Respect: Arlington National Cemetery worker carries WWII vet to wife’s grave

From Fox News: A World War II veteran who visited the Arlington National Cemetery on Saturday to make a surprise trip to his wife’s grave got an extra lift from an employee, literally.
George Boone, 96, came to the cemetery on an Honor Flight from North Carolina, where groups typically make the trip to visit the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Boone requested to visit the gravesite of his late wife, Alma, who passed away in 2007.
In the rush to get over to his wife’s final resting spot, Boone’s wheelchair was accidentally left behind. “I just sort of gave up on the whole thing and thought I would have to visit her from that distance,” he told FOX5 over Skype on Sunday.
But that’s when a volunteer and Arlington National Cemetery employee stepped in to help, offering to carry the 96-year-old on his back to visit Alma’s grave.
“I thought carry me at my age, size and weight?” Boone said.
The employee, who wishes to remain anonymous, did just that. Boone’s son, Jon Boone, documented the scene as the employee brought him to his wife’s gravesite.
“He was such a caring young fellow, I felt like a toy in his arms,” he told FOX5.
Boone served as a B-25 pilot during World War II and became a prisoner of war when he was shot down over Romania in 1943. The cemetery, located across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C., was established during the Civil War in 1864. It includes the Tomb of the Unknowns, honoring U.S. service members whose remains have not been identified.
Boone told FOX5 the special moment on Saturday would not have been possible had it not been for that employee going the extra mile.
“I would like him to know how greatly I appreciate what he did,” he said. “His kindness was overwhelming.”
Because today is prayer day I offer my prayers for Mr. Boone, the young man that helped him, President Trump and his team, for ALL US in FOTM and the human race that the ALMIGHTY GOD delivers us from evil, amén
DCG . . . . Great article! You had me in tears by the second paragraph. Thank goodness we have angels unaware among us, who step in to save the day in situations such as this. Let's face it, at the age of 96, there probably would not be more. if any, instances where George would be able to visit his wife's grave. God Bless this selfless young man for coming to the aid of this WWII former prisoner of war. The entire country owes a debt of gratitude for his service, and this young man stepped up and made a "down payment" on such.
I will bet you that worker wasn't no millennium and that this person was taught real history of this great nation. I go out of my way to thank the WW2 vets how much I appreciate their service and sacrifice they made. It don't matter if I am in a fast food or a nice restaurant I make my way to their table and thank them and shake their hands. It's the least we can do to honor these heroes and herons of yesteryear. Thanks for this post most up lifting for me. God Bless those who kept us safe from the evil of those times.
Brian . . . . Amen to that! Truly, the "Greatest Generation" were people of such moral character, that us subsequent generations will never attain. I am afraid that when it comes to character, we are left eating their dust, to be sure.
