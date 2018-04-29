Florida high school assignment: Analyze child’s blood type with two possible baby daddies

Posted on April 29, 2018 by | 10 Comments

serious

This is not surprising. Nor will this be the last time something like this happens.

From NY Post: Omar Austin had to do a double take when he spotted a sexually explicit question on his teenage daughter’s homework assignment this week.

“This needs to be seen. [What the hell] is going on in our schools???” the Florida father asked as he read the question aloud in a video posted to Facebook on Wednesday.

The mulitiple choice question reportedly read, Ursula was devastated when her boyfriend broke up with her after having sex. To get revenge, she had sex with his best friend the next day. Ursula had a beautiful baby girl nine months later. Ursula has type O blood, her ex-boyfriend has AB blood and his best friend is type A blood. If her baby daddy is her ex-boyfriend what could the possible blood type(s) of her baby NOT be.

As of Friday evening, the video has been viewed more than 500 times and sparked a handful of comments from concerned residents.

“Someone actually gets paid to make the test. I’m assuming someone checks the wording of the question? What happened to common sense!” one Facebook user wrote.

“Wow… just wow!” another exclaimed.

Austin told First Coast News in Florida he immediately contacted the principal at Westside High School in Jacksonville to flag the inappropriate question that was on his eleventh-grade daughter’s practice test for her upcoming anatomy exam.

“This was a district-generated worksheet that her teacher just printed offline and it was given to the students,” Austin explained to the local news station. “I want it to be acknowledged. I want it to be reviewed. And I want it to be changed.”

Duval County Public Schools said in a statement obtained by First Coast News that it agreed the question was “highly inappropriate” and confirmed it was not part of a district assessment.

“Immediately upon being made aware of this matter, school and district leaders began conducting a review of the situation. Appropriate and corrective action will be taken,” the district stated. “We encourage parents to contact their school leaders directly if they ever have any concerns about their child’s school and instructional experience so that we can immediately work to problem-solve.”

Austin called the “biased” question “sad and a disgrace to our educational system.” He said he hopes the school will be more careful in the future and thoroughly read every assignment they pass out to high schoolers. “I think that we can do better,” he added.

The school district said they don’t believe the inappropriate worksheet was passed out to any other schools but they are still investigating.

See also:

DCG

This entry was posted in Children, Culture War, Education, Liberals/Democrats/Left, Media, social media, Taxes, United States and tagged , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

10 responses to “Florida high school assignment: Analyze child’s blood type with two possible baby daddies

  1. Dr. Eowyn | April 29, 2018 at 4:35 am | Reply

    Our public schools have degenerated to the level of a Jerry Springer-Maury Povich show.

    Home school your kids!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    • Jackie Puppet | April 29, 2018 at 9:07 am | Reply

      My first thought was how many kids said put Ursula, the boyfriend & the best friend all on Maury to kind out.

      Sadly, I can believe it was indeed a part of the district assessment.

      Like

  2. Stovepipe | April 29, 2018 at 4:39 am | Reply

    Round up every responsible Party, from the Publisher to the Administration, to the Teacher that passed out the Test, and bring them up on Charges of Child Abuse.

    Liked by 3 people

  3. Linda Sorci | April 29, 2018 at 5:12 am | Reply

    When Hil-liary Clinton, back in the ’90s said ‘it takes a village to raise a child’, I remember cringing and thinking that what she meant by ‘village’ was her socialist/communist idea – the village/state/indoctrination centers, translated further to mean ‘we, the government, own your children’. It was deeply unsettling then and yet . . . we’re there!

    What I have to say to all of those cooperating in the stealing of our children, the stealing of our country, the stealing of our future is this:

    Mene Mene Tekel Upharsin! Vengeance belongs to God, and you can be sure He will repay!

    Liked by 3 people

    • Stovepipe | April 29, 2018 at 8:33 am | Reply

      …and then we have Cloward & Piven, that’s a whole different tactic to create “a village”, everyone on welfare and subservient to the government.

      Liked by 1 person

    • Kevin J Lankford | April 29, 2018 at 8:53 am | Reply

      “Baby daddy”? Sounds like the literacy of some one of a more ‘tribal’ (as spear in hand, and bone in nose)mentality, than even ‘village idiot’.

      Like

  4. weezy | April 29, 2018 at 5:58 am | Reply

    Perversion is on the menu in schools. These so called teachers are marching for higher salaries. Kids are spending more time marching in the streets than in class, and being indoctrinated in politics and sex. No to the raises!

    Liked by 2 people

  5. Anonymous | April 29, 2018 at 8:54 am | Reply

    Answer: B (it’s standard blood type paternity testing, but used as an excuse to push a progressive social agenda of being trashy)

    Liked by 1 person

  6. Michael J. Garrison | April 29, 2018 at 9:24 am | Reply

    Folks, are we so biblically illiterate that we can’t see what this has reference to??
    This same thing happened in the Bible. A woman goes out and has sex with an evil one, and then comes home to do the same with her husband.
    The only difference is that in the Bible, the woman had TWINS, one from her evil sex-partner, and one from her husband.
    The off-spring of the evil-one slew the off-spring of the husband. Otherwise known as Cain and Able.
    The kicker with this story is that ONLY ONE baby is born, yet TWO MATES are given.

    This means that one baby is missing, gone,…and i get the feeling that the surviving child is named Cain.
    All the “Able’s” are about to be “Cain’d.”

    Like

  7. marblenecltr | April 29, 2018 at 9:33 am | Reply

    I assume the students have memorized the multiplication tables to 12, know the names, locations of all our states and capitals, know our Constitution and Amendments, our Declaration of Independence and how we made them and can properly write essays. Studies in basic economics (not Marxism) would be helpful.

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s