U. of Utah has a ‘cry closet’ for students

Any wonder why this young generation are called snowflakes?

Ashley May reports for USA Today, April 26, 2018, that University of Utah students on the brink of tears during finals week have a space to let it all out — a “Cry Closet” in the university’s library for “stressed out students” studying for final exams to take a short 10-minute break.

The only rules are to knock before entering, only one person inside at a time, limit time inside to 10 minutes, and turn the lights out before leaving.

The Cry Closet, which was installed on Sunday, April 22, is a woodshop project by senior Nemo Miller in collaboration with Tony Miller and David Meyer. It’s lined with a black interior, and plush stuffed animals are inside.

Nemo said in a statement: “One aspect of humanity that I am currently exploring is connections and missed connections through communication. It’s been interesting to watch the response to this piece about human emotions, and I’m proud to see the power of art in action.”

After photos of the project went viral, some said the campus should have more Cry Closets and one person questioned if the closet is soundproof. Student @aJackieLarson tweeted:

“so my school installed a cry closet in the library LMFAOOOOOOOOO what is higher education”

The university said the closet’s installation, which was approved by the school, is an attempt at humor but also a “work of art meant to provoke feeling, thought & conversation, which the artist has apparently done.”

The closet will remain in the library until May 2, the end of final exams.

God help these students when they graduate and must work in the real world.

Update:

Nemo Miller’s self-description on Twitter says its preferred pronouns are “She/hers”:

Ceramic Artist – Cry Closet Creator – U OF U Spring 2018 – Instagram: Nemosanartist – She/hers

~Eowyn