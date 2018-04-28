Parkland school shooting: Eyewitnesses saw killer wearing different clothes

We are told that Nikolas Cruz, 19, is the lone gunman of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas (MSD) High School shooting on February 14, 2018, in Parkland, Florida, who killed 17 and wounded another 17.
Cruz took an Uber to school. An eyewitness saw him arriving at the school in a small, gold-colored vehicle, wearing a maroon shirt, black pants, and a black hat and carrying a black duffel bag and backpack. The eyewitness watched as Cruz walked towards one of the school buildings. Moments later gunshots were heard. (Breitbart)
But Stacey Lippel, the school’s language arts teacher, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that she’d seen the shooter “actively shooting down the hallway,” and that he was “in full metal garb — helmet, face mask, bullet-proof armor”.
Lippel isn’t the only eyewitness who saw the shooter dressed very differently than Nikolas Cruz. In the video below, you’ll see and hear eyewitnesses say they saw the shooter wearing very different clothes:
- A grey-black sweater, hoodie, and jeans.
- A mask.
- Full metal garb, helmet, face mask, bullet-proof armor.
- Glasses and a hat.
Either Nikolas Cruz is a quick-change artist, or he wasn’t the shooter, or there was more than one shooter.
H/t Wolfgang Halbig
Or… it’s all a make believe production and they can’t get their lines straight.
I’m sure Sheriff Israel can clear this up for us….
Powder-testing done on Cruz will clear it up.
Too late now, it would be a fake GSR report anyway.
Are you kidding, he is scare he may not be the sheriff for long, no vote of confidence and the union prefers a change, he is a liberal, and governor Scott will listen to the voices of the deputies.
I was being sarcastic. Israel is a complete hack!
“…a quick change artist…”
Were there any phone booths nearby? 🙂
I hope Lippel keeps herself safe. What she describes sounds like the cops who Makow has tweeted repeatedly were the real ones who entered the school & did the (faked?) shooting.
Or, maybe the other several eyewitness descriptions were of people planted on the scene as decoys.
And/or maybe the “producers & directors” are always curious to learn what people will most remember & what they will not so they include an assortment of characters in the “script,” all dressed differently.
I think Blank Rounds and Rubber Bullets were used in the Drill.
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
For your information. Could this be Obama’s brown shirts?
kommonsentsjane
kommonsentsjane.
Innocent. Lee Harvey Cruz.
I am 100% sure, just like Sandy the Hook and a few others, this was a pre-planned staged event, another Capstone. I know it’s legal now for our Government to Propagandize it’s own Citizens, but I think I might have found the chink in the armor…Remember when Halbig got thrown off the front steps of the United Way of Western Ct.? Even though it’s supposed to be Public Record, they wouldn’t release any info on every bleeding heart’s donations. That just may be the Illegal Act, accepting Millions in Donations under false pretense. That’s what a Class Action should dig into, full Discovery on Donation Records. There’s some reason United Way wouldn’t comply, by Law.
Then you have the female student that said she and Cruz were walking together when they first heard shots. Haven’t heard from her since.
