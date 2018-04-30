This is the left: Abortion joke at White House Correspondents’ dinner! Funny stuff, y’all!

The host of Saturday’s “Nerd Prom” was Michelle Wolf, some “comedian” best known as a writer for Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

Michelle had some fine jokes at the event, many of which centered on Sarah Huckabee Sanders (who was in attendance). People were not pleased with those jokes, unless you are a progressive who enjoys making fun of conservative women.

The one joke many (including the left-leaning press) aren’t talking about: The one about Mike Pence and abortion, because, we all know how devastatingly funny abortion can be.

If you can’t stand to stomach the video and her voice, here’s the text of the joke (in reference to VP Pence’s pro-life stance):

“He thinks abortion is murder, which, first of all, don’t knock it ‘til you try it — and when you do try it, really knock it. You know, you’ve got to get that baby out of there. And yeah, sure, you can groan all you want. I know a lot of you are very anti-abortion. You know, unless it’s the one you got for your secret mistress.“

Hey Michelle, there’s a reason why Vice President Pence might consider abortion “murder.” Maybe you should do some research into the biology of fetal development.

Here’s some research for you: About a baby’s development at 15 weeks, from InfoBaby:

“This stage is very special, because many important organs of the fetal starts to develop. Central nervous system is developing, in the future it will have to control the whole body. The process of the development of the cerebral cortex and the division of nerve cells lasts one month. Therefore, you have to treat yourself very gently and carefully during the pregnancy.

The taste buds are already formed; the fetus now can clearly distinguish the taste of the mother’s food. If the fetus is male, at this term he starts to produce testosterone (male hormone).

At fifteen weeks the baby’s cardio-vascular system is developing rapidly, you can even see the vessels. The transparent skin of the fetus acquires reddish or pinkish color. The pigment of the hair color starts to appear. The heart is able to pump 20 liters of blood per day.

The intestines start to function well receiving the bile secreted by the liver, then feces are produced. The kidneys function well, and the fetus often exerts the urine in the amniotic fluids.

At the fifteenth week, lungs are developing through swallowing and spitting water. All the muscles of the baby are also developing actively. The glottis is now open as the voice cords are already formed.

The baby’s bones are growing and starting to get harder. The baby begins to move, turns and bump, opens and closes her fists, which contributes to the active development of joints and muscles. The hair begins to grow and thicken, the eye brows and eye lashes are forming and become visible.”

You “journalists” must be so proud of yourselves!

