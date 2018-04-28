Unlike special snowflakes, us cons have a sense of humor. I have no doubt that I will not offend anyone here. Enjoy!

You might be a Redneck if:

You ever cut your grass and found a car.

Your stereo speakers used to belong to the Drive-in Theater.

Your mother has “ammo” on her Christmas list.

There are more than five McDonald’s bags in your car.

The taillight covers of your car are made of red tape.

You’ve ever been involved in a custody fight over a hunting dog.

People hear your car a long time before they see it.

Your wife’s hairdo has ever been ruined by a ceiling fan.

More than one living relative is named after a southern Civil War general.

Your only condiment on the dining room table is the economy size bottle of ketchup.

You think that beef jerky and Moon Pies are two of the major food groups.

You know of at least six different ways to bend the bill of a baseball hat.

You have flowers planted in a bathroom appliance in your front yard.

You’ve been on TV more than 5 times describing the sound of a tornado.

You have spent more on your pickup truck than on your education.

You have a color coordinating rope that ties down your car hood.

DCG