You might be a Redneck if…

Unlike special snowflakes, us cons have a sense of humor. I have no doubt that I will not offend anyone here. Enjoy!

You might be a Redneck if:

  • You ever cut your grass and found a car.
  • Your stereo speakers used to belong to the Drive-in Theater.
  • Your mother has “ammo” on her Christmas list.
  • There are more than five McDonald’s bags in your car.
  • The taillight covers of your car are made of red tape.
  • You’ve ever been involved in a custody fight over a hunting dog.
  • People hear your car a long time before they see it.
  • Your wife’s hairdo has ever been ruined by a ceiling fan.
  • More than one living relative is named after a southern Civil War general.
  • Your only condiment on the dining room table is the economy size bottle of ketchup.
  • You think that beef jerky and Moon Pies are two of the major food groups.
  • You know of at least six different ways to bend the bill of a baseball hat.
  • You have flowers planted in a bathroom appliance in your front yard.
  • You’ve been on TV more than 5 times describing the sound of a tornado.
  • You have spent more on your pickup truck than on your education.
  • You have a color coordinating rope that ties down your car hood.

4 responses to “You might be a Redneck if…

  1. Dr. Eowyn | April 28, 2018 at 4:45 am | Reply

    These are funny!

    Is this really true? – “You ever cut your grass and found a car.”

  2. Pat Riot | April 28, 2018 at 4:45 am | Reply

    1st one’s my fav!

  3. Stovepipe | April 28, 2018 at 5:15 am | Reply

    DCG, Where did you get these Stats from?…My Mobile Home? I use SikaFlex, it’s holding my entire trailer together, I highly recommend it! # Ditch the Duct Tape!

  4. Glenn47 | April 28, 2018 at 5:30 am | Reply

    They all seem very logical to me.

