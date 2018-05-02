Classy: Kathy Griffin told Trump spokesman to “suck my d*ck” & yelled “f*ck you”

From Daily Mail: Comedian Kathy Griffin verbally harassed a White House spokesman at Saturday night’s correspondents dinner in Washington, yelling at him to ‘suck my d**k.’

Griffin, who attended as the guest of Washington Blade editor Kevin Naff, accosted Deputy White House Press Secretary Hogan Gidley as he tried to squeeze past the Blade’s table.

Griffin stopped him: ‘How do you sleep at night?”

Gidley replied in a southern twang: ‘Very well, thank you,’ but Griffin said she didn’t believe him.

‘Are we really going to do this?’ he asked?

Griffin, noted as much for her anti-Trump advocacy as for her near two dozen televised standup comedy shows, went for zero to 60 in a brief second. ‘Yes we are,’ she yelled. ‘Suck my dk! No, really! Suck my dk!’

Gidley confirmed the exchange to DailyMail.com. Asked if the 57-year-old Griffin had actually leveled the anatomically impossible epithet at him, he replied: ‘Twice.’

Naff wrote that Gidley gave as good as he got, however, detaching from the conversation by saying he planned to enjoy his Mexican beer – a Tecate – ‘before we build the wall and you can’t get these anymore.’

Griffin had the last words: ‘F**k you.’

Naff didn’t respond to a question about whether he regretted bringing Griffin to the dinner.

On Monday, Griffin unleashed an expletive-laden rant against President Trump, and withdrew a previous apology for arranging a photo shoot in which she held a bloody replica of Trump’s head.

‘Yeah, I take the apology back,’ she said on ‘The View.’

‘F**k him … and Don Jr. and Eric, or as I call them, “Eddie Munster and Date Rape”.’

Griffin said her First Amendment rights were trampled in the resulting negative publicity, likely a reference to CNN’s decision to throw her overboard from her annual gig co-hosting its New Year’s Eve program.

DCG