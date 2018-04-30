Strange Google Earth images

Google Earth is a computer program that renders a 3D representation of Earth based on satellite imagery. The program maps the Earth by superimposing satellite images, aerial photography, and GIS data onto a 3D globe, allowing users to see cities, landscapes, and street views from various angles. Users can explore the globe by entering addresses and coordinates.

On April 15, 2008, Google integrated Street View into Google Earth, by using cameras mounted on automobiles to take 360° panoramic street-level photos of select cities and their surroundings.

Sometimes, Google Street View captures unexpected images, including couples making out in cars. Then there are the strange images, from the whimsical to the truly weird. Below is a sample (source: Daily Star).

This nose-picker thought no one was looking:

But this man knew otherwise and showed what he thinks of Google Street View:

Man carrying a sex doll:

Weird men in masks and a wolf’s head:

A group of zombies wearing bird heads:

A UFO alien!

A naked man getting out of the trunk of a car:

Nothing to see here: just a wandering tiger in a parking lot.

A seagull photobombs Google Street View. LOL

~Eowyn