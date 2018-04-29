Not an uncommon occurrence: Knife attacker kills nine children in China

Where there is an evil will, there is a way.
From Yahoo: A knife-wielding man with a grudge killed nine middle school children and injured at least 10 others as they returned home in northern China on Friday, authorities said, in one of the deadliest such rampages in the country in recent years.
The 28-year-old suspect was detained and the injured children were receiving hospital treatment, the Mizhi County public security bureau in Shaanxi province said on its official social media account.
Seven girls and two boys were killed, the official Xinhua news agency said, citing local police. The ages of the children were not given, but middle schoolers are usually between 12 and 15 years old in China.
The incident took place at around 6:10 pm local time, the department said.
A man surnamed Zhao from Zhaojiashan village in Mizhi County was arrested, the public security bureau said.
The suspect confessed that he had been “bullied” when he attended the same Number Three Middle School when he was a child, “hated” his classmates and decided to use a “dagger” to kill people on Friday, the bureau said.
A video posted by The Paper, a daily, on video-sharing website Miaopai.com shows two or three bodies lying on the ground in a narrow lane. A person is heard shouting “hurry, call the police!” Police are seen running and later frogmarching a man down the street.
AFP could not immediately verify the authenticity of the video.
Knife attacks are not uncommon in the country.
In February, a knife-wielding man with a personal grudge killed a woman and injured 12 others in a busy Beijing shopping mall — a rare act of violence in the heavily policed capital.
In the southern city of Shenzhen, a man armed with a kitchen knife killed two people and wounded nine others in a supermarket last July.
Attacks have also targeted schoolchildren in the past, forcing authorities to increase security around schools.
In January 2017, a man armed with a kitchen knife stabbed and wounded 11 children at a kindergarten in China’s southern Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region.
The previous February a knife-wielding assailant wounded 10 children in Haikou, in the southern island province of Hainan, before committing suicide. The man had entered the school in the afternoon, claiming that he was there to pick up his son.
The attacks have led to calls for more research into the root causes of such acts.
Violent crime has been on the rise in China in recent decades as the nation’s economy has boomed and the gap between rich and poor has widened rapidly.
Studies have also described a rise in the prevalence of mental disorders, some of them linked to stress as the pace of life becomes faster and support systems wither.
In June last year, a bomb blast that killed eight people and injured dozens outside a kindergarten in Fengxian, eastern China, was blamed on a 22-year-old introvert with health problems who had written the words “death” and “destroy” on the walls of his apartment. Material to make a homemade explosive device was found in the home.
AND our MSM here in America would lead us to believe that America is the only country in the world that is having a crime problem all because we have the right to bear arms per the 2nd Amendment in the Constitution of these United States of America. May the Lord have mercy and please come quickly.
Cabin 1954 . . . . God Bless you for stating the obvious. It is ridiculous that MSM continuously dumps the lie on our heads . . . the United States of America is the only country on the globe who has evil, miscreant killers within her boarders!
Thank Heavens, our Founding Father’s were prompted to enshrine the Second Amendment in Our Constitution.
I think we can all agree with . . . “May the Lord have mercy and please come quickly.”
Nicely said, Lulu. Indeed. We should remember that a great many people still get their “news” from TV. All that is are lies. We know how awful it is worldwide. Some of us know why.
Even with that said, you’d think they would know that there has to be a reason why they are so keen to disarm us. Maybe they believe they want to “protect” us. That’s a laugh.
“Crime” has never been in short supply. It is only low when those in a given society feel happy with that society and wish it to function properly. Whenever there are problems in a society the blame begins.
Sometimes a society can get so distraught that people begin to “snap”. Whatever objects are at their disposal will be used. We have made it very clear here that we do not buy into the rhetoric that ‘guns cause crime”. This has nothing to do with “crime”, per se, and everything to do with parasite safety.
In any society it is imperative that people are able to defend themselves. If they don’t have that ability they are nothing but prisoners. The premise that follows from “guns cause crime” is “officials will protect you”. This is an obvious failure even by THEIR lights. No they won’t, and frankly, that isn’t their job.
Laws won’t protect you either, for that matter. The cops are there to enforce the law. The laws are sold on the idea that, somehow, THEY will protect you. That is ludicrous, in itself and has been demonstrated as such many, many times.
So, cops or no cops, laws or no laws, it is still possible to be assaulted by an adversary for any reason. Being prepared to repel that attack is both a duty and a responsibility of being an adult. The analyzing and scapegoating come later. When under attack the last thing you do is throw away your weapons.
lophatt . . . . Congratulations! You have covered the entire gamete of points surrounding “Crime.” Wiser words were never written than . . . “When under attack the last thing you do is throw away your weapons.”
Isn’t it peculiar that the man perpetrating this horrendous occurrence supposedly did so because he was “bullied as a child at that very exact same school.” Tell me, where is the logic in that? I at least understand if he had hunted down the adult perpetrator’s who had bullied him. Even thought that would still be a very evil act; but why would you kill and maim young people who had nothing to do with how you were treated as a youth? Let’s hope that the Chinese justice system acts swiftly to send this man to the next world for his Eternal Judgement.
I personally do not subscribe to the idea that those with “mental problems” should be treated endlessly, and then if they recover from their mental afflictions–then you proceed to seek justice for their acts. Many may think this is extremely harsh. However, I have not read anywhere in the Bible where “mental or emotional problems” should be taken into consideration when Justice is meted out.
I would think that “mental problems” in Biblical times would be more likely to be seen as possession. For all I know, they may have been right. I certainly do not see my ancestors as stupid or unduly superstitious.
I have said that in order to keep my obligations with my faith I see “judgement” as The Lord’s. It is normal to want “revenge” but it is our duty to try to overcome that desire. In due time we all are called to account for our actions and criminals are not an exception.
For us in society we have to separate people who threaten us. In some instances, and I think those are all non-violent crimes, incarceration could serve as a deterrent. For the violent I’m not so sure. They are much more likely to reoffend and it is much riskier to determine them safe for reentry into society.
I understand the emotions involved in these cases. For me it is important that I carry my own cross. Others must carry their own. Even if we provide help to criminals to help rehabilitate them, it is still THEIR responsibility, not ours to have a successful outcome.
It is more than obvious to me that we are not perfect in our administration of what we call “justice”. That’s understandable. It doesn’t belong to us. It’s the Lord’s. He’s perfect, not us.
It’s Psych Meds…It’s Psych Meds…It’s Psych Meds!!!! We always had people, we always had guns, knives…there’s only one thing we didn’t have. We have to ban all Psychotropic Pharmaceuticals. No one is thinking straight. They think they’re watching a movie with them in it!! It’s sorcery!
Amen, Stovepipe!
I think they play a part. I am not prepared to ascribe ALL of these to them, however. They may also play a part in a larger mind-control effort related to their patsies.
Like that Aurora shooter “John Holmes”, he looks like someone stoned on Devil’s Dust (Scopolamine) . That is a known chemical in the CIA’s (and by extension Mossad’s) toolbox. It’s like the ultimate rape date drug. The victim has no resistance and can’t remember a thing.
I think it’s important to look at this but it may be a mistake to put all those eggs in one basket. I have lost count of the number of cases where the FBI has been found to have bred “terrorists” for their own use.
I agree, but only on these controlled situations we’re all spoon fed, I can see it in a mere still photo, they got that Cruz kid so goof balled up he doesn’t know what day it is. I’m talking about the countless everyday occurrences in mainstream life, the societal breakdown, I know decadence plays a part, sort of like Rome..But all the robbery’s, the disrespect, littering, Domestic shootings, stabbings, Divorce, no honor, no Base, running from police with no respect for authority or rule of law. Lophatt, I’m going to bear my soul on a public thread, and I’ll probably regret it. 11 yrs ago, the VA had me on three different medications, I had Chronic Lyme Disease, my life was folding in around me, I couldn’t work, blew through all my savings, I was depressed because I was losing everything I worked for, scared. They, instead of treating a highly political disease, or even acknowledging the weaponized syphilis put into a hard shell tick that bit me…put me into mental health and medicated the crap out of me. I spent 2yrs stuck in bed researching this disease, talked with other sufferers on Lyme Threads, and found out that they do the same thing to everyone, Lyme Disease is treated exactly like Agent Orange or Gulf War Syndrome, they tell you that you’re delusional, medicate you till you’re insane, then officially declare you insane. I will tell you right now that it was worse than the Lyme, I was either laughing or crying, an emotional roller coaster that I had absolutely no control over. I will admit right now, that I was capable of suicide, homicide, and or both. I’d conger up thoughts in my head and and act on them. I was paranoid, thinking someone was going to kick in my door at any given moment, I heard voices, my name being called 3 times out in the woods by my barn, I felt someone touch my shoulder twice when no one was there. It took me months to get off those things, it was actually worse than when I was taking them, I couldn’t even drive, I couldn’t make any snap decisions in traffic or just be in public, I also lost all my friends, they couldn’t be around me, they were scared and I still don’t blame them. Everything is normal now, I took my health into my own hands, I take high end Nutraceuticals, Supplements, 12-17 per day depending on what day. The other day was big for me, I made an Appt at the VA after a 7yr absence, had all my records switched from Providence (the belly of the beast)to Ct. I barked the truth at the machine, and not only their professional egotism, but them being Fed’s, crushed me like an Ant. I’ll send Dr. E a paper I wrote on the History of Lyme Disease, maybe she can get it to you. In brief, His name was Eric Traub, a Nazi Scientist from the Third Reich, imported here after the War as part of Operation(Project)Paperclip, they put him on Plum Island 10 miles away, we even built a Lab for him that exactly matched the Specs of the one he had in the Black Forest. The rest is history…with a lot of collateral damage. Just like Agent Orange or Gulf War syndrome, the Government is responsible, and won’t own up to it,$$$ Just look at a US map of LD Cases, it comes right from my back door, the epicenter, it’s named after Lyme, Ct….I know I digressed, but in short, I’ve experienced those horrible psych meds, that’s how I know no one’s thinking straight that’s on them.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Erich_Traub
As Ye sow, so shall Ye reap: Thanks to the internet and sites like FOTM, Alex Jones, Lyndon Larouche and a number of others, it has only been within the past few years that I learned that the CIA basically betrayed Chang Kishek and handed China over to the Communists, led by the monstrous Mao. (Dr. Henry Makow has maintained that in Mao, China was handed over to Chinese Jews called the Hakkahs). Thus, Communist or “Red” China was baptized in blood and confirmed in massacre!
The people of China have been held hostage to GODLESS COMMUNISM ever since, and MURDER & MASSACRE have been its currency! A few years ago—about 2009—the Chinese Government admitted it found additional documentation that the real Mao death toll has higher than previously thought, upping it to “over 84 million.” I have also read that the real Mao death toll may be as high as 240 MILLION. I would not be surprised.
This is what we get with GODLESS COMMUNISM. And we must thank Almighty God that this has not happened here—yet. (Or one could argue it already has, thanks to contraception and abortion and The Pill!) And it has been PRECISELY the Chinese business model of being “Murder, Incorporated” that has been—on the record—as being PRAISED by such moral monsters as David Rockefeller, Zbigniew Brzynski and George H.W. Bush as being the ideal model for humanity. YES, ideal if one seeks to eliminate 90% of the masses of humanity through famine and massacre!
Not to worry about this madman: The mobile execution van will come for him soon enough. And that’s because he made the mistake of not becoming one of the Rothschild elite and played the game their way!
WHEN O WHEN will God Release China from this Bridle of Horror??? WHEN O WHEN will God Release the rest of Humanity from this business model??? (Once the Anti-Christ has wreaked his horror upon all of Humanity, I really fear).
