the ones to be afraid of, for sure.
Oh, my Barney, don’t know what he would but, bark, bark, bite and hide under the bed. I live for my Barney and Barney lives for me.
I have trained my animal to attack the groin area in the military they teach you to put you arm out when the dog attacks the arm you shoot him and that’s the end of it. So I trained my animal to attack the groin and if you try to shoot him your more than likely to shoot your self but it gives me time to get what is need to take care of business its enough time for any one to make the right decisions and that usually has 12 Gage in the name. And my dog is only 93 lbs. A mix breed of a Black lab and a Rott but he is a mutt seems they are the most apt to protect for some reason but training is the key.
