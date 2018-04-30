Strange Google Earth images

Posted on April 30, 2018

Google Earth is a computer program that renders a 3D representation of Earth based on satellite imagery. The program maps the Earth by superimposing satellite images, aerial photography, and GIS data onto a 3D globe, allowing users to see cities, landscapes, and street views from various angles. Users can explore the globe by entering addresses and coordinates.

On April 15, 2008, Google integrated Street View into Google Earth, by using cameras mounted on automobiles to take 360° panoramic street-level photos of select cities and their surroundings.

Sometimes, Google Street View captures unexpected images, including couples making out in cars. Then there are the strange images, from the whimsical to the truly weird. Below is a sample (source: Daily Star).

Google Eartha

This nose-picker thought no one was looking:

Google Earthb

But this man knew otherwise and showed what he thinks of Google Street View:

Google Earth2

Man carrying a sex doll:

Weird men in masks and a wolf’s head:

Google Earth3

A group of zombies wearing bird heads:

A UFO alien!

Google Earth4

A naked man getting out of the trunk of a car:

Google Earth

Nothing to see here: just a wandering tiger in a parking lot.

Google Earth6

A seagull photobombs Google Street View. LOL

Google Earth8

~Eowyn

7 responses to “Strange Google Earth images

  1. Disgusted | April 30, 2018 at 6:12 am | Reply

    I came VERY close to mooning the goggle car, but figured that would elicit further intrusion so did not.

    The naked guy in the trunk is detailing his car. He has all the linings out and car nuts sometimes want to clean & polish every nook and cranny. Likely wearing only shorts because it can get hot in a trunk. In my younger and more limber days spent time installing amplifiers and speakers in the trunks of cars.

    Love the seagull. Looks like it swiped a hashbrown or something 🙂

  2. whisperingsage1 | April 30, 2018 at 6:38 am | Reply

    I can never get that good of a detail on street view maps. I guess this is the pay version.

  3. marblenecltr | April 30, 2018 at 7:29 am | Reply

    Reblogged this on necltr and commented:

    [JFK], unceasing wars only to build global empire, embrace of Mao and Marxism by D. Rockefeller, H. Kissinger, R. Nixon, G.H.W. Bush, leaving gold standard for Rockefeller, QE II, and Rothschild , immense national debt still growing, export of our factories, executive branch creating Unconstitutional conflicts and wars, spying on American citizens, controlling “news” stories (fiction) through managed media, increased supply of street drugs, PNAC developed by people who wanted to bleed out the goodness of America for their own UnAmerican but NWO/Globalist purposes, writing of the “Patriot” Act, creation and carrying out of 911, listening to “You either for us, or you are against us,” uttered by one for tearing down our Constitution and against the United States, electing a subject of QE II (born in British East Africa and follower of Islam, detractor of Christianity and the United States) given American college degrees, a Nobel Peace prize for having a pulse, and our Presidency, and, all the while subjected to chemical, fungal, viral, and bacterial attacks, … How are we still on our feet? God still wants us, we are in the United States of America, established in Plymouth, Massachusetts, as a Christian nation!

  4. Stovepipe | April 30, 2018 at 7:37 am | Reply

    Those were great! What about the people with the Bird Heads? I wonder where that was captured? Thanks for Posting, that was interesting, I like looking at candid shots, I’m so acclimated to Staged Events and Media Stock Photos of late, it’s actually refreshing to take a break from all the Psyops!

  5. Auntie Lulu | April 30, 2018 at 7:40 am | Reply

    There is no doubt about it . . . . Google is about as intrusive as it gets! Who would ever have thought 20 years ago that pictures would be taken of us, and our properties that would show such fine detail! I am not so sure that having pictures that show our lives in such vivid detail are necessarily an improvement.

  6. Alma | April 30, 2018 at 8:25 am | Reply

    Only Neil Diamond could sing:. 🗣”Only in America”. Ha ha ha.

