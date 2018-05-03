Las Vegas Shooting: video of police breaching gunman’s hotel room

On the night of October 1, 2017, in Las Vegas, a lone gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, went on a shooting spree from his 32nd floor suite in Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino, killing 58 and wounding more than 500.

Police were outside Paddock’s room 12 minutes after the shooting started, but waited more than an hour to break into the room. They found Paddock’s body on the floor, dead from a self-inflicted gun shot to the head, as well as a cache of weapons.

Getting the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) to release records on the mass shooting has been akin to pulling teeth.

In January 2018, the Las Vegas Review-Journal and other media organizations had to sue for the release of autopsy records and search warrant records.

In February, a Clark County judge ruled that LVMPD had 30 days to hand over all the records of the shooting, which had been requested days after the shooting. But LVMPD contested it would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars and take much longer to produce the body camera footage and 911 call audio. District Judge Stefany Miley accused LVMPD of intentionally stalling the release of records.

Six days ago, on April 28, the Nevada Supreme Court ruled that LVMPD must begin releasing body camera footage and 911 call audio from the shooting.

Below is a body-cam video of LVMPD breaching the door of Paddock’s hotel room (source: 153News).

Some observations:

Why is the body cam facing the police officer? That makes no sense.

We are told Paddock fired hundreds of shots through his hotel room door into the hallway, but the video shows the sound of only one gunshot, presumably Paddock shooting himself.

No body of Paddock lying on the floor in the hotel room.

No cache of weapons in the hotel room.

The video is a big fat nothing burger, imparting no new information or evidence.

For an analysis of the video by a former Marine, go here.

H/t Vivian Lee and Jim Fetzer

See also:

~Eowyn