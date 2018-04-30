This is the left: Abortion joke at White House Correspondents’ dinner! Funny stuff, y’all!

The host of Saturday’s “Nerd Prom” was Michelle Wolf, some “comedian” best known as a writer for Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.
Michelle had some fine jokes at the event, many of which centered on Sarah Huckabee Sanders (who was in attendance). People were not pleased with those jokes, unless you are a progressive who enjoys making fun of conservative women.
The one joke many (including the left-leaning press) aren’t talking about: The one about Mike Pence and abortion, because, we all know how devastatingly funny abortion can be.
If you can’t stand to stomach the video and her voice, here’s the text of the joke (in reference to VP Pence’s pro-life stance):
“He thinks abortion is murder, which, first of all, don’t knock it ‘til you try it — and when you do try it, really knock it. You know, you’ve got to get that baby out of there. And yeah, sure, you can groan all you want. I know a lot of you are very anti-abortion. You know, unless it’s the one you got for your secret mistress.“
Hey Michelle, there’s a reason why Vice President Pence might consider abortion “murder.” Maybe you should do some research into the biology of fetal development.
Here’s some research for you: About a baby’s development at 15 weeks, from InfoBaby:
“This stage is very special, because many important organs of the fetal starts to develop. Central nervous system is developing, in the future it will have to control the whole body. The process of the development of the cerebral cortex and the division of nerve cells lasts one month. Therefore, you have to treat yourself very gently and carefully during the pregnancy.
The taste buds are already formed; the fetus now can clearly distinguish the taste of the mother’s food. If the fetus is male, at this term he starts to produce testosterone (male hormone).
At fifteen weeks the baby’s cardio-vascular system is developing rapidly, you can even see the vessels. The transparent skin of the fetus acquires reddish or pinkish color. The pigment of the hair color starts to appear. The heart is able to pump 20 liters of blood per day.
The intestines start to function well receiving the bile secreted by the liver, then feces are produced. The kidneys function well, and the fetus often exerts the urine in the amniotic fluids.
At the fifteenth week, lungs are developing through swallowing and spitting water. All the muscles of the baby are also developing actively. The glottis is now open as the voice cords are already formed.
The baby’s bones are growing and starting to get harder. The baby begins to move, turns and bump, opens and closes her fists, which contributes to the active development of joints and muscles. The hair begins to grow and thicken, the eye brows and eye lashes are forming and become visible.”
You “journalists” must be so proud of yourselves!
DCG
They absolutely are proud, very proud. They think they are hilarious! You know that your career as a comedian is right on track when Kathy Griffin is praising your performance.
Has anyone checked to see if these entities are run with lithium batteries? They can be nothing but soulless to behave in such a despicable way and think they’re in any way humorous.
There’s a world of difference between good natured insults and vile, humorless garbage. Someone like Don Rickles could pull it off. And he always said “God bless” at the end. I’ll wager that this no talent pig doesn’t even believe in God. So she feels free to make abortion jokes. You go girl, all the way down to the pit of Hell.
The left seem to be a death cult. They sicken me.
Amen. They have become soulless agents of Satan and they can’t even see it.
Utterly soulless.
Remember and vote in November.
I had never heard of Wolfe until,this weekend. I guess we don’t run in the same circles.
I fInd it interesting that liberals think abortions destroy nothing but a few cells, but on the other hand, they rush to use those aborted fetuses to makes themselves millions. So,which is it?
Once again, we witness the hypocrisy of the left.
In this day and age, there is really only very rare occasions when an abortion is even needed, i.e, when the fetuses has died and the mother can’t pass it. There is enough birth control for both sexes and prevention to erase this horrible action all but gone from the earth.
After reviewing the evidence, albeit reluctantly I’ve come to the conclusion that many on the Left are not mentally ill. They are demon possessed.
P.S. Not to belabor the point, note that this Michelle Wolf is a member of the Tribe.
I agree about the demon in evolvement of the Left. This group is becoming increasingly violent and unhinged.
(What is the Tribe you refer to?)
Khazarians.
I remember when this first became “legal” they were walking on egg shells. Now look at them. Murder is a joke? What disgusting, evil people.
We saw a snip of this today on Fox. Even the organizers realized they had blown it.
This womyn has some explaining to do…she doesn’t realize the Internet is forever:
“‘I can’t believe Trump is pro-life. I’m pretty positive Eric is an abortion.’ Michelle Wolf deleted thousands of offensive tweets including a post in which she called Serena Williams a man”
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5675113/Michelle-Wolf-called-Eric-Trump-abortion-one-thousands-deleted-tweets.html#ixzz5EBnbvmcd
Michelle Wolf’s performance was vile and unfunny. It is not acceptable to go for the jugular vein and call it “comedy.” Hope this ends her career.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Wolf always attacks the lamb. That Wolf went for the kill, Miss Huckabee took the insults, was poised, practiced self control and showed the press corps the caliber a woman must have to be the press secretary to
the president of the United States, Donald Trump. In spite of her young years Miss Huckabee has a brilliant future, SHE IS NOT A COMEDIAN but a woman with lots of courage, the pride and joy of governor Huckabee. Miss Huskabee is the envy of DC.
Other than abortion being just wrong, so what? Libatards & minoraties are aborting themselves out of exsistence. Let ’em go.
And Sarah Hukabee has more class in her little finger than this griss, that I never even heard of, has in her whole body. I doubt HER name will be in any history books.
AND….. WHAT THE FOOK IS WRONG WITH IT’S FACE????
“Speaking the truth in times of universal deceit is a revolutionary act.” Geo. Orwell
Looks like a cross Janet Jackson and Debbie Wasserman-Schultz.
I’ve always thought you can tell the caliber of a person by his friends and by his enemies. Those women who were mocked by this vile creature can stand tall and be proud of their values. For those that celebrate this creature, I wonder how long it takes you to get clean.
I notice there is no boycott of the sponsors of the Daily Show.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They have no grace or class. How anyone could be proud of that is a mystery to me. Their mothers must be very proud of what they raised.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I realize we all know this at a certain level, but maybe we need to think again about what a concerted effort this is to sow hatred. These movements and activities are not really “political” as much as they are exercises in identifying “the enemy”.
They are stoking the snowflakes. Every outrageous act is followed by another even more outrageous than the last. It works with many. They want hatred and anger. Without faith these cretins have nothing to guide them away from this.
They are a total embarrassment. Who would want anything to do with them?
