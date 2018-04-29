Kathy Griffin claims President Trump ordered the Secret Service to investigate her

Concepts such as “personal responsibility” and “consequences” are never entertained by delusional demorats. She and Joy Reid have a lot in common.
From Yahoo: Citing a “vendetta” against her in the wake of a controversial photo last year, comedian Kathy Griffin accused President Donald Trump of personally ordering federal agents to make her life miserable.
After the release of the photo in May 2017, in which Griffin holds a bloodied, severed effigy head of Trump, Griffin was investigated by the Secret Service. Nearly two months later, she announced, she had been cleared. But she maintains the investigation’s scope was unnecessary –- and that the White House was responsible.
On ABC’s “Start Here” podcast, host Brad Mielke asked Griffin if she thought the president personally ordered her to be targeted. “Of course,” she said. “You know how he works.”
She did not provide any evidence to support her claim. But, Griffin said, “You know, he has a vendetta against certain people.”
While Griffin initially apologized for the photo in a YouTube video, she later changed her mind, telling ABC News she was the unwitting victim of an organized messaging machine to tear her down.
“What I didn’t realize is I was just being thrown into, like, the Trump wood chipper,” she said. “I didn’t realize that day that they already had this apparatus in place. You know, how to coordinate with [Sean] Hannity and Fox News and how to coordinate with TMZ.”
And as she gets ready to attend the White House Correspondents Dinner, Griffin said she’s done apologizing. She even re-named her tour “Laugh Your Head Off.”
She’s not apologizing for new barbs, either.
“Of course I wish Trump was going,” Griffin said of the president’s decision to not attend. “I’ve known this fool off and on for like 20 years. I mean, he’s actually hired me to roast him.”
“I do wish he was going,” she added, “because … he can’t take a joke.”
In Trump’s place will be his spokesperson, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
“I’ll tell you something, there’s something funny to me about [her] sitting in,” Griffin said. “Trump is so twisted I have not ruled out the idea that it’s going to be Trump just wearing a Sarah Huckabee Sanders skin suit like ‘Silence Of The Lambs,’ just ’cause you know he likes to act like he doesn’t care what people say about him. … But he obviously does.”
The White House did not respond to requests for comment.
DCG
She thinks it’s bad now …. how bad would it have been if ten years ago , she held an Obama head like that ?
If so……..they are doing their job of protecting the president. You portrayed an effigy of President Trump as if you were beheading him, did you intend it to be a joke? You are an ugly joke, you and only you committed sepuku (harakiri) , you are done, get a job as a maid serving others, unemployment for you is a no-no.
Anti-Trump obsession is just one facet of Cultural Marxists’ belief in their
infallibility. If they think it, it must be true or at the very least worthy
of impunity from attack or condemnation because of the righteous
purity of their “intentions.” I have dealt with such outbursts from
such brainwashed zombies, including my two daughters (products
of elite mind control factories such as Yale and UCLA). At Cabrillo
Aquarium in San Pedro, Ca. a young Hispanic woman in front of
her impotent boyfriend screamed at me for using flash photographing
fish in dimly lit recesses of tanks because she had seen a sign
prohibiting flash photography of octopi. I informed her of her mistake and
that I had taught physics for decades. (Water absorbs light rapidly
with depth.) Did not deter her rage in the least and she complained
to the Director of the aquarium, who was worried that I was a
professional photographer hired by the aquarium PR staff.
The Director (a former female marine biology teacher who had
escaped the bedlam of “urban” schools) was NOT incensed
at all by the young woman’s tantrum. She meant well,”
the Director said. I told her the woman was a product
of years of anti-white male propaganda in schools.
The Director was perplexed that I would be upset!
Griffin is just the celebrity tip of the iceberg of madness
dominating this doomed society. The zombies march
gladly to their economic and moral suicide.
Not my business, but I hope you as not paying any of of the Yale or UCLA tuition or fees. Most understandable if you are, skilled deceptions, society pressure, etc.
Good, I hope he did order it…now Mr. President, let’s get going on the rest of them.
With the outrages from Griffin, Madonna, late night tv, and elsewhere, 320 million Americans should be requesting Secret Service questioning. That should extend to the source and funding of all these activities. They are UnAmerican regardless of the party or individual elected to office.
Kathy should talk to Jay Leno about why he was really fired from the Tonight Show, despite being #1 – word is that he was the only one who would make fun of Obama in his monologues. Or Tim Allen and why his top-rated show was cancelled as well.
The even thinner-skinned Obama supposedly let it be known that he didn’t like being goofed on, on a nightly basis.
I stopped watching late night shows years ago, but Kimmel, Letterman, Colbert & Fallon don’t strike me as the types to take on Obama even occasionally.
So many people have OPENLY threatened President Trump, compared to Obama, that the Secret Service has enough work just to investigate for a full 8 years already. Unfortunately, many SS agents probably dislike Trump themselves, and will clear many who should be incarcerated.
