Gun control, Chiraq style: 11 shot (1 fatally) on Sunday, including a 5-year-old girl

From MyFoxChicago: One person was killed, and at least 10 others were wounded, Sunday in shootings across Chicago, including a 5-year-old girl hit by stray gunfire in the Albany Park neighborhood, Chicago Police said.

The girl was standing in a gangway at 1:29 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Monticello when a male fired shots at another male, striking her in the ankle, police said. She was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital, where her condition stabilized. No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the shooting.

Sunday’s fatal shooting happened about 7:40 a.m. in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, police said. Two men, ages 24 and 37, were walking in the 4800 block of West Monroe when they heard gunfire. The younger man was shot in the chest, while the older man was shot in the back. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital, where the younger man died and the older man was in good condition. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t confirmed the death.

The most recent nonfatal shooting happened in the South Side’s Park Manor neighborhood. About 11:25 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was entering a store when he was approached by two males in the 7100 block of South State Street, police said. The two males shot the boy in the neck while they tried to rob him. They drove off in a white Mazda but crashed the vehicle in the same block. Officers arrested the two after they ran from the crash. The suspects, whose ages were not released, were taken in for questioning. The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Hours earlier, a man was shot during an argument in the West Englewood neighborhood. The 19-year-old man was shot in the left hand when a person he was arguing with took out a handgun and fired shots at 7:34 p.m. in the 1700 block of West 62nd Street, police said. He took himself to Holy Cross Hospital where he is in good condition.

Farther south, a man was shot in the leg in the Morgan Park neighborhood. The 27-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots at 5:46 p.m. in the 1600 block of West 119th Street, according to police. The man took himself to Roseland Community Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

In the Bronzeville neighborhood, a woman was hit by stray gunfire, police said. The 27-year-old woman was in the 4900 block of South Calumet Avenue about 5:40 p.m. when a light-colored car pulled up someone inside fired shots at another person on a bike. The woman was shot in the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.

Two hours earlier, a man was shot in the foot on the Near West Side. The 26-year-old man was walking down the street when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots about 3:45 p.m. in the first block of South Western Avenue, according to police. He was taken to Stroger hospital where his condition was stabilized.

On the Northwest Side, a 27-year-old man was wounded Sunday morning in the Irving Park neighborhood. The man was driving in the 3600 block of North Kedzie Avenue about 4:20 a.m. when someone in a passing red Jeep Liberty fired shots and struck him in the buttocks, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.

