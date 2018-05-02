The ‘Come and Get It’ Caption Contest

Posted on May 2, 2018 by | 4 Comments

This is the 175th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

Here’s the pic

About the pic: Openly “gay” actor John Barrowman, 51, in Washington, DC, on April 1, 2018. Barrowman is best known for his role as the bisexual Captain Jack Harkness in the UK Doctor Who and Torchwood TV series. On November 30, 2008, Barrowman exposed himself during an episode of Radio 1’s Switch program. Although a show staff member had covered the webcam, the BBC and Barrowman subsequently apologized for any offense caused. (Source of pic: Instagram)

You know the drill:

To get the contest going, here’s my caption:

Come ye, come all. Come and get the Gay Bowel Syndrome!

~Eowyn

4 responses to “The ‘Come and Get It’ Caption Contest

  1. Stovepipe | May 2, 2018 at 3:46 am | Reply

    “Just another Indicator on the Interactive Poop Map”

  2. palcau ioan | May 2, 2018 at 4:09 am | Reply

    animal behaviour,not human behaviour

  3. Larry | May 2, 2018 at 5:09 am | Reply

    Help! I’ve fallen and I can’t get it up!

  4. carlos10101 | May 2, 2018 at 5:11 am | Reply

    John Barrowman opens a new Exit Lane in DC.

