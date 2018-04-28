Public defecation, urination & drug use: San Francisco drug users shooting up in BART station

San Fran has become a regular sh*t hole.
From Fox News: Dozens of drug users — some slumped over and others shooting up — are becoming near-permanent fixtures at some San Francisco rail stations, with a shocking video this week showing rush hour commuters hurrying past the addicts to reach the trains.
The video, taken at the Civic Center BART and Muni stations, also appeared to show a group of unconscious men and women — and vomit — on both sides of the hallway.
“Every day. Every morning. 5:30 to 6 o’clock. You can see there’s dozens of them. Needles everywhere. Crack. Heroin,” Shannon Gafford, who shot the video, told CBS San Francisco.
San Francisco Mayor Mark Farrell vowed to make sure something gets done. “The situation in our BART stations is simply unacceptable,” he told the station. “Borders on disastrous.”
San Francisco BART officials expressed concerns after the video surfaced.
BART Director Bevan Dufty, who is responsive for the Civic Center Station, told CBS San Francisco the video was “very sobering” and it discourages commuters.
“We’re losing some riders, and I know it’s because of these circumstances,” Dufty said. “And so we’re going to work very hard to see a change.”
An increased police presence would be needed to combat the open drug use, BART police Lt. Gil Lopez told the station, adding there aren’t enough officers to combat homelessness and drugs.
“I know that riders want to see a more visible presence that is a deterrent, and I want people to know this is a priority to us as BART, and me as the director responsible for this station,” Dufty said.
See also:
- Infectious disease expert warns that San Francisco is becoming dirtier than slums in India and Brazil
- San Francisco goes down the toilet. Public health hazard!
- BART hopes “I’m not a bathroom” courtesy poster will stop public defecation
DCG
San Francisco was doomed the moment the doormat was set for queers, lesbians and anybody that was different and needed the “freedom” to be themselves and accepted by all, it was the attraction of a different setup from the normal which gave way to the drugs, the homeless, the illegals, crime and all vices of today’s society. It’s been left unattended for so long I doubt very much the golden sun will ever shine and Tony Bennett’s city by the bay and it’s morning fog is now a putrid cloud cover.
Alma . . . .I must agree with your comments on the cause of SF slipping into a (let’s call it what it is) SHITHOLE. Here you have young people who have decided to “drop out” and become worthless human garbage. Even animals do not live like that.
Unfortunately, in SF, and all up and down the left coast, the Do-Gooders, and Bleeding Heart Liberals want everyone else to pony up the funds to keep these folks off the streets . . . give them food, give them shelter, give them medical help, give them psychological help. Absolutely, to HELL with all the folks who made correct decisions in their lives–force them to pay and pay and pay for all those who made horrible decisions for their life’s course.
I think the old time “poor farms” should be brought back. If you are a vagrant, who is defecating, urinating and using drugs out in open, you should be sentenced to go to the poor farm. You would be expected to work to produce the food that feeds everyone on the farm.
As a supposed enlightened society, we are rather stupid about how we just think that the good folks should always in every situation be responsible for those who have made horrible choices.
How many little kids are there that would make the choice . . . when I grow up, I want to go live on the poor farm? I rather think not so very many.
Well, nothing’s changed then, since I moved away from the 16th and mission neighborhood.
^^^ nearly 20 years ago.
So much for, progress.
The powers that be are proud of their adherence to allow freedom of drugs, illegals and sex but they refuse to acknowledge the resulting decay.
Silhouette . . . . You are right on target! Those who have brought in all this “liberty for those who go against the norm” have indeed wrecked havoc on society!
“Idle hands are the devil’s playthings,” and there are drugs brought in to provide a profitable source for the importers at the expense of all of society. Those who led the opium wars against China are still with us, and we are now the enemy. Bring back our exported factories and deny importation of harmful drugs. Part of what is needed for MAGA.
marblenecltr . . . . You just expressed exactly what we need to do in order to “Make America Great Again.” As far as I am concerned, there should be “shame attached to illegal activity.” Why is it that some people NEVER EVEN TRY ILLICET DRUGS, and other’s just want to do what they want to do, and the rest of use should be prepared to pull them out of the pit then they get stuck. I have never tried any kind of street drug, including marijuana, and yet I was of the age when “flower power” was all the rage.
All the illegals, junkies, deviants are competing amongst themselves for the same sliver of pie.
Jackie . . . . What you say is true . . . but tell me who is providing the “sliver of pie” they are competing for. I should imagine that it is all of us who walked the straight and narrow.
