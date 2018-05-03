Las Vegas Shooting: video of police breaching gunman’s hotel room

On the night of October 1, 2017, in Las Vegas, a lone gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, went on a shooting spree from his 32nd floor suite in Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino, killing 58 and wounding more than 500.
Police were outside Paddock’s room 12 minutes after the shooting started, but waited more than an hour to break into the room. They found Paddock’s body on the floor, dead from a self-inflicted gun shot to the head, as well as a cache of weapons.
Getting the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) to release records on the mass shooting has been akin to pulling teeth.
In January 2018, the Las Vegas Review-Journal and other media organizations had to sue for the release of autopsy records and search warrant records.
In February, a Clark County judge ruled that LVMPD had 30 days to hand over all the records of the shooting, which had been requested days after the shooting. But LVMPD contested it would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars and take much longer to produce the body camera footage and 911 call audio. District Judge Stefany Miley accused LVMPD of intentionally stalling the release of records.
Six days ago, on April 28, the Nevada Supreme Court ruled that LVMPD must begin releasing body camera footage and 911 call audio from the shooting.
Below is a body-cam video of LVMPD breaching the door of Paddock’s hotel room (source: 153News).
Some observations:
- Why is the body cam facing the police officer? That makes no sense.
- We are told Paddock fired hundreds of shots through his hotel room door into the hallway, but the video shows the sound of only one gunshot, presumably Paddock shooting himself.
- No body of Paddock lying on the floor in the hotel room.
- No cache of weapons in the hotel room.
- The video is a big fat nothing burger, imparting no new information or evidence.
For an analysis of the video by a former Marine, go here.
I don’t believe squat this bunch of cover-uppers tells us. We don’t actually know that Paddock did the shooting or that he shot himself. The answers to our questions likely involve the top floor occupants of the Mandalay Bay Hotel.
Well to me THAT is the whole point. The “default” isn’t “belief”. They can say or show anything. It doesn’t make it true. When taken as a whole, it doesn’t add up. What was the point?
The video footage clearly shows shots from elsewhere. The “story” doesn’t add up. There was also a drill practice with the exact same scenario.
I watched this video last night and this is so not the actual one. My high school dramatics club could have done a better reenactment.
Just feeding the public more BS. Who are they covering for? Cause it sure wasn’t this guy.
No one has ever explained the actual fire coming from the helicopters and the guy dressed in a safety vest shooting at the crowd and people running from him.
Sorry, this video didn’t prove a thing.
Concur with your comments.
Nothing adds up, that said, this guy is the same age as me, do you ever hear of a 64yr old male or female, doing anything of this sort? At 64, you’re pretty much set in your ways, you don’t convert to islam, you don’t become a radical anything…a 64yr old is winding down and looking at their golden years. Just like Sandy Hook, their secrecy alone is suspect.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Good point about Paddock’s age. He was also a millionaire — what 64-year-old millionaire would go on a shooting spree?
Well, if they did they’d make it worth their time like down at the IRS or something.
Who has their body cam pointing at their face….what department does this?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Precisely!
“I’m ready for my close up now Mr. DeMille”.
As with many of these events, I am a thousand miles away and know no one who was present during the event. That said, how do I know the truth behind any “news” that I see or hear that I have not personally witnessed? As far as I am concerned, it is all baseless lies! I trust nothing that I have not seen…. The Good Lord not withstanding.
“Speaking the truth in times of universal deceit is a revolutionary act.” Geo. Orwell
