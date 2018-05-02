Delusion: Michelle Obama declares herself America’s ‘forever First Lady’

Michelle Obama is a legend in his own mind.

Mooch spoke at a college signing event at Temple University in Philadelphia today, and declared himself America’s “forever First Lady”:

“We have such high hopes for you. See, I am not one of those doubters. I know that you have everything it takes to succeed. I know you are me, and if I can be standing here as your forever First Lady, then you can do anything you put your mind to.”

The audience erupted into applause.

Hey, America’s Forever First Lady!

How come you have swingin’ nuts in your pants?

H/t NTK Network and FOTM’s MCA

~Eowyn