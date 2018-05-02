Utah teen shamed for wearing “racist” dress to prom

Some people go out of their way to find the butt hurt.
From Fox News: Keziah Daum is not apologizing for wearing what she calls a “beautiful” Chinese cheongsam dress to her high school prom, despite receiving backlash from thousands of people online, some of whom called her a “closet racist” and accused her of cultural appropriation.
Daum, 18, posted an album of four prom pictures on Twitter on April 22 with the simple caption, “PROM.” One of the photos in the album includes Daum crouching down in the traditional Chinese dress, posing with a group of her friends with their hands folded together — a gesture many deemed inappropriate.
It didn’t take long for the Internet to respond. As of Monday evening, Daum’s post has been retweeted nearly 4,400 times and now she’s fielding hundreds of angry comments.
“What’s the theme of your life? Ignorant?” one user asked.
“This isn’t ok. I wouldn’t wear traditional Korean, Japanese or any other traditional dress and I’m Asian. I wouldn’t wear traditional Irish or Swedish or Greek dress either. There’s a lot of history behind these clothes. Sad,” another added.
“Oh god! The pose is just the cherry on top of this casually racist post. It’s not just a dress, it’s something that means something historically and traditionally to the Chinese,” another added.
Another simply called her a “closet racist.”
But the teenager, who reportedly attends Woods Cross High School in Utah, defended her decision to wear the red-orange embroidered gown. And said she would wear it again to show her “respect” for the Chinese culture.
“To everyone causing so much negativity: I mean no disrespect to the Chinese culture. I’m simply showing my appreciation to their culture. I’m not deleting my post because I’ve done nothing but show my love for the culture. It’s a f—ing dress. And it’s beautiful,” she tweeted on Saturday.
She then added, “To everyone who says I’m ignorant, I fully understand everyone’s concerns and views on my dress. I mean no harm. I am in no way being discriminative or racist. I’m tired of all the backlash and hate when my only intent was to show my love.”
But some followers didn’t think Daum had the right to determine whether the gesture or dress was racist or not.
“If you’re not Chinese don’t decide whether it’s racist or not,” one Twitter user replied. “If you’re not Chinese then you have no right to speak up about this,” another echoed.
Some called on the teen to simply apologize and “move on.”
“I’m Chinese & think it’s fine if u wore a qipao cuz it’s pretty. But u need to apologize for the pose. It doesn’t matter that u didn’t mean any harm or that it wasn’t ur idea,” another agreed. “You did it cuz YOU were ignorant that it’s offensive. Apologize for unintentionally mocking and move on,” one Twitter user wrote.
“You’re trying to make yourself the victim when all you had to do was apologize and learn,” another added.
Daum told INSIDER she spotted the dress in a Salt Lake City thrift store weeks before prom, and knew instantly that it was the one. “I bought the dress because I thought it was beautiful and admired the beauty of the culture,” she told the site.
She had no idea it would garner this type of response.
“I feel people have seen the photos and others’ opinions and [have] viewed them in the wrong way. Making assumptions is something that has definitely caused a lot of this controversy and backlash,” she told INSIDER. “I would like my critics to know that I have no ill intent against other cultures and that I was simply showing my appreciation.”
Daum didn’t battle her critics alone, however. Dozens of people reached out to support the young woman and blasted Twitter users for being “so sensitive.”
“Peace girl doing a hell of a job spreading peace and love,” one Twitter user replied. “Why can’t we grow up and not be so sensitive about what someone wears. It doesn’t matter,” another added.
As tensions continue to rise, so does Daum’s Twitter follower count. The 18-year-old has gained thousands of followers since she posted the photos. As of Monday evening, she has more than 9,400 followers.
“Thank you to EVERYONE who has been messaging me about the dress. I’m trying to respond to as many as I can. Thank you for your kindness!” Daum posted on Sunday.
Oh no, the perpetually offended and clueless are chirping again…I guess people using English is not “cultural appropriation”?
as for moi,i found that girl beautiful,is that a crime now? for some ,yes,wen theres sooo many ugly things(n ppl too)
Gorgeous dress, Keziah! Cultural appropriation? Are they nuts? Okay gang, no margaritas, chili verde or frijoles refritos on Cinco de Mayo. And don’t wear Lederhosen or drink Bier during Octoberfest, and so on and so on. That would be racist. You must NEVER celebrate the “diversity” forced upon us by the very same people now screaming RACIST. These bitchy people need to get a life.
They all have “cultures” except “Whitey”. Whitey doesn’t deserve a culture. Whitey made them all Third-World Sh*t Holes. We should all be deeply ashamed.
Whiny, helpless, useless eaters. It’s bad enough they can’t take care of themselves, they want to degrade others. In their eyes it is better for everyone to be reduced to cows than for them to learn to be productive.
Well, their owners have certainly done their jobs.
Preach it!
It’s true, we’re the only unprotected group, by design.
Beautiful young lady, Beautiful gown, “nuf” Said !!!
Guess I can’t wear Vera Wang then.
What a perfect opportunity to double-down and pronounce the dress even more, go eat at an oriental restaurant and get some photo’s with the wait staff, kitchen staff. Get a job delivering Chinese, wear more dresses. See how it always goes to the negative, instead of being proud that their cultural dress is worn with class, they go low. She should have all her friends wear the same and start a trend. We have to shut all this crap down, all the negative should inspire her to ramp it up, not just her, all of us. There’s no Laws against this, the Lefty bashers are probably trying to figure out who they should boycott right now. So much for being inclusive?
Why does Hillary get away with flaunting a whole fleet of Mao Zedong pant suits?
Dr. Evil, too…
I am soooo sick of this cultural appropriation BS. If you want to play that game, then all the Blacks who have straightened their hair to make it look like White hair are culturally appropriating. Africans had no wheel, no system of mathematics, no written languages, and no university systems, so they are appropriating all those things too. Orientals who wear western style clothing are appropriating OUR culture and last time I looked most Asian countries wear Western clothing now. And considering that White men have invented and produced the overwhelming amount of technology on this planet, like cars , computers, rockets, TV’s telephones etc. etc. etc. then these other cultures are appropriating OUR culture and they should go back to living in mud huts without technology. And any young White kids who has bought this unbelievable hogwash need are almost beyond redemption.
Cracker Barrel Cheese offends me, #Boycott the Barrel.
Thank you DCG for bringing this amazingly stupid incident to our attention. We need to stand up belligerently to the cultural nazis who never stop dreaming up things to be offended at.
In the late 1970s, my then girlfriend wore a dress like this when we went to a nice French restaurant on Newbury Street in Boston. She was fall-on-the-floor gorgeous in that dress, but not Asian. She was of Irish and German descent. Of course nobody was offended. She wasn’t stealing somebody’s culture; she was recognizing something beautiful.
Occidental, you cause great offense to the people of Chinese heritage when you eat their food with chop sticks! If you must do that,, do it in your home with the shades drawn, and don’t ever talk about that habit with anyone but a close member of your family. (Sarc., of course.)
Even if Siracha’s made in California?
I’d always heard “imitation is the sincerest form of flattery”. Not that it really matters, just how many styles can one put into a dress, other than modest,or revealing? She should just call em all stupid and not give it another thought.
Personally, I think this “cultural appropriation” term is just ignorant nonsense created by small minds just to feign insult. If they really want to know what an intentional cultural insult is, I go out of the way to avoid mexican food and restaurants (others included) out of my disgust with our illegal alien problem. Oh, I do eat and cook my own chili beans, as I grew up believing they were American cuisine.
And yet no black accused Hillary Clinton of “cultural appropriation” when she talked with a southern black accent:
The easiest way to shut this BS down is to completely ignore it and go about your business, not giving them a second thought. The more you acknowledge them or engage them in discussion or arguments, the worse it gets and the more attention they garner.
IGNORE them!
MyBrain, I totally agree with You, betcha if she had cover the entire body, including the face and/or hands, with a full body chador, and said Allah it would have been accepted and applauded. Jealousy and Beauty plus originality is not acceptable, had it been me instead my response here would be censored.
““If you’re not Chinese don’t decide whether it’s racist or not,” one Twitter user replied. “If you’re not Chinese then you have no right to speak up about this,” another echoed.”
Racist is INTENT, and it would be prom girl’s to decide in this case. Twit.
““You did it cuz YOU were ignorant that it’s offensive. Apologize for unintentionally mocking and move on,” one Twitter user wrote.”
Prom girl showed no intent of malice. STHU. Twit.
Here’s my best bet: NONE of these idiots are Chinese, nor CARE about what is or isn’t appropriate in “that culture” (as if there were only one in a population of over a BILLION).
Go worry about your own ORIENTAL haters. Yeah, I said that, not ASIAN. Whatever. Somehow even THAT long-established word (to distinguish them from Occidentals) offends them these days…
I firmly believe that there is no such thing as ‘cultural appropriations’. And those that do, need a hobby, need a job, need a life If they focused on moving ahead with themselves (personally) and left us all alone … they might find that they can grow as human beings, instead of being stuck in an isolationist ideology.
I’m of Italian origin, and I forbid all chineses to eat pizzas : this is cultural appropriation and is racist.
No where in DCG’s post does it say Chinese were shaming Keziah. It’s “online activists”.
In fact, she is receiving an outpouring of support from China:
Hey, SJWS: H&M is launching a spring line that has a distinct Asian flair to it. And they have white models in the clothes. When you gonna call them out and demand a boycott?
https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/a20123221/hm-modest-fashion-line-ltd-collection/
Funny, all over blogs and social media I’ve seen vapid, pretentious, “spiritual” twits posing just like that to demonstrate how “deep” they are, usually with a Buddha, or other idols, prominently displayed. Where’s the outrage?
