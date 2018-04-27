NXIVM is also a *child* sex-trafficking cult

It turns out NXIVM (pronounced “Nexium”), from whom the Dalai Lama accepted a $1 million “payment” to speak at one of its events, isn’t “just” a sex cult that branded and enslaved willing women, the cult also engaged in child sex trafficking. See:
- Dalai Lama accepted $1M bribe to endorse NXIVM sex cult
- NXIVM sex cult actress Allison Mack arrested; naming names
The Daily Mail reports, April 23, 2018, that NXIVM founder and leader Keith Raniere, 57, didn’t just brand and molest adult women, he had “sexual relationships” with at least two minor females, aged 15 and 12.
Raniere didn’t have “sexual relationships with” the girls. He raped them — which is what the law calls sex with underage minors.
According to the Complaint and Affidavit in Support of Arrest Warrant that was filed on February 14, which stipulated the allegations against Raniere and his second-in-command, Smallville actress Allison Mack, 35:
“the defendant [Raniere] had repeated sexual encounters with multiple teenage girls in the mid-to-late 1980s and early 1990s. In one instance, the defendant met a fifteen-year-old girl while he was in his 20s and had repeated sexual contact with her. In another instance, the defendant met a twelve-year-old girl whose mother worked for the defendant and began tutoring her. Shortly thereafter, the defendant began having regular sexual intercourse with her, including at his home where he lived with multiple adult sexual partners.”
Last March, Mexico extradicted Raniere to the United States from the villa in which he had been hiding for the past 5 months. Actress Allison Mack then took over as interim cult leader, until she herself was arrested on April 20, 2018. Mack had recruited women into NXIVM. Both her initials and Raniere’s were branded on the pubic area of women recruited into the cult as their willing sex slaves.
If found guilty of human trafficking and sexual slavery, both Raniere and Mack face a lifetime jail sentence.
The Daily Mail also confirms what White House insider Q Anon had intimated on April 20 — that Mack “is now looking to make a deal”:
Below is the unsealed indictment of Allison Mack, stating the three charges for which she was arrested:
- Sex trafficking of children or by force, fraud or coercion.
- Conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of children or by force, fraud or coercion.
- Attempt to establish peonage, slavery, involuntary servitude, human trafficking.
In addition to actresses (Mack, Kristin Kreuk, Linda Evans), Seagram heiresses (Sara and Clare Bronfman), business moguls (Richard Branson, BET co-founder Sheila Johnson, Stephen Cooper of Enron), family members of Mexican presidents Vicente Fox and Carlos Salinas), and politicians (former U.S. surgeon general Antonia Novello), two new names have been added to the list of “celebrities” who are devotees/associates of NXIVM:
- Arkansas lawyer Richard Mays, a longtime Clinton friend and fundraiser whom Bill Clinton appointed to the Arkansas Supreme Court, reportedly had “intensive classes with Raniere”.
- Doug Rutnik, father of Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) who championed the #MeToo movement, was once a lobbyist for NXIVM and Raniere.
Devotees of NXIVM paid thousands of dollars for seminars, wore colored sashes denoting their “rank,” spouted Scientology-like jargon, and literally bowed before leader Keith Raniere — whom they call “The Vanguard.”
See also “Child sex trafficking is the fastest growing criminal business in U.S.”
Follow the money and see who else is involved in this. God has a special place for folks like this and no matter how hot it might get it will not be hot enough. How as an adult can you look at a child and think the things they do to them. May God have mercy on their pathetic souls and really not sure they had one to start with. Thank you Doc for shining a light on the darkness these cretins have done.
Brian . . . . Excellent Comments! For some reason, there was one thing that you stated that just jumped out at me. Before I go into it, I want to preface my remarks by saying, I love you as a member of the FOTM family, I value each and every remark you share with us, so please do not take what I am going to write as being me wanting to pick a bone with you.
The phrase, “May God have mercy on their pathetic souls . . .” (Perhaps I am feeling cranky this morning, but . . .) I cannot find it within me to petition Our Creator to shed mercy on these vile, depraved, individuals, whose spirits have been no doubt given over to the dreams and schemes of that Father of Lies, the arch enemy of Our God.
The awful fact that these people have with deliberate intent chosen to horribly mistreat, abuse, and in some instances even take the lives of these children victims . . . I would wish that justice would be meted out to them to the fullest extent possible for the inhumane acts of depravity that they have been willing to perpetrate on the weakest among us. They have willingly brought upon themselves the exact degree of retribution that is required under Eternal law to pay for sins for which they have not turned away from, not repented of, not sought to make any personal restitution for.
Of all the sins that one could commit, those against children, we already know the Lord finds to be the most egregious. Wherein, he stated that “if any offend any of these little ones, it would be better that a millstone be hung around their neck, and that they be thrown in the midst of the sea. This tells me, that unless the perpetrator is willing to do some petty heavy repenting, and attempting to make restitution to whatever degree they can . . . they are not going to find their circumstances to be pleasant in any degree.
Auntie Lulu the feeling is the same here this blog has become a family to me and any time you need to pick a bone your more than welcome to use me as the sounding board. I know you will use me the right way so I have no worries what you might say for I believe we have the same Christian world view and I would back you up any time. Thank you for your post. And your right about that in so many ways.
Why am I continually surprised by what is going on and the people involved? All of these people are demonic!
As “unsophisticated” as that may sound, I think its true. I have been having a difficult time lately trying to express something that I feel is important. The “they” has no authorization to do what they’re doing. They gain that by simply “doing” and getting away with it.
“They” are doing things most of us do not want them to do but there they are. Now, we are being asked to “pledge allegiance” to whatever “they” have decided is desirable to them.
So, for me, there is a shift in perspective. I already think I know where this is going and why. Now the object is to analyze every action and stop or alter it. The people involved in this are proficient in manipulation. Interestingly, manipulative actions have been extensively studied. There are countermeasures to virtually any ploy.
“They” are desperate to get “buy in” before enough people come to realize what is happening and become compromised. What we are seeing as “intolerance” is an expression of that. They are applying pressure in many ways to speed their progress to a point where “they” believe we can’t retreat from.
This is a worldwide phenomenon. Certain areas may be more advanced at times, but ultimately, we all end up in the same place if given their way. In the last couple of weeks I’ve seen more that I consider truly scary than in the previous two years. The push for conformity to “their” plan is intense.
These are dangerous times. We need all of our wits about us. Don’t be manipulated. Try to think about the basis of whatever you’re looking at. How it’s being used is as important, or maybe more important, than the thing itself.
We must always stand true to our values and protect our children from the vultures out there who abuse and use children for sex.
Any person who uses their child or any child for sex should go to jail – like yesterday – once it is a proven fact.
The culture during the last administration brought our culture to the lowest level in American history for children – whether it was education or culture. Adults are supposed to protect our children not abuse them.
kommonsentsjane . . . . You have really hit the bulls eye when you wrote, “The culture during the last administration brought our culture to the lowest level in American history for children — whether it was education or culture. Adults are supposed to protect our children not abuse them.” I cannot disagree with that statement in any way, shape or form.
It’s like the coming together of all these “certain monstrously evil persons” , created the perfect storm, as far as our children are concerned. This evil allowed and perpetrated horrendous, unspeakable
What I see is that we are at a juncture where the entire population is being forced into one of two camps. This is not “natural” it is forced.
This really isn’t so much about political belief as it is belief itself. The Plan calls for a “culling” and we are approaching the first cut. Artificial divisions are being put into place and assignments made in order to prepare for this.
The first is to be those who accept their globalist approach and those that do not. After all, they must get total acceptance, or at least the elimination of effective resistance to accomplish that.
Those that hold their Christian values will be labeled “extremists” and dealt with accordingly. This has nothing to do with denomination or persuasion. Any belief outside of globalist acceptance will not be tolerated. You can see this forming already.
These events we discuss are not naturally occurring. There is no question of that. They are designed to create a “crisis” around which a “belief” can be built. Then the polling begins. Those who profess belief are “accepted”. Those who are skeptical are labeled for later disposition.
The public figures are actors on a large stage. Their real job is to manipulate and control. Those who will not be manipulated will be marked for disposal. I mention this because to be forewarned is to be forearmed.
This particular bust is indicative of another branch of the New Odor religion. It will involve all perversions, willingly. It will be the antithesis of Christianity while, in some cases, holding an artificial “holy” public face.
Look closely at the faces involved here. They don’t look particularly demonic, do they? We are going to see more and more of this soon.
As Christians those who are real Christians you will see the separating of the Church and true Christians will stand no matter what happens, so we need to stand together, as a larger force or like Ben said if we don’t hang out together we will surely hang separately. I believe this to be true much harder to tackle a group than just one. And I think you are correct with your assumptions.
