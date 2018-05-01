We have a winner!

. . . for FOTM’s 174th Caption Contest!

This was a competitive contest, with a total of 54 caption submissions, many of which are very clever and witty!

The FOTM writers duly voted, each for what he/she considered to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; each #2 vote is worth 2 points.

And the winner of FOTM’s 174th Caption Contest, with one #1 vote and three #2 votes, totaling 10 points is . . .

Patrick Cornell!

This is the winning caption:

Theyellowbear is in 2nd place, with two #1 votes, totaling 8 points. Here’s the caption:

“Well, if he would have just sat on his wallet, he wouldn’t have needed the booster…”

Larry is in 3rd place, with one #1 vote and one #2 vote, totaling 6 points:

“The Gerber Baby in his high chair”

Another Patrick Cornell caption, S. Faulkner, and truckjunkie are in 4th place, each with one #1 vote and 4 points. Here are their captions:

Patrick Cornell: “Where is my sippy cup?” S. Faulkner: “No matter how much money he has, he will always be a little short.” truckjunkie: “…and THAT is why you can’t sit at the “big kids’ table…”

Zigggy is in 5th place, with one #2 vote and 2 points:

“The Zuckerberg Cyborg sits atop his wireless charging station.”

Well done, everyone!

Congratulations, Patrick Cornell!

Here is your fancy-schmancy Award Certificate of Great Excellence, all ready for framing! LOL

For all the other caption submissions, go here and here.

Be here tomorrow for our next very exciting Caption Contest!

~Éowyn