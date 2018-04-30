A Little Political Balance

I am a Trump fan – within reason
The Bible gives us balancing advice to help us navigate the ups and downs of politics and the news cycle. Psalm 146 reminds us to lean our trust and confidence on the Lord, and not on a human leader, no matter how great.
Psalm 146
1Praise the Lord.
Praise the Lord, my soul.
2I will praise the Lord all my life;
I will sing praise to my God as long as I live.
3Do not put your trust in princes,
in human beings, who cannot save.
4When their spirit departs, they return to the ground;
on that very day their plans come to nothing.
5Blessed are those whose help is the God of Jacob,
whose hope is in the Lord their God.
6He is the Maker of heaven and earth,
the sea, and everything in them—
he remains faithful forever.
7He upholds the cause of the oppressed
and gives food to the hungry.
The Lord sets prisoners free,
8the Lord gives sight to the blind,
the Lord lifts up those who are bowed down,
the Lord loves the righteous.
9The Lord watches over the foreigner
and sustains the fatherless and the widow,
but he frustrates the ways of the wicked.
10The Lord reigns forever,
your God, O Zion, for all generations.
Praise the Lord.
With our trust placed firmly in the Lord, we will not be afraid of every prediction of assassination or coup against the President. No possibility of an uncovered scandal will shake us. It wasn’t about Donald Trump anyway. It was about answered prayer, and happily, Donald has been instrumental for good. We love you, Mr. President, but our worship and trust are reserved for the King of Kings, Jesus.
♞
And Psalms 56:
1 (To the chief Musician upon Jonathelemrechokim, Michtam of David, when the Philistines took him in Gath.) Be merciful unto me, O God: for man would swallow me up; he fighting daily oppresseth me.
2 Mine enemies would daily swallow me up: for they be many that fight against me, O thou most High.
3 What time I am afraid, I will trust in thee.
4 In God I will praise his word, in God I have put my trust; I will not fear what flesh can do unto me.
5 Every day they wrest my words: all their thoughts are against me for evil.
6 They gather themselves together, they hide themselves, they mark my steps, when they wait for my soul.
7 Shall they escape by iniquity? in thine anger cast down the people, O God.
8 Thou tellest my wanderings: put thou my tears into thy bottle: are they not in thy book?
9 When I cry unto thee, then shall mine enemies turn back: this I know; for God is for me.
10 In God will I praise his word: in the LORD will I praise his word.
11 In God have I put my trust: I will not be afraid what man can do unto me.
12 Thy vows are upon me, O God: I will render praises unto thee.
13 For thou hast delivered my soul from death: wilt not thou deliver my feet from falling, that I may walk before God in the light of the living?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Linda, Psalms are for all souls to learn wisdom. Thanks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Traildustfotm, all about God is beautiful, all that is needed is to believe in HIM. THANK YOU
LikeLiked by 3 people