America goes to the toilet: Poop toys are now the rage

As America devolves into a Third World country, the country literally is going to the toilet.
The streets of liberal cities, especially San Francisco, are mine-fields of feces and urine. To accommodate the homeless, Denver, CO even decriminalized public defecation. Scientists warn us about fecal contamination of newly purchased clothing. “Celebrities” openly advocate rimming — the licking of another’s anus, while “gay” men sound the alarm about an outbreak of intestinal parasites from ingesting feces during rimming.
So it’s only fitting that our children are being prepared, accustomed and programmed for living with filth via poop toys.
The AP reports (via WSMV), April 20, 2018, that Mattel, a company best known for its clean-cut Barbie dolls, is set to release a game called Flushin’ Frenzy that sends a brown plastic poop flying into the air.
Mattel’s rival, Hasbro, whose water-squirting game Toilet Trouble was a hit last year, released Don’t Step In It, a game where players are blindfolded and have to avoid stepping in poop that’s molded out of a clay-like substance.
Juli Lennett, the toy analyst at market research company The NPD Group, says “Yeah, poop is a theme. Kids think it’s funny.”
At the New York Toy Fair this weekend, toy makers showed off poop-shaped action figures and squishy toys, including:
- Hog Wild’s Sticky the Poo, a squishy poop with eyes which clings to walls and ceilings when thrown. There is even a rainbow version called Sticky Unicorn Poo.
- Flush Force, by toy maker Spin Master, sells 150 nickel-sized mutant critters that kids can collect.
- Poopeez makes tiny squishy POS (pieces of shit) with character names such as Pooji, Skid Mark and Dumpling.
Ashley Mady, who created Poopeez and works for toy company Basic Fun, says Poopeez are aimed at boys aged 7-years-old and up. She thinks the appeal will spread because “We really believe poop is for everyone.”
H/t FOTM‘s Stovepipe
See also:
- San Francisco goes down the toilet. Public health hazard!
- Public defecation, urination & drug use: San Francisco drug users shooting up in BART station
- Why you should wash new store-bought clothes: fecal & other bacteria
- Neutrogena spokeswoman actress Gabrielle Union advocates rimming
- Outbreak among ‘gays’ of intestinal parasites from rimming
~Eowyn
Truly, truly disgusting!!! How low can people go!? Somebody flush these poopy people and send them to the sewer where they belong!!!!
LikeLike
Interesting pic of that board game . Those kids have a slightly darker skin tone than the supposed father . More programming ” diversity ” ?
Although the boy’s head to dad’s right has the same shape of supposed dad !
As to the pic of the woman who thought this p.o.s. up ….my bet , she’s Jewish . Just another way to make fools out of the goyim .
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree, (about the woman pictured above). They always look like they use the same surgeon too. Weird..
LikeLike
Illegals, illegals and more illegals are the excrement that have been and IS ALLOWED entry into our beloved and beautiful country -a sure way for their countries of origin to rid off their feces. Poverty and bad governments don’t provide and teach clean facilities, and so the spread of parasites, bacteria and epidemics, endemic to that population is spread as they enter our country. The creation of play toilets and board games is a DIRTY FILTHY GAME for children, games are to broaden children’ skills and mind, the answer is GET RID OF THE ILLEGALS and build minds and not destroy. Hands down to Hasbro and Mateo for promoting FILTH. YUK.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Matel, typo.
LikeLike
And we said the 60’s was warped????
Someone, PLEASE bring them back.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent gift ideas for your Marxist family, friends and colleagues
https://whiskeytangotexas.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/uselesseater.jpg?w=625&zoom=2
LikeLike
Thanks Doc, didn’t really need the Hat Tip on this one! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
From the “swamp”, to the “sewer”.
LikeLike
Just more crap from the lefties.
LikeLike
Literally. Cultural Marxism in action.
LikeLike
The used to be purposely crude South Park satire… now it’s real:
LikeLike
If this continues, some day all survivors will be able to go to any other country and eat the food and drink the water with immunity to any illness. We are being led to enjoying our dinners after playing with objects of excretions of other people’s dinners.
LikeLike
The creator of the poop toys looks like a graduate of Hillel day schools.
LikeLike
The South Park creators came up with Mr. Hankey the Christmas Poo a couple of decades ago, but that was more just to come up with something really outrageous on an already outrageous show, and he was only a once-a-year at best character.
But even last summer, the fecalmania probably kicked off with the Emoji Movie that came out. Almost everyday for a few months, I would drive by a billboard that featured the Poop emoji.
And with Alma’s remarks about the illegals, I suppose this crap’s not going away anytime soon. Bad enough that in the warehouse where I work, there are signs in Spanish telling the hispanics not to dump their “used” toliet paper on the floor. And others are just too lazy to even flush. I’d probably get fired if I suggested that as part of a new employee orientation, they’d have to watch how to properly use the facilities.
There’s a reason why President Trump wants to keep those who come from shithole countries, out of America, and it’s not necessarily terrorism.
LikeLike
There is only one group obsessed scatology that I know.
LikeLike