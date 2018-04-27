UK is toast: Ranks poorly for press freedom; schools remove analogue clocks because teens can’t tell the time

Our DCG often says “The UK is toast”. Here are two more signs that the UK indeed is toast.
(1) The UK ranks poorly in freedom of the press
EuroNews reports, April 25, 2018, that according to the NGO Reporters Without Borders, the UK ranks 40th out of 180 countries for press freedom, placing it among the worst countries in Western Europe. Incredibly, the UK ranks behind Chile, Trinidad, Tobago and Samoa in terms of restrictions on reporters.
Among the concerns about the UK, Reporters Without Borders cited a heavy-handed approach towards the press (often in the name of national security); the Investigatory Powers Act that gives insufficient protection to whistleblowers, journalists and their sources; threats to encryption tools; and plans to criminalize repeated viewing of extremist content.
Leading the EU for press freedom are Sweden (2nd overall), the Netherlands (3rd) and Finland (4th).
(2) UK schools are getting rid of analogue clocks because teenagers are unable to tell the time
Camilla Turner reports for The Telegraph, April 24, 2018, that teachers are now installing digital devices after pupils sitting for their GCSE and A-level exams complained that they were struggling to read the correct time on an analogue clock.
Former headmaster Malcolm Trobe, deputy general secretary at the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said young people have become accustomed to using digital devices: “The current generation aren’t as good at reading the traditional clock face as older generations. They are used to seeing a digital representation of time on their phone, on their computer. Nearly everything they’ve got is digital so youngsters are just exposed to time being given digitally everywhere.”
Trobe said that although it is assumed that by the time students reach secondary school they will be able to read a clock face, in reality this is often not the case. He said that schools are trying to make everything as “as easy and straightforward as possible” for pupils during their exams, but having a traditional clock in the exam room could be a cause of unnecessary stress: “You don’t want them to put their hand up to ask how much time is left. Schools will inevitably be doing their best to make young children feel as relaxed as the can be. There is actually a big advantage in using digital clocks in exam rooms because it is much less easy to mistake a time on a digital clock when you are working against time.”
A number of teachers shared their experiences about the issue on social media. All said that their students cannot tell the time with an analogue clock.
Has it occurred to UK teachers that they can teach their students how to read time on an analogue clock? How difficult is that?
Meanwhile, Sally Payne, the head pediatric occupational therapist at the Heart of England foundation NHS Trust, warned that children are increasingly finding it hard to hold pens and pencils because of an excessive use of technology. When they are given a pencil at school, they are increasingly unable to hold it.
Payne said: “To be able to grip a pencil and move it, you need strong control of the fine muscles in your fingers. Children need lots of opportunity to develop those skills. It’s easier to give a child an iPad than encouraging them to do muscle-building play such as building blocks, cutting and sticking, or pulling toys and ropes. Because of this, they’re not developing the underlying foundation skills they need to grip and gold a pencil.”
H/t FOTM's Grif
~Eowyn
SO! You are telling me that it took you 2 hours and 7 minutes to locate that digital clock?
“Speaking the truth in times of universal deceit is a revolutionary act.” Geo. Orwell
Hah! You think you’re so clever! 😀
Mickey’s little hand is on the ten, and his big hand is on the two. What’s it all mean?
We jest, but…
We are screwed
The students can’t tell time this reflects on what kind of teaching they are doing over there talk about dumbing down that is a slam dunk to the bottom of the pool. Guess they need them dumb so they can let the invaders run loose and do what they want since the populace is to stupid to do anything like try to make the government do something about it.☻
“Sorry I missed your class. I can’t read a clock”. “That’s OK Johnny, I completely understand. Here’s a stuffed bunny”.
You don’t have to go that far, right in our own backyard if they don’t have a calculator, forget about adding, substracting and the simplest mathematical problems. That’s why they DONT NEED TO THINK.
You’re right. American young people most likely can’t tell time on an analogue clock either. The US is toast too!
I think they taught us that in kindergarten. We are in a lot of trouble. I guess I’d better throw away my slide rule.
I liked bringing my slide rule to school– no one wanted to barrow it.
Just call me an old bat . . . if I had children who displayed an inability to read time from an analog clock, I would round up every hand held gadget, every PC, etc. and they would be locked away, or removed from the house, until my child should show they had mastered this skill. Good Heavens, first we hear of children in this country that are not being taught cursive writing, because they will never use it. Now across the pond, the British children are so lacking in fine motor skills that they are unable to hold a pen or pencil. I feel the schools have failed the parents, who were foolish enough to trust them to “teach their children all the skills they needed to be proficient out in the world.” It is time that parents take back their God given rights and start teaching their kids at home, or at least supplementing what was being taught in public school. This is truly a tragedy beyond compare. Unless the public steps in and raises the roof . . . nothing will change. Can’t you just imagine a high school graduate being in some situation where they are called on to utilize an analog clock to tell time, and the truth comes out that they are too ignorant to do so! Unbelievable.
Hey, they graduate students every day that can’t read or write. Some of them even fail PE.
“Social Promotion”
Auntie Lulu . . . Amen! Surely Daniel wasn’t referring to them – Dan. 12:4 But thou, O Daniel, shut up the words, and seal the book, even to the time of the end: many shall run to and fro, and knowledge shall be increased.
This is more than sad. As you said, it’s tragic! These are the fruits of latchkey kids. My 70-year old heart hurts over what has come upon society in these times.
Linda Sorci . . . . God Bless you. I am 71 years old, and I view the current state of our society as a tragedy beyond compare. You mention the “latchkey kids,” my sweet Mother was home after school through out my entire school life. I cannot even imagine how bereft today’s children must feel to be shuffled off to the care of someone who is not their Mother. Yes, our Mother’s left their homes to add to the families finances, because Uncle Sam was busy taking more and more of the wages that Dad’s earned to care for the single mother’s and their illegitimate offspring. It is no wonder all these electronic gadgets became the rage–they are all replacement toys for “Mother being away from the home.” As a nation, we have had 50-60 years of the “latchkey” generations . . . and yet as a nation we are all the poorer for it. Mother’s in the home always in past times helped teach things such as telling time via an analog clock–not that is no more. If they cannot get that taught to them in school, then evidently the society just shifts away from utilization of that specific knowledge, and they switch to something else. Today’s children, and their parent’s have been sold a monumental bill of goods . . .which is basically all smoke and mirrors.
Excellent post, Auntie. While reading it I began to think… hmmmm… will there be a generation or so that will not become doctors or nurses or aides because they won’t be able to take and record a manual heart rate? I don’t think digital clocks have a ‘second hand’, do they?
phoenix . . . . That is a point that is excellent. In the working society of the future, it will definitely be the children who has been taught these things that today is deemed unnecessary, Unfortunately, those children who get left behind, due to lack of concern on the part of parent(s) or guardians . . . will be those who make up the herds of the unemployed, due to the fact in part that they lack basic skill sets, and in part because of the mechanization of the work environment. Savvy parents will fight to see to it that THEIR OFFSPRING learn enough that they will be considered the cream of the crop when it comes to prospective employees. The horrible fact is that the other’s will become more and more useless in modern societies, and will be among those who the New World Order wishes to have become victim of “culling the herds.”
Dr Eowyn . . . . Phenomenally great article! Even if it breaks my heart.
They can’t tell time but know all about transgender issues, no doubt. How progressive…
Yep. I’ll bet they can explain all those acronyms. “Left-handed, herniated, pan-sexual, soy-boy, swisher, bottom. (LHHPSSBSB).
all these tools of yesteryear are now deemed irrelevant and consigned to the dust bin of history
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
DCG . . . . I can easily understand that. I recently broke for the second time a really nice battery operated alarm clock. Somehow, they just keep falling off the edge of my bed, and they don’t work any longer. I purchased three cheaper replacements . . . in each case it is an analog, battery operated alarm clock. I wouldn’t have it any other way.
maybe seeing as the religion of peace has so many adherents there, the UK is accommodating them by reverting back to the 7th century. It reminds me of one of our cabbie jokes. A muslim gets in a taxi and as it pulls away tells the driver to turn off the radio because they didn’t have radios in the prophet’s day. The driver says fair enough. turns it off and pulls to the curb. The passenger asks what’s going on? The driver replies get out and flag a camel they didn’t have autos in the prophet’s day either.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I guess I’m politically incorrect – PC is a tool of repression to mould people’s minds into conformity with the NWO goals
gitardood . . . . Bravo! Very funny.
In the US the kids can’t write in Cursive, and can’t tie their shoes, they need Velcro. We also have the analog/digital clock issue here too, Webster will be removing the word ‘Chronological’ from the Dictionary next!
Who will get the contract to replace the movement of Big Ben? Timex or Casio?
Joan Rivers, may she rest in peace, had digital grandfather clocks as a joke.
England is a strange and unique case of national suicide.
If President Trump can do anything of perpetual value to America, he would put an ABSOLUTE END to the British Empire and its influence and its ties to the United States. It is apparent to me that the Queen has an utter hatred for her own people, and that England has been intellectually and culturally devolving for a very long time now.
It is very clear to me that England needs the United States and NOT the other way around, and what they have done to little Charlie Gard and little Alfie Evans are CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY. So we must cut all ties to Great Britain and start dictating the terms of her international behavior. If President Trump can actually get the attention of Kim Jong Un, he should b able to get Her Majesty’s attention. (This may prove to be a bit more difficult if she proves to be inbred, and I am serious, because this runs in her family).
I am being serious here: The Government of England is constituted of History’s Troublemakers # 1—and they must be STOPPED.
She’s just jealous of Angela Merkel.
I notice this article includes photos of analogue and digital clocks. Is that because Americans, perhaps even older adults, don’t know the names of these clocks? Even if dumbed-down students can only tell time on a digital clock, how can they determine time remaining for taking the exam? Surely, they cannot add or subtract. Can they even read the questions on the exams? Or do they now use multiple-choice drawings?
In reply to the above. The United Kingdom is in a mess because it joined the damn EU, now thank God BREXIT has seen an end to that. The UK is in a mess because there are too many Bleeding Heart Liberals. We have a devious Khan as Mayor of London, an utter disgrace. The Queen has never liked her people, look what she has now allowed. When she dies that should be the END of them, the majority of us have had enough of keeping them and their lazy lifestyles. what purpose do they serve, NONE. I agree we do need the USA we always will need the USA. I am appalled and disgusted with the Queen that no Personal Invitation was given to President Trump for a State Visit, I cannot recall a President that did not have a State Visit. That useless Obama was given one and even allowed to speak in Westminster Hall, disgusting. I am looking forward to President Trump coming here even if only for a short time on business, despite the massive threats by those extreme Far Left Labour Marxists – Corbyn and company and Momentum and ANTIFA that will protest. There will be as many there to welcome President Trump and I hope to be there as well.
Let me take issue with you over Alder Hey Hospital the Doctors and that seriously ill child, that practically dead child. As a Mother of Sons yes I can try and understand how hard it must be, but DONT blame the Doctors or the Hospital or this Country. That Child has an incurable illness, that wonderful Hospital has done and is doing all it can. How dare you come out with such utter garbish as Crimes Against Humanity. ISIS is Crimes Against Humanity not Alder Hey or the Doctors or this Country. The British Taxpayers, ie me (not you) are footing the bill and when this Father (no doubt lived his life on benefits) is taking out cases against the Hospital and the Doctors, its us the British Taxpayer that pays. The Pope should keep his nose out of our business and let this child die as he should. As for the UK and its past History that is exactly that, PAST. We, the ordinary caring people are trying to keep our Country, we are going to have to fight to keep this Country from turning into another Middle Eastern trouble spot, those illegals here and the rest too many home grown Terrorists want Sharia Law here and all their other s..t, well it won’t happen, thats our fight and thats what we should be concerning ourselves with.
Common sense will be an ancient theory when the last of us ceases to breath the new generations taking over will be taught to think limiting the brain function, they will be the vehicle needed for the ones in control, it will be a socialized “free world”, no barriers, no distinctions but a automaton society.
This should come as no surprise to anyone. It is ironic that the people in the UK are celebrating the birth of a new royal baby while their government is brushing off Baby Alfie, a commoner’s right to life. Would they forbid a royal baby from leaving the country to seek further medical care? It is a grim reminder that Socialized Medicine is vested with power over peoples’ lives and turns citizens into subjects of the state.
It is beyond grossly embarrassing to watch any country fold and heel to the seventh century Neanderthals that simply walk into your ‘EVERYTHING’ and gradually take over and utilize your hundreds of years of strength, pride and culture.
As phucked up as England is….it scares the shit out of me to think we are next.
Except….As citizens……we are still armed.
Can’t hold a pencil??? Who ties their shoes. Oh never mind, Velcro. Fruit comes in a squeeze bag. More sugar in one drink than they need all week. Won’t be still. Drug, er, ah, medicate them. Good Grief.
