NXIVM is also a *child* sex-trafficking cult

It turns out NXIVM (pronounced “Nexium”), from whom the Dalai Lama accepted a $1 million “payment” to speak at one of its events, isn’t “just” a sex cult that branded and enslaved willing women, the cult also engaged in child sex trafficking. See:

The Daily Mail reports, April 23, 2018, that NXIVM founder and leader Keith Raniere, 57, didn’t just brand and molest adult women, he had “sexual relationships” with at least two minor females, aged 15 and 12.

Raniere didn’t have “sexual relationships with” the girls. He raped them — which is what the law calls sex with underage minors.

According to the Complaint and Affidavit in Support of Arrest Warrant that was filed on February 14, which stipulated the allegations against Raniere and his second-in-command, Smallville actress Allison Mack, 35:

“the defendant [Raniere] had repeated sexual encounters with multiple teenage girls in the mid-to-late 1980s and early 1990s. In one instance, the defendant met a fifteen-year-old girl while he was in his 20s and had repeated sexual contact with her. In another instance, the defendant met a twelve-year-old girl whose mother worked for the defendant and began tutoring her. Shortly thereafter, the defendant began having regular sexual intercourse with her, including at his home where he lived with multiple adult sexual partners.”

Last March, Mexico extradicted Raniere to the United States from the villa in which he had been hiding for the past 5 months. Actress Allison Mack then took over as interim cult leader, until she herself was arrested on April 20, 2018. Mack had recruited women into NXIVM. Both her initials and Raniere’s were branded on the pubic area of women recruited into the cult as their willing sex slaves.

If found guilty of human trafficking and sexual slavery, both Raniere and Mack face a lifetime jail sentence.

The Daily Mail also confirms what White House insider Q Anon had intimated on April 20 — that Mack “is now looking to make a deal”:

Below is the unsealed indictment of Allison Mack, stating the three charges for which she was arrested:

Sex trafficking of children or by force, fraud or coercion. Conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of children or by force, fraud or coercion. Attempt to establish peonage, slavery, involuntary servitude, human trafficking.

In addition to actresses (Mack, Kristin Kreuk, Linda Evans), Seagram heiresses (Sara and Clare Bronfman), business moguls (Richard Branson, BET co-founder Sheila Johnson, Stephen Cooper of Enron), family members of Mexican presidents Vicente Fox and Carlos Salinas), and politicians (former U.S. surgeon general Antonia Novello), two new names have been added to the list of “celebrities” who are devotees/associates of NXIVM:

Arkansas lawyer Richard Mays , a longtime Clinton friend and fundraiser whom Bill Clinton appointed to the Arkansas Supreme Court , reportedly had “intensive classes with Raniere”. Doug Rutnik , father of Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) who championed the #MeToo movement, was once a lobbyist for NXIVM and Raniere.

Devotees of NXIVM paid thousands of dollars for seminars, wore colored sashes denoting their “rank,” spouted Scientology-like jargon, and literally bowed before leader Keith Raniere — whom they call “The Vanguard.”

See also “Child sex trafficking is the fastest growing criminal business in U.S.”

