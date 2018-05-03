Gun control, Chiraq style: 12 people shot on Tuesday, one killed

From MyFoxChicago: Twelve people were wounded, including a 4-year-old girl, and one person was killed Tuesday in shootings across the city.

The day’s only fatal shooting happened about 10:20 p.m. in the West Side Austin neighborhood. The 32-year-old was in a vehicle in the 4800 block of West Washington when he suffered a gunshot wound to the torso, according to Chicago Police. A relative then drove him to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the death Wednesday but did not release the man’s identity pending notification of his family.

A 4-year-old girl was among the 12 wounded throughout the day. The girl was shot while sitting on a porch with her parents in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

She was shot in the shoulder at 7:38 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 88th when a dark-colored sedan pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said. She was taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where her condition stabilized, police said. Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.

A 17-year-old boy was also wounded a few hours later in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood. The boy was walking about 10:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Avers when someone shot him in his arm. He was taken to Saint Anthony Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Three people were shot in East Garfield Park throughout the night.

Two were seriously wounded when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire while they were standing outside at 9:47 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Gladys. A 19-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition and a 24-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was also listed in serious condition.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the hand at 6:09 p.m. in the 500 block of North Ridgeway in East Garfield Park. He was in good condition and the circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known, police said.

Two 25-year-old men were also grazed by bullets in separate incidents in East Garfield Park.

One man suffered a graze wound to the left leg while walking at 1:28 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Washington and the other suffered graze wound to his wrist about 7:05 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Madison, police said.

A bullet also grazed a 29-year-old man’s head about 3:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of West Jackson on the Near West Side.

The day’s final shooting happened at 11:58 p.m. in the Little Village neighborhood. A man was talking to a woman who was sitting in a vehicle when a dark colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots at 11:58 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Millard.

The man, 26, was struck in the shoulder and took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital where he is in fair condition. A 29-year-old woman who was sitting on a porch when the shooting occurred was hit in the stomach by a fragment. She was also taken to Mount Sinai where she was in good condition, police said.

Two men were also shot in Brainerd and in West Garfield Park.

