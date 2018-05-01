U. of Utah has a ‘cry closet’ for students

Any wonder why this young generation are called snowflakes?
Ashley May reports for USA Today, April 26, 2018, that University of Utah students on the brink of tears during finals week have a space to let it all out — a “Cry Closet” in the university’s library for “stressed out students” studying for final exams to take a short 10-minute break.
The only rules are to knock before entering, only one person inside at a time, limit time inside to 10 minutes, and turn the lights out before leaving.
The Cry Closet, which was installed on Sunday, April 22, is a woodshop project by senior Nemo Miller in collaboration with Tony Miller and David Meyer. It’s lined with a black interior, and plush stuffed animals are inside.
Nemo said in a statement: “One aspect of humanity that I am currently exploring is connections and missed connections through communication. It’s been interesting to watch the response to this piece about human emotions, and I’m proud to see the power of art in action.”
After photos of the project went viral, some said the campus should have more Cry Closets and one person questioned if the closet is soundproof. Student @aJackieLarson tweeted:
“so my school installed a cry closet in the library LMFAOOOOOOOOO what is higher education”
The university said the closet’s installation, which was approved by the school, is an attempt at humor but also a “work of art meant to provoke feeling, thought & conversation, which the artist has apparently done.”
The closet will remain in the library until May 2, the end of final exams.
God help these students when they graduate and must work in the real world.
Update:
Nemo Miller’s self-description on Twitter says its preferred pronouns are “She/hers”:
Ceramic Artist – Cry Closet Creator – U OF U Spring 2018 – Instagram: Nemosanartist – She/hers
~Eowyn
I hope they have a changing room, too. They’re gonna shit themselves when they fail the tests requiring common sense.
I hate to inform everyone, but the real world workplace is adjusting to these weaklings. The older generations actually work hard all day, but the younger ones are getting pinball machines and special play fields so they can take their mind off work for a bit and then go back to it. It’s absolutely insane.
Welcome to why Europe’s now that way…
resembles an outhouse or port-a-potty!
Are you kidding me? These kids need to grow-up. I hired one of these snowflake clowns, last year. At the beginning of day 3, I realized that she thought that my business was autonomous. A 3 ring circus of daily entertainment. She didn’t know that I had customers to please, a product to make, quality assurance concerns and a timeline concerning raw goods.delivered in-house to shipping of the final product. I’m sure that she didn’t even realize that I had a maintenance person that replaces toilet paper rolls when they are empty. On day 3, just before lunch, she handed me a piece of paper containing suggestions on how I could improve my business. Needless to say, she was fired before 12 noon.
I use the closet a lot but I am not crying when I go in there. I wonder if everyone else wonders why their shoes, hands, and clothese are a bit sticky after I’ve been in there.
Are you 13 years old, with zits, and live in your mom’s basement?
I read that comment and at had to read it again, since I thought I must have misunderstood it. Then when I found that I understood what was written, I was only disgusted, that the author would brag about that. When I was a teenager, it used to be tossed around as an insult among young men. I hope for this person’s mother’s sake, that they don’t live in her basement. It would be just too disrespectful.
Well, he’s actually 27 and does all that when he’s not smoking pot, but otherwise…
And, they are unisex!
I just discovered that Nemo Miller’s preferred pronouns are she/hers, which suggest Nemo is a MtF “transgender”.
Scroll up to “Update” at end of my post.
“… and turn the lights out before you leave.” And make sure you put the seat down.
None other than a queer would think of setting up a decorated latrine looking booth to cry over their incompetence, whether emotional or psychological stress of simply preparing for the finals. “Come in, we all fit in” is the cry from inside, “we queers must stick together and cry, here hold the teddy bear” how sickening, they should stick to the books instead of advocating gay rights, homeless rights and all the rights that are none but socialist ideas taught in schools.
LikeLiked by 2 people
what will these critters do when the usa is attacked or we hit a depression or any of a thousand other things that can and do go wrong in life………….I guess they sit in cry closet till the problem goes away? They are gonna die like flies when it gets bad
I have heard of the term coming out of the closet, but this going into the closet is a new one on me.
I spent 35 years in a factory job, and you could tell by talking to a new hire for 5 minutes if they were going to be worth anything or not. But the funny thing is, the Human Resources people could never figure it out for themselves. And we told them, time and time again, what to look for and the questions to ask, but they refused to listen, because that would make it look like they were not smarter than common foundry workers. And of course, they couldn’t have that, even though it would mean that they also were doing their job better.
I know that some of the smartest, but not highly educated people, worked with their hands. There is absolutely no correlation between intelligence and a 4 year degree from college or a university. For a master’s degree, I have to say, that some of them do require more than just putting in time, they actually require effort and thought. Not all of them, mind you, but many of them. And while I won’t put down the value of education, I am a strong supporter of Mike Rowe, and his outlook on life and work. Everyone is not cut from the same cloth, and not made to attend college. Some people are destined for working with their hands for a living, and we must not allow society to look down on those who do. The country needs plumbers, electricians, H-VAC techs, construction workers, etc. And those who go into those fields and work hard and apply themselves can often make just as much money, if not more, than their fellow high school graduates who choose to go to college. Especially now when colleges have to spend the first year teaching what used to be taught in the high schools.
