Another anti-gun initiative: Oregon AG submits draft ballot title for petition that would ban assault weapons

Oregon working double-time to make sure there are several initiatives on the November ballot to ban “assault weapons.”

From KATU: Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum filed a draft ballot title earlier this month for an initiative petition that would ban assault weapons and large capacity magazines.

The draft ballot title (Initiative Petition 2018-43), which was filed April 24, would ban those weapons and magazines except for military/law enforcement purposes. Rosenblum aims to have the initiative placed on the November ballot.

“Assault weapons include certain semiautomatic rifles or pistols with a detachable magazine; pistol or rifles with a fixed magazine holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition; certain semiautomatic shotguns. Large capacity magazine is ammunition feeding device with capacity of more than 10 rounds,” the ballot says.

If passed, the law would take effect Jan. 1, 2019. Residents who already own those weapons could keep them, pending a criminal background check. The public has until May 8 to comment on the draft.

The draft ballot is posted on the Office of the Secretary of State web site, located here.

Here’s the full (vague) petition summary:

“Measure criminalizes possession or transfer of “assault weapons” (defined)/”large capacity magazines” (defined) except for military/law enforcement purposes, or persons authorized by State Police after criminal background check. Otherwise possession or transfer is a Class B felony. Within 120 days, persons lawfully owning such weapons or magazines must remove from Oregon, lawfully sell, surrender to law enforcement, render inoperable, or register items with State Police. Applies to inherited items. Bars moving covered items into Oregon. Assault weapons include certain semiautomatic rifles or pistols with a detachable magazine; pistol or rifles with a fixed magazine holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition; certain semiautomatic shotguns. Large capacity magazine is ammunition feeding device with capacity of more than ten rounds. Effective January 1, 2019. Other provisions.”

See also:

DCG