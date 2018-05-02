Congress critters trying to defund Planned Parenthood — and those who are not

It may seem like this:

But there are good people trying to reverse the avalanche-sized tide.

(1) The Trump State Department has removed the term “reproductive rights” — a euphemism for abortion — from its annual human rights report, U.S. Country Reports on Human Rights Practices for 2017, released last week.

Replacing “reproductive rights” is the more accurately-descriptive term, “coercion in population control”. The new “Coercion in Population Control” section is under a larger section of each country’s report, titled “Discrimination, Societal Abuses, and Trafficking in Persons,” which features reports of coerced abortion, involuntary sterilization procedures, and “other coercive population control methods.”

The “reproductive rights” term was first coined by, no surprise, the Obama administration in the 2012 State Department report. (Catholic News Agency)

(2) 41 senators and 153 House members are trying to defund Planned Parenthood via changing the Title X Family Planning Program.

Although both President Trump and the GOP-dominant Congress have made multiple attempts to defund Planned Parenthood, taxpayers are still funding the abortion mill. Planned Parenthood executed an astounding 321,384 abortions in 2016 and still continues to receive an average of nearly $60 million annually from the Title X program.

On April 30, 2018, 41 senators and 153 representatives sent a letter to Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar requesting that the department move swiftly to issue new regulations for the Title X Family Planning Program. Existing Title X regulations blur the line between abortion and family planning.

The letter calls for revised regulations that will require the federally-funded Title X service sites to be physically and financially separate from facilities that provide abortion, and to eliminate the federal mandate requiring Title X providers to refer for abortions.

To read the House letter, click here.

To read the Senate letter, click here.

Below are the names of the senators and representatives who signed and did not sign the letter. You’ll be surprised by some of the “did not sign” names.

The 41 senators, all Republicans, who signed the letter are:

John Barrasso (R-Wyoming) Roy Blunt (R-Missouri) John Boozman (R-Arkansas) Richard Burr (R-North Carolina) Bill Cassidy, MD (R-Louisiana) John Cornyn (R-Texas) Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) Ted Cruz (R-Texas) Steve Daines (R-Montana) Michael B. Enzi (R-Wyoming) Joni K. Ernst (R-Iowa) Deb Fischer (R-Nebraska) Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) Orrin G. Hatch (R-Utah) John Hoeven (R-North Dakota) Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Mississippi) James N. Inhofe (R-Oklahoma) Johnny Isakson (R-Georgia) Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) John Kennedy (R-Louisiana) James Lankford (R-Oklahoma) Michael S. Lee (R-Utah) Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) Dave Perdue (R-Georgia) Rob Portman (R-Ohio) James E. Risch (R-Idaho) Pat Roberts (R-Kansas) E. Michael Rounds (R-South Dakota) Marco Rubio (R-Florida) Ben Sasse (R-Nebraska) Tim Scott (R-South Carolina) Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) John Thune (R-South Dakota) Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina) Pat Toomey (R-Pennsylvania) Roger F. Wicker (R-Mississipi) Todd Young (R-Indiana)

10 Republican senators did not sign the letter:

Lamar Alexander (R-Tennessee) Susan Collins (R-Maine) Bob Corker (R-Tennessee) Jeff Flake (R-Arizona) Cory Gardner (R-Colorado) Dean Heller (R-Nevada) John McCain (R-Arizona) Shelley Moore Capito (R-West Virginia) Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) Richard Shelby (R-Alabama)

The 153 House representatives (152 Republicans, 1 Democrat) who signed the letter are:

Ralph Abraham, MD (R-Louisiana) Robert Aderholt (R-Alabama) Rick Allen (R-Georgia) Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) Brian Babin (R-Texas) Don Bacon (R-Nebraska) Jim Banks (R-Indiana) Lou Barletta (R-Pennsylvania) Andy Barr (R-Kentucky) Jack Bergman (R-Michigan) Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Washington) Andy Biggs (R-Arizona) Gus Bilirakis (R-Florida) Mike Bishop (R-Michigan) Diane Black (R-South Carolina) Marsha Blackburn (R-South Carolina) Mike Bost (R-Illinois) Kevin Brady (R-Texas) David Brat (R-Virginia) Ken Buck (R-Colorado) Larry Bucshon, MD (R-Indiana) Ted Budd (R-North Carolina) Michael Burgess, MD (R-Texas) Bradley Byrne (R-Alabama) Earl “Buddy” Carter (R-Georgia) Steve Chabot (R-Ohio) Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) Tom Cole (R-Oklahoma) Doug Collins (R-Georgia) James Comer (R-Kentucky) K. Michael Conaway (R-Texas) Kevin Cramer (R-North Dakota) Rich Crawford (R-Arkansas) John Culberson (R-Texas) Warren Davidson (R-Ohio) Rodney Davis (R-Illinois) Scott DesJarlais (R-South Carolina) Ron DeSantis (R-Florida) Sean Duffy (R-Wisconsin) Jeff Duncan (R-South Carolina) Neil Dunn, MD (R-Florida) Tom Emmer (R-Minnesota) Ron Estes (R-Kansas) Drew Ferguson, DMD (R-Georgia) Chuck Fleischmann (R-South Carolina) Bill Flores (R-Texas) Jeff Fortenberry (R-Nebraska) Virginia Foxx (R-North Carolina) Matt Gaetz (R-Florida) Mike Gallagher (R-Wisconsin) Tom Garrett, Jr. (R-Virginia) Greg Gianforte (R-Montana) Bob Gibbs (R-Ohio) Bob Goodlatte (R-Virginia) Paul Gosar (R-Arizona) Garret Graves (R-Louisiana) Sam Graves (R-Missouri) Tom Graves (R-Georgia) Morgan Griffith (R-Virginia) Glenn Grothman (R-Wisconsin) Brett Guthrie (R-Kentucky) Gregg Harper (R-Mississippi) Andy Harris (R-Maryland) Vicky Hartzler (R-Missouri) Jeb Hensarling (R-Texas) Jody Hice (R-Georgia) Clay Higgins (R-Louisiana) Richard Hudson (R-North Carolina) Bill Huizenga (R-Michigan) Randy Hultgren (R-Illinois) Duncan Hunter (R-Calif) Evan Jenkins (R-West Virginia) Lynn Jenkins (R-Kansas) Bill Johnson (R-Ohio) Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) Sam Johnson (R-Texas) Walter B. Jones (R-North Carolina) Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) Mike Kelly (R-Pennsylvania) Trent Kelly (R-Mississippi) Steve King (R-Iowa) David Kustoff (R-South Carolina) Raúl Labrador (R-Idaho) Darin LaHood (R-Illinois) Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado) Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif) Robert Latta (R-Ohio) Daniel Lipinski (D -Illinois) Billy Long (R-Missouri) Barry Loudermilk (R-Georgia) Mia Love (R-Utah) Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-Missouri) Kenny Marchant (R-Texas) Roger Marshall, MD (R-Kansas) Mark Meadows (R-North Carolina) Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) Michael McCaul (R-Texas) Tom McClintock (R-Calif) Patrick McHenry (R-North Carolina) David McKinley (R-West Virginia) Luke Messer (R-Indiana) Paul Mitchell (R-Michigan) Alex Mooney (R-West Virginia) Kristi Noem (R-South Dakota) Ralph Norman (R-South Carolina) Peter Olson (R-Texas) Steven Palazzo (R-Mississippi) Gary Palmer (R-Alabama) Steve Pearce (R-New Mexico) Robert Pittenger (R-North Carolina) Ted Poe (R-Texas) Bill Posey (R-Florida) John Ratcliffe (R-Texas) Jim Renacci (R-Ohio) Martha Roby (R-Alabama) Cathy McMorris Rogers (R-Virginia) David Phil Roe, MD (R-Tennessee) Mike D. Rogers (R-Alabama) Dana Rohrabacher (R-Calif) Todd Rokita (R-Indiana) Francis Rooney (R-Florida) Peter Roskam (R-Illinois) Keith Rothfus (R-Pennsylvania) Steve Russell (R-Oklahoma) John Rutherford (R-Florida) David Rouzer (R-North Carolina) Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana) Austin Scott (R-Georgia) James Sensenbrenner, Jr. (R-Wisconsin) John Shimkus (R-Illinois) Bill Shuster (R-Pennsylvania) Adrian Smith (R-Nebraska) Christopher H. Smith (R-New Jersey) Jason Smith (R-Missouri) Lloyd Smucker (R-Pennsylvania) Chris Stewart (R-Utah) Claudia Tenney (R-New York) Michael Turner (R-Ohio) David Valadao (R-Calif) Ann Wagner (R-Missouri) Tim Walberg (R-Michigan) Mark Walker (R-North Carolina) Jackie Walorski (R-Indiana) Randy Weber (R-Texas) Daniel Webster (R-Florida) Brad Wenstrup, MD (R-Ohio) Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) Roger Williams (R-Texas) Joe Wilson (R-South Carolina) Robert Wittman (R-Virginia) Robert Woodall (R-Georgia) Kevin Yoder (R-Kansas) Ted Yoho, DVM (R-Florida)

85 House Republicans did not sign the letter:

Justin Amash (R-Michigan Mark Amodei (R-N Joe Barton (R-Texas) Rob Bishop (R-Utah) Rod Blum (R-Iowa) Moe Brooks (R-Alabama) Susan Brooks (R-Indiana) Vern Buchanan (R-Florida) Ken Calvert (R-Calif) John Carter (R-Texas) Mike Coffman (R-Colorado) Chris Collins (R-New York) Barbara Comstock (R-Virginia) Paul Cook (R-Calif) Ryan Costello (R-Pennsylvania) Carlos Curbelo (R-Florida) John Curtis (R-Utah) Jeff Denham (R-Calif) Charles Dent (R-Pennsylvania) Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Florida) Daniel Donovan (R-New York) John Duncan Jr. (R-South Carolina) John Faso (R-New York) Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pennsylvania) Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-New Jersey) Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) Trey Gowdy (R-South Carolina) Kay Granger (R-Texas) Karen Handel (R-Georgia) French Hill (R-Arkansas) George Holding (R-North Carolina) Trey Hollingsworth (R-Indiana) Will Hurd (R-Texas) Darrell Issa (R-Calif) David Joyce (R-Ohio) John Katko (R-New York) Ruben Kihuen (R-Nevada) Pete King (R-New York) Steve Knight (R-Calif) Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois) Leonard Lance (R-New Jersey) Jason Lewis (R-Minnesota) Frank LoBiondo (R-New Jersey) Frank Lucas (R-Oklahoma) Tom MacArthur (R-New Jersey) Tom Marino (R-Pennsylvania) Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky) Brian Mast (R-Florida) Martha McSally (R-Arizona) Pat Meehan (R-Pennsylvania) John Moolenaar (R-Michigan) Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) Devin Nunes (R-Calif) Erik Paulsen (R-Minnesota) Scott Perry (R-Pennsylvania) Bruce Poliquin (R-Maine) Tom Reed (R-New York) David Reichert (R-Washington) Tom Rice (R-South Carolina) Harold Rogers (R-Kentucky) Tom Rooney (R-Florida) Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-Florida) Dennis Ross (R-Florida) Ed Royce (R-Calif) Paul Ryan (R-Wisconsin) Mark Sanford (R-South Carolina) David Schweikert (R-Arizona) Pete Sessions (R-Texas) Mike Simpson (R-Idaho) Lamar Smith (R-Texas) Elise Stefanik (R-New York) Steve Stivers (R-Ohio) Scott Taylor (R-Virginia) Scott Tipton (R-Colorado) Glenn Thompson (R-Pennsylvania) Mac Thornberry (R-Texas) Dave Trott (R-Michigan) Fred Upton (R-Michigan) Greg Walden (R-Oregon) Mimi Walters (R-Calif) Steve Womack (R-Arkansas) David Young (R-Iowa) Don Young (R-Alaska) Lee Zeldin (R-New York)

Pray for the good people who are trying to reverse the tide.

~Eowyn