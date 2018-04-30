Strange Google Earth images

Google Earth is a computer program that renders a 3D representation of Earth based on satellite imagery. The program maps the Earth by superimposing satellite images, aerial photography, and GIS data onto a 3D globe, allowing users to see cities, landscapes, and street views from various angles. Users can explore the globe by entering addresses and coordinates.
On April 15, 2008, Google integrated Street View into Google Earth, by using cameras mounted on automobiles to take 360° panoramic street-level photos of select cities and their surroundings.
Sometimes, Google Street View captures unexpected images, including couples making out in cars. Then there are the strange images, from the whimsical to the truly weird. Below is a sample (source: Daily Star).
This nose-picker thought no one was looking:
But this man knew otherwise and showed what he thinks of Google Street View:
Man carrying a sex doll:
Weird men in masks and a wolf’s head:
A group of zombies wearing bird heads:
A UFO alien!
A naked man getting out of the trunk of a car:
Nothing to see here: just a wandering tiger in a parking lot.
A seagull photobombs Google Street View. LOL
~Eowyn
I came VERY close to mooning the goggle car, but figured that would elicit further intrusion so did not.
The naked guy in the trunk is detailing his car. He has all the linings out and car nuts sometimes want to clean & polish every nook and cranny. Likely wearing only shorts because it can get hot in a trunk. In my younger and more limber days spent time installing amplifiers and speakers in the trunks of cars.
Love the seagull. Looks like it swiped a hashbrown or something 🙂
I can never get that good of a detail on street view maps. I guess this is the pay version.
I sure wish we could have captured all of the above on Google Earth!(Sarc)
Those were great! What about the people with the Bird Heads? I wonder where that was captured? Thanks for Posting, that was interesting, I like looking at candid shots, I’m so acclimated to Staged Events and Media Stock Photos of late, it’s actually refreshing to take a break from all the Psyops!
There is no doubt about it . . . . Google is about as intrusive as it gets! Who would ever have thought 20 years ago that pictures would be taken of us, and our properties that would show such fine detail! I am not so sure that having pictures that show our lives in such vivid detail are necessarily an improvement.
Only Neil Diamond could sing:. 🗣”Only in America”. Ha ha ha.
