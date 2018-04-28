Why you should wash new store-bought clothes: fecal & other bacteria

You should wash those new clothes before you wear them!

Why?

Because scientists say they may harbor fecal germs, norovirus and other bacteria, such as strep and staph.

Fox News reports, April 12, 2018, that Philip Tierno, professor of microbiology and pathology at New York University, told Huffington Post his studies indicate germ counts are quite high on garments featured for sale in stores because many people have tried them on and deposited germs from their skin, respiratory tree and anus. “It’s not four or five or six people; it’s dozens and dozens … if that garment sits there for weeks or a month.” Even touching germ-infested clothing puts one at risk. Tierno said many clothing items are also treated with chemical-finishing agents and dyes that can irritate the skin.

Donald Belsito, a professor of dermatology at Columbia University Medical Center, told the Wall Street Journal he has seen unwashed store-bought garments facilitate the spread of scabies, lice, fungus and infectious diseases.

Tori Patrick, a former retail saleswoman, told Good Morning America: “A lot of people just come home and if it has a tag attached, they think it’s brand new and they wear it. You really never know where it’s been.”

Some choice readers’ comments on the FoxNews article:

~Eowyn