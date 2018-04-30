A Little Political Balance

The Bible gives us balancing advice to help us navigate the ups and downs of politics and the news cycle. Psalm 146 reminds us to lean our trust and confidence on the Lord, and not on a human leader, no matter how great.

Psalm 146

1Praise the Lord.

Praise the Lord, my soul.

2I will praise the Lord all my life;

I will sing praise to my God as long as I live.

3Do not put your trust in princes,

in human beings, who cannot save.

4When their spirit departs, they return to the ground;

on that very day their plans come to nothing.

5Blessed are those whose help is the God of Jacob,

whose hope is in the Lord their God.

6He is the Maker of heaven and earth,

the sea, and everything in them—

he remains faithful forever.

7He upholds the cause of the oppressed

and gives food to the hungry.

The Lord sets prisoners free,

8the Lord gives sight to the blind,

the Lord lifts up those who are bowed down,

the Lord loves the righteous.

9The Lord watches over the foreigner

and sustains the fatherless and the widow,

but he frustrates the ways of the wicked.

10The Lord reigns forever,

your God, O Zion, for all generations.

Praise the Lord.