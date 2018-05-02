The ‘Come and Get It’ Caption Contest

This is the 175th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

Here’s the pic

About the pic: Openly “gay” actor John Barrowman, 51, in Washington, DC, on April 1, 2018. Barrowman is best known for his role as the bisexual Captain Jack Harkness in the UK Doctor Who and Torchwood TV series. On November 30, 2008, Barrowman exposed himself during an episode of Radio 1’s Switch program. Although a show staff member had covered the webcam, the BBC and Barrowman subsequently apologized for any offense caused. (Source of pic: Instagram)

You know the drill:

Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.

(scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook. The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM!

FOTM writers will vote for the winner.

Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered.

This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, May 8, 2018.

To get the contest going, here’s my caption:

Come ye, come all. Come and get the Gay Bowel Syndrome!

For the winner of our last Caption Contest, go here.

~Eowyn