NY judge rules that bars are allowed to throw out Trump supporters

Keep in mind that this works both ways, proggies.
From NY Post: A Manhattan judge ruled Wednesday that there’s nothing “outrageous” about throwing the president’s supporters out of bars — because the law doesn’t protect against political discrimination.
Philadelphia accountant Greg Piatek, 31, was bounced from a West Village watering hole in January 2017, just after Trump took the oath of office, for wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap, according to his lawsuit over the incident.
“Anyone who supports Trump — or believes in what you believe — is not welcome here! And you need to leave right now because we won’t serve you!” Piatek claims the staff of The Happiest Hour on West 10th Street told him after he and his pals complained about the rude service they were getting from a bartender.
So he sued in Manhattan Supreme Court, claiming the incident “offended his sense of being American.”
But on Wednesday, when the bar’s lawyer, Elizabeth Conway, pointed out that only religious, and not political, beliefs are protected under state and city discrimination laws, saying, “supporting Trump is not a religion” — Piatek pivoted.
“The purpose of the hat is that he wore it because he was visiting the 9/11 Memorial,” his attorney Paul Liggieri told Justice David Cohen in court Wednesday.
“He was paying spiritual tribute to the victims of 9/11. The Make American Great Again hat was part of his spiritual belief,” Liggieri claimed. Piatek and his pals had, in fact, visited the memorial before the bar.
“Rather than remove his hat, instead he held true to his spiritual belief and was forced from the bar,” Liggieri said.
When the judge asked how the bar employees were supposed to be aware of Piatek’s unusual religious beliefs, Liggieri answered, “They were aware he was wearing the hat.”
The judge pressed Liggieri on the idea of his client’s professed creed.
“How many members are in this spiritual program that your client is engaged in?” the judge asked.
“Your honor, we don’t allege the amount of individuals,” Liggieri said. “So, it’s a creed of one?” the judge asked. “Yes, your honor,” Liggieri replied.
After nearly an hour of argument the judge took a short break and then returned to the bench with his ruling.
“Plaintiff does not state any faith-based principle to which the hat relates,” Cohen said in tossing the case.
Piatek had sued for unspecified emotional damages, but the judge said the incident amounted to nothing more than a “petty” slight.
“Here the claim that plaintiff was not served and eventually escorted out of the bar because of his perceived support for President Trump is not outrageous conduct,” the judge ruled.
Liggieri said he plans to review the decision to determine whether or not to appeal.
Well, a Christian baker can be forced to bake a cake for a lesbian wedding, but a gay bar can throw out a Trump supporter! Remember, the latter occurred in New York City, Sodom by the Sea.
And Babylon on the Hudson!😳
On a whole the country I grew up in is no longer the same place. How much education will it take at the grade school level to move the ideology of the youth towards conservatism and restore what we once had. Every day seems there is yet another slamming of the American way of life to push the Marxist agenda to take control.
It’s going to take all of us and all the prayer we can muster to turn this country back to God.
I couldn’t have said it better Brian, but we have to eliminate the educators that have been covertly inserted into Academia first, I’m not sure how that would happen at this point. The only way I see is to once again enforce Laws against Un-American Activities, like we used to. We’ll even have to eliminate the Scholastic Publishers and rewrite all the books. I honestly want to start locking up individuals that purposely challenge our Constitution, throw the entire Book at them, from child abuse to high treason, with special hard labor prisons, I’m really getting Fed up, Pun intended.
You are so spot on and its going to take what you said and all of us standing together to do this.
Curiously, NYC’s Human Rights Law prohibits discrimination based on every imaginable attribute — “race, color, creed, age, national origin, alienage or citizenship status, gender, sexual orientation, disability, marital status, partnership status, caregiver status, any lawful source of income, status as a victim of domestic violence or status as a victim of sex offenses or stalking, lawful occupation, whether children are, may be or would be residing with a person or conviction or arrest record” — but not political affiliation.
http://www.antibiaslaw.com/list/full-text-of-the-NYC-Human-Rights-law#n2761
Other anti-discrimination laws and policies, however, include “political affiliation,” such as https://www.luzerne.edu/about/legal/Anti-DiscriminationAnti-HarassmentPolicyApprovedApril232013.pdf.
Islam is a Religion on it’s face, but I actually think it’s more of a mask for a Political Ideology, maybe we start printing Christian MAGA Hats for Legal protection. Milo should have pulled the Gay Card, then he would have been protected.
let reminds this ,,judge,, then that a christian who runs a bakery or anything else.have the same rights to refuse doing whatever a gay or lesby couple wants from them!!! eyes to eyes ,tooth for tooth!!! (but that aply only for libtards,the conservatives must be put on jails for refusing it,dont ya?)…yeah,rats everywhere,rats ,rats,they all rats
A lot of businesses have signs that say, “We have the right to refuse service to ANYONE”,but they don’t post the list of exceptions to that. I assume that gets covered while the Cops walk you out….
What has happened to our country reminds me of a verse in Jude, which speaks of “certain men who have crept in unawares”. The result has been deadly, and it will take prayer and God’s intervention to get it back. As Christians, it is going to require action, just like the American Revolution required action by the Christian men and women of that era. Those who hate God and hate our country are not just going to give it back to us.
BREAKING NEWS: Seventy-Two Killed Resisting Gun Confiscation In Maryland.
National Guard units seeking to confiscate a cache of recently banned assault weapons were ambushed by elements of a Para-military extremist faction. Military and law enforcement sources estimate that 72 were killed and more than 200 injured before government forces were compelled to withdraw.
Speaking after the clash, Massachusetts Governor Thomas Gage declared that the extremist faction, which was made up of local citizens, has links to the radical right-wing tax protest movement.
Gage blamed the extremists for recent incidents of vandalism directed against internal revenue offices. The governor, who described the group’s organizers as “criminals,” issued an executive order authorizing the summary arrest of any individual who has interfered with the government’s efforts to secure law and order.
The military raid on the extremist arsenal followed wide-spread refusal by the local citizenry to turn over recently outlawed assault weapons.
Gage issued a ban on military-style assault weapons and ammunition earlier in the week. This decision followed a meeting early this month between government and military leaders at which the governor authorized the forcible confiscation of illegal arms.
One government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, pointed out that “none of these people would have been killed had the extremists obeyed the law and turned over their weapons voluntarily”.
Government troops initially succeeded in confiscating a large supply of outlawed weapons and ammunition. However, troops attempting to seize arms and ammunition in Lexington met with resistance from heavily-armed extremists who had been tipped off regarding the government’s plans.
During a tense standoff in the Lexington town park, National Guard Colonel Francis Smith, commander of the government operation, ordered the armed group to surrender and return to their homes. The impasse was broken by a single shot, which was reportedly fired by one of the right-wing extremists.
Eight civilians were killed in the ensuing exchange.
Ironically, the local citizenry blamed government forces rather than the extremists for the civilian deaths. Before order could be restored, armed citizens from surrounding areas had descended upon the guard units. Colonel Smith, finding his forces over matched by the armed mob, ordered a retreat.
Governor Gage has called upon citizens to support the state/national joint task force in its effort to restore law and order. The governor also demanded the surrender of those responsible for planning and leading the attack against the government troops.
Samuel Adams, Paul Revere, and John Hancock, who have been identified as “ringleaders” of the extremist faction, remain at large.
And this fellow Americans, is how the American Revolution began, April 20, 1775.
History. Study it, or repeat it.
I find this very ironic. We say that we value our freedoms. Then we allow groups to persuade us to pass laws that make “illegal” other group’s desires. Later, we wonder why we have conflicts.
We do not all think alike or believe all the same things. That’s is both normal and desirable. Personally, I believe that using “law” to resolve issues like “prejudice” and “discrimination” is a very bad idea. You can make it illegal for a business to “discriminate”, you can make “prejudice” illegal all you like but can’t enforce it.
What we see today is an extreme form of coercion being brought to bear on the citizenry for total conformity. In this case it is couched as “political”. Political these days is more ideological, although extremely fantasized.
Just like the antidote for speech that we don’t like is more speech, owners of businesses should be supported in their decisions on who to serve. When I was in Germany, for example, I often saw signs that said “No Coloreds Allowed” or “No American Soldiers Allowed”, etc.. At first it was shocking. Then I realized that such restrictions on what people could do with their businesses were an American invention.
The reason the bars had the signs was that they had trouble with those groups. There is NO DOUBT about it. They started fights that often lead to shootings. Here, a bar owner would not be allowed to put up a sign like that.
When I was young I was in Louisiana once and couldn’t get over the signs that said “Colored Beach” or “White’s Only”. We pat ourselves on the back for the progress we’ve made since making that illegal. I’m not so sure its progress.
The premise is wrong (as usual). The premise was (and is) that we’re all alike and “equal”. Meaning, a particular group is not any more inclined to cause trouble than another. Really? Do you believe that?
In this case, the bar must be a leftie bar. Now, I wouldn’t go to a leftie bar just like I wouldn’t go to a predominantly black bar. So, I’m not as concerned about Milo getting the boot. Maybe the cure is having more bars willing to listen to him. Then maybe some of the more intelligent people from the leftie bar might filter down to the sane bar to listen.
